This home is at 5207 Shad Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $217,500 and is listed with Jeanny Campbell at RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Homes like this are hard to find these days. This one owner’s home has been loved and it’s time to let it go. In the great location at The Crossings, this is a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home. It is an ideal starter home for a family ready to make it their own or great as a rental, or as a winter home.
Featuring a split floor plan, there is no need to worry about allergies with all tile and laminate flooring. It’s just over 1,300 square feet of living area and it has a bright, spacious living room.
Cook up your favorite meals in the galley style kitchen; it has a pantry and a window over the sink overlooking the backyard. Previously a three-bedroom home, the owner enclosed part of the garage adding a fourth bedroom and left some storage space when you open the garage door. With this fourth bedroom, you’ll have plenty of room for your family or company when they visit or make it your hobby room/office space.
There is a nice-size master bedroom with walk-in closet and en-suite. The indoor laundry room is just off the kitchen. There is a large backyard where you could easily add a pool or even a shed to store your lawn tools. Best of all, the home has city water and sewer, irrigation on a well and even a newer, 2018 roof. Just minutes from U.S. 27, with local shopping, hospital and restaurants nearby. In this price range and location, this home surely won’t last long. Come take a look today.
Listed with Jeanny Campbell, RE/MAX Realty Plus 863-381-1848
MLS# 287289