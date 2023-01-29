Home Sales

A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. On Friday, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in December.

 MATT ROURKE/AP PHOTO, FILE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade.

The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.

Recommended for you