This home is at 3756 Wynstone Drive in Sebring and is priced at $389,900. It is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Located in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this two-bedroom plus office, two-bath, two-car garage, pool home offers fantastic views of the No. 9 fairway.

