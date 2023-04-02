Arriving home the other evening, I was delighted to see a crane fly had decided to take its rest on my front door. Likely drawn by the overhead light, the thin, delicate insect spanned larger than my hand.

Snapping a photo, I marveled at the intricate beauty of this “mosquito hawk” which resembles a monstrous mosquito, but no fear – they don’t bite. In fact, they don’t even eat.

Recommended for you

Did You Know?

These delicate insects are sometimes referred to as a “skeeter-eater” or a mosquito hawk, but they don’t eat at all in the adult form and also are incapable of biting or stinging humans.