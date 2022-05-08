This home is located at 3792 Wynstone Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $249,900 and is listed with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate with Paradise Real Estate International.
Welcome home to your very own paradise in Country Club of Sebring. This villa is part of a quadplex and is in a private setting. It is located just around the corner from the clubhouse and pro shop with golf course views. This property has been nicely updated and had all of the “musts” upgraded.
When you pull up to the driveway, notice the original St. Petersburg Beach Street light. This adds to the cool vibe the property is giving. The owner just installed new exterior coach lights, keyless garage door entry and just painted the exterior, too. For peace of mind, you have a new roof as of February 2022.
This home features two bedrooms, two bathrooms and an attached two-car garage. The property was built in 1985 and boasts 1,718 living square feet (under air conditioning) and a total of 2,367 square feet (total foot print).
When you enter the home you are greeted to the living room and dining room combo. Just around the wall is the spacious open kitchen with a bar top overlooking the family room. The family room has glass sliding doors open to the rear patio (could be enclosed). This overlooks the golf course.
The interior of this home was recently refreshed with new paint in white for a clean slate. All lights have been upgraded to LED lights. The bathrooms have been nicely remodeled and feature an updated look you will appreciate. The kitchen sink is new too, as well as a new microwave, new water heater, under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen and more.
The Country Club of Sebring is a very desirably sought after community and this is a very affordable property to be where everyone wants to be. The community is conveniently located just on the outskirts of town and surrounded by Highlands Hammock State Park. You will have deer in your yard daily.
This property has central water and public sewer. The Home Owners Association is a low $750 per year – that is correct, per year. This covers your community pool and ambiance of living in the Country Club. This is a Ron Garl design course that is open to the public and no membership required of its home owners.
Want to take a tour? Give us a call to show you this slice of Florida paradise. Offered by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. Call Dell direct at 863-381-0400 to schedule your private tour. View all the professional photos at www.dawndell.com