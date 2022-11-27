This home is at 609 Renault Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $269,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
This home was built in 2004 and has 1,612 living square feet under air-conditioned space and 1,921 total square feet under roof. The property is located on a nicely landscaped corner lot in Sebring Country Estates. Sebring Country Estates is an established neighborhood with a country feel, yet close to town; no HOA and open space.
The home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, main living room, kitchen, dining room and finished enclosed porch used as the family room. The kitchen overlooks the dining space with a countertop bar. There is a covered back porch that is adjoined to the detached shed.
This home has an attached one-car garage.
Recent updates include a new roof and dishwasher. The home has a nice flow for any family.
Close to medical, restaurants, shopping, schools and more. You will love the quaintness of this location and the convenience it also provides. Enjoy gardening or landscaping? This home will allow you the opportunity to be able to let your imagination go wild. The nice open outdoor space perfect for your green thumb. Open front porch for your enjoyment too.
Listed with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dawn direct at 863-381-0400 to schedule your private tour or take a look at the professional photos including detailed floor plan at www.dawndell.com.