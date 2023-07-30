Decorating by Instagram

RubyHomes Real Estate analyzed Instagram trends. The number one result is the “farmhouse” theme.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The 1970s saw avocado green refrigerators, “harvest gold” stoves, and matching floral wallpaper. While these colors were outré by the 1980s, the teal and dusty rose that replaced them weren’t necessarily an improvement.

Anyone who remembers the ‘70s and ‘80s likely recalls the decorating disasters featured in those decades. Decor trends come and go, and these trends can be tracked using search numbers on social media platforms. Instagram has an estimated 1.8 billion users worldwide, making it a viable medium for spotting the most popular trends.

Recommended for you