Geitner 1

This home is at 1601 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The list price is $1,699,000 and is offered by Susan Geitner with Advantage Realty.

 COURTESY PHOTO

This home is at 1601 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. The list price is $1,699,000 and is offered by Susan Geitner with Advantage Realty.

This exquisite masterpiece of luxury real estate is nestled in the heart of Sebring. The stunning three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath, two-story lakefront home sits on approximately 2.32 acres, with sweeping views of the lake from almost every room.

Recommended for you