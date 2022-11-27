Dell 1

This home is at 609 Renault Ave. in Sebring. It is priced at $269,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home was built in 2004 and has 1,612 living square feet under air-conditioned space and 1,921 total square feet under roof. The property is located on a nicely landscaped corner lot in Sebring Country Estates. Sebring Country Estates is an established neighborhood with a country feel, yet close to town; no HOA and open space.

