This home is located at 3049 Jacaranda Ave, Lake Placid. The home is priced at $425,000 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Looking for a newer home with a good-sized yard? How about space to park your boat or RV? Maybe a couple of outbuildings in your fenced yard for your workshop or lawn equipment and water toys? And if it was close to Lake Carrie with canal access to Lake June? If this sounds like the perfect home for you, then your wait is over.
This beautiful three-bedroom, two-bath custom-built home is in the desirable community of Leisure Lakes.
Step into the great room where you’ll notice the open floor plan with tile flooring, high ceilings, built-ins, and crown molding. Pocket sliding glass doors lead to the large, screened lanai allow you to extend your living space to the outdoors.
The kitchen is sure to please the chef in the family. It features staggered raised panel cabinetry, granite countertops, pantry and counter-height breakfast bar with bay window overlooking the back yard.
The owner’s suite boasts luxury vinyl flooring and step ceiling with crown molding. It opens to the lanai giving you the perfect place to relax before bedtime. The spa-like master bath has granite counters, dual sinks, walk-in shower with bench seat, and jetted tub. There are two nice size guest bedrooms, one with a bay window and opens to the lanai, and a spacious guest bathroom with walk-in shower. An indoor laundry room acts as a mud room from the attached two-car garage.
In addition to the attached garage, there is a detached 15-by-20-foot garage/workshop with 220 electric hook-up and its own driveway, another 1-by-30-foot out building with garage door, parking pad for your boat or RV, patio, and fenced back yard. Well irrigation keeps this one-half + acre yard looking lush and green. All of this and just minutes to the boat ramp and lakes.
Built in 2005, this home has 1,808 square feet of living area with 2,581 total square feet.