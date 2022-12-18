The home is located at 9785 N. Hammock Road in Zolfo Springs. The home is priced at $1,280,900 and is listed by Tania Bobe, broker/owner, and Chet Maxcy, sales associate of MB&A Realty.
If you’re looking for a country get-a-way, yet can be in town in less than 15 minutes, this is it. As you drive through beautiful Highlands Hammock State Park and up to your gate, the stress and cares of life immediately fall away. This one-of-a-kind property affords even the most discerning buyer privacy, tranquility and luxurious design amongst grand daddy oaks.
The light and airy main level boasts an open flow living-dining area crafted with gathering with family and friends in mind. The kitchen and dining area integrates contemporary functionality streamlined with calming white tones, wood and stone elements, and refined elegance.
A convenient walk out to the covered porch allows for an extended living and dining area overlooking the property, the perfect spot to retreat to the quietness of Highlands Hammock State Park and letting go of the hustle of everyday life.
A split floor plan home, the soothing king master with an ensuite bath and oversized master closet is generous in size. The second bedroom is an en suite as well with a secret walk-through passage to the home’s laundry area.
The front porch features a swim-up jacuzzi perfect to cool off during the hot summer days or warm up and enjoy in our cooler “Florida winters”.
The home has a detached garage and loft living quarters with its own sauna. The red barn is quintessential Old Florida and grand enough for your motorhome and toys. A safe room is built in the barn for added security.
With a good mix of woods, cypress and pasture, this 32 acres is some of the prettiest property around. It’s fenced for cattle. One of only two properties that back up to the state park off North Hammock Road, you’ll never have to worry about neighbors behind you. Enjoy watching the world wake up from your back porch while sipping coffee, and watch the sun go down as you relax in your own Swim Spa.