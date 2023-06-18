NEW YORK — Credello: When it comes to your credit score, you might think that your landlord plays no role in its determination. After all, credit scores are typically associated with credit card payments, loans, and other financial obligations. However, your landlord’s actions can impact your credit score in certain situations. Let’s explore the connection between landlords and credit scores, the difference between FICO and the three credit bureaus, and how to read a tri-merge credit report.

Understanding credit scores and reporting agenciesBefore delving into the role of landlords, it’s essential to grasp the basics of credit scores and credit reporting agencies. Your credit score is a numerical representation of your creditworthiness, ranging from 300 to 850 in the most widely used scoring model, FICO. The higher your score, the better your credit.

