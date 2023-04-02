Arriving home the other evening, I was delighted to see a crane fly had decided to take its rest on my front door. Likely drawn by the overhead light, the thin, delicate insect spanned larger than my hand.
Snapping a photo, I marveled at the intricate beauty of this “mosquito hawk” which resembles a monstrous mosquito, but no fear – they don’t bite. In fact, they don’t even eat.
Crane flies are completely harmless and extremely diverse with more than 15,000-plus species. Most spend much of their existence hidden from our view under the waters of rivers and lakes. Some reside in larval from under the rich forest humus of wet leaves or damp soils under lawns or pastures.
In larval form as a mere three-inch long maggot, their tough exterior garners them the moniker of leatherjacket. In wormlike fashion the larvae munch their way through the leaf debris, aiding in decomposition and creating soil from organic matter. Their maturation from maggot to fly can be as short as six weeks to several years as their development may be arrested during seasons of drought when they rest in a stage of dormancy called aestivation.
Adults are often seen around artificial lights after dark. Resembling the form of the pesky mosquito, you might recoil thinking that’s one huge biting insect.
Unable to sting or bite, in adult form the crane fly doesn’t even eat. Instead, they will fly about in their peculiar shaky manner as they go looking for a mate. If you’re fortunate enough to see one in our area, it is likely preparing to mate or perhaps lay eggs to begin the cycle anew. With only the stored resources consumed by its previous larval form available to the adult fly, they rest as much as possible to avoid running out of energy before completing their mating and egg laying.
Once this has been accomplished, the adult dies.