This home is at 3756 Wynstone Drive in Sebring and is priced at $389,900. It is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Located in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this two-bedroom plus office, two-bath, two-car garage, pool home offers fantastic views of the No. 9 fairway.
From the moment you pull up to this home, the curb appeal is evident in the tasteful landscaping, coated drive and walk, and covered front porch.
Upon entering, you will find an open great room with a cathedral ceiling. Pocket sliding glass doors lead to the enclosed lanai allowing you to expand your living space to the outdoors – perfect for parties or large family get-togethers.
The spacious eat-in kitchen will make the chef in the family feel right at home with its white cabinets with quartz countertops, pantry, and cathedral ceiling. Plantation shutters adorn the windows over the sink and the breakfast area, letting in lots of natural light.
Double doors open to the spacious owner’s suite with walk-in closet. At 18-by-18-foot, there’s plenty of room for a sitting area and there’s sliding glass doors opening to the lanai. The owner’s bath has an oversized vanity with double sinks and a make-up area. A tile walk-in shower has a small window letting in natural light.
On the other side of the home is the office/den in front (which could easily be a third bedroom at 12-by-14 feet), and the guest bedroom in back with sliding glass doors opening to the lanai, plus a guest bath in between.
The 12-by-21-foot lanai is enclosed with glass windows making it comfortable in any season. It overlooks the caged pool and the beautiful backyard and offers fantastic views of the #9 fairway. You’ll enjoy endless hours of fun in the pool or just relaxing on the lanai & patio watching the golfers and the neighborhood deer stroll by.
Other features of this home include a 2021 roof, 2011 windows, and newer hot water heater. Amenities within The Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, lakes, restaurant, pickleball and tennis courts.
Built in 1991, this home has 1,792 square feet of living area with 3,547 total square footage. It is situated on nearly a quarter-acre.