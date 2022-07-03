The home is located at 25069 Marine Ave. in Sebring. The home is priced at $589,900 and is listed by Crystal Gail Harrison, realtor/sales associate of MB&A Realty.
This beautiful, custom-built 2018 home by Tommy James sits on five acres of land fenced and gated that is zoned agriculture with total privacy.
This home is perfect for family gatherings and the open floor plan is delightful. Walk into your spacious kitchen with all wood cabinets, granite countertops, butler and kitchen pantry with stainless steel appliances. Your formal dining room is decorated with chair railing and ready for those family parties. Gather in your large living room with wood burning fireplace for those chilling evenings. Your master suite comes with tray ceiling, his/her walk-in closet and private bathroom with dual sinks, walk-around shower.
As we walk outside you have a finished covered screen porch with plenty of room for sitting and to enjoy the scenery. Enjoy the fruit trees and your above-ground pool, and in-ground firepit. There is extra storage with a large 10-by-20-foot double loft storage shed.
The property has two separate wells, an outdoor shower, water system, circular driveway, RV hook-up with canopy and hurricane shutters. The large two-car garage comes with an electric screen. The hot tub does not convey.
Schedule your appointment today before it’s gone.
For more information, please contact Crystal Gail Harrison at 863-270-9774.