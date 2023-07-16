This home is at 1601 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The list price is $1,699,000 and is offered by Susan Geitner with Advantage Realty.
This exquisite masterpiece of luxury real estate is nestled in the heart of Sebring. The stunning three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, two-story lakefront home sits on approximately 2.32 acres, with sweeping views of the lake from almost every room.
Step inside and be instantly captivated by the sprawling living spaces adorned with cathedral ceilings, luminous natural light, and exceptional attention to detail. With just under 4,500 square feet of living space, there are feature walls, an oversized pantry and laundry room, and too many upgrades to list.
It has a split floor plan with the ultimate retreat within the master suite, an oasis of tranquility and sophistication. Boasting a private sitting area, lavish ensuite bathroom featuring a spa-like soaking tub, walk-in shower, bidet, and dual sink vanity this sanctuary is the epitome of luxury living.
The living areas are designed with both comfort and style in mind. The expansive family room is adorned with a magnificent custom entertainment center, providing a welcoming ambiance for family gatherings, while floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, including pristine Lake Jackson just steps away.
On the second floor, a grand room features two French doors that open onto a beautiful veranda overlooking the lake, perfect for private sunbathing. Or unwind with friends as you take in the panoramic views of sparkling lake waters and palm trees and warm tropical breezes.
Luxury awaits you in the very heart of the Heartland. Make this tropical paradise yours at $1,699,000. For more information, call Susan Geitner at 863-273-0145 or 863-382-0303.