The home is located at 9785 N. Hammock Road in Zolfo Springs. The home is priced at $1,280,900 and is listed by Tania Bobe, broker/owner, and Chet Maxcy, sales associate of MB&A Realty.

If you’re looking for a country get-a-way, yet can be in town in less than 15 minutes, this is it. As you drive through beautiful Highlands Hammock State Park and up to your gate, the stress and cares of life immediately fall away. This one-of-a-kind property affords even the most discerning buyer privacy, tranquility and luxurious design amongst grand daddy oaks.

Recommended for you