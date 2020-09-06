Courtesy Berkshire Hathaway
This home is located at 3613 Golf Haven Terrace in the Cormorant Point community of Golf Hammock in Sebring. The home is priced at $178,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Are you looking for a golfing lifestyle at an affordable price? This move-in ready, two-bedroom, two-bath, two-car garage home located on an oversized lot in this 55+ community fits that to a tee. Just grab your clubs and move right in! Recent renovations and updates include newly installed energy efficient double pane windows, a high-efficiency A/C unit, new kitchen lighting and appliances, resurfaced walk and driveway, screened front porch, new rain gutters and a 2012 roof.
You’ll immediately feel at home when you step inside to be greeted by the open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, luxury wood-like vinyl flooring throughout, newer lighting fixtures and window treatments. The spacious great room allows you plenty of options for furniture placement and is the perfect entertainment area.
You’ll never be at a loss for cabinet space in the kitchen. There is an abundance of lovely wood cabinets with soft close drawers and newer appliances. The kitchen is open to the great room and dining room, plus there’s a six-by-nine-foot dining nook for those more casual meals. The adjacent tiled Florida room is perfect for an office, exercise room, or just a quiet place to relax.
The owner’s suite, at 17-by-12 feet, has room for a small seating area and boasts a large walk-in closet. The bath has dual vanities, a tub and a tile shower. There are an additional bedroom and bath for your guests.
This home is nearly maintenance-free making it ideal for both full-time and seasonal owners. The low maintenance fee of $270 per quarter covers mowing and edging, fertilizer, and bug spray. You’re just a short golf cart ride away from the pro shop and clubhouse.
One of the larger homes in Cormorant Point, this home has 1,521 square feet of air-conditioned area with 2,271 total square feet. It is situated on nearly a quarter acre.
For more information or to schedule your private showing, call Kim Reed at 863-381-6575 Kimbreed@comcast.net or Helen Ferry at 863-381-1089 Hbferry@comcast.net. You can view this home and others at www.HomesForSaleSebring.com.