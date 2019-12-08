Nov. 25
Anthony Brian Cohen to Latoya R Hinson, $58,500, Pt L1 Blk 37 Town Of Avon Park
Gregg Pellito to Nancy Bernard, $9,500, L5 Blk 3 Placid Ridge Est
Michael Laprete to Donald Carpenter, $6,500, L18 Blk 10 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Titus C Gay to Glenn Tupica, $7,700, L86 Highlands Homes Sub
JCM to Calvin T Ellis, $35,000, L19 Blk 135 Map Of Northside Sub
Roberto Valderrama to Terence Ricardo Mclaughlin, $135,000, L5 Blk 2 Martha Est
Adam Rafi to Daniel Sala, $50,000, Unit 22 Building D Lake Jackson Condo
Ennis M Caldwell to Marcel P Joyal, $10,000, L13 Blk 3 Hammock Terrace Sub
Michael W Perrine to Tex Rohrbach, $255,500, L95 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Rafael Colon to Maria M Esteban, $22,000, L8 Blk 4 Avon Park Est Unit II
Miguel Cao to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $3,200, L12 Blk 265 Sun N Lakes Est Sec 21
Jonathan Sodrel to James Edwards, $7,000, L520 Sebring Hills
Emmadog to Brian Sullivan Contracting Inc, $7,500, L28 Blk 155 Placid Lakes Sec 12
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co to Haseeb Hassan, $107,500, Pt Tract 9 Blk 21 Sebring Ridge Sub
Nov. 26
Rebecca Crivello to Craig Land Holdings Inc, $130,000, L588/589 Sebring Hills Sub
Kerri L Danley to Richard Paul Klocko, $1,500, L40 Blk 82 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm Unit 18
Equity Trust Co to Richard Paul Klocko, $1,500, L48 Blk 82 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm Unit 18
Brian Yergey to Rebecca L Hill, $35,000, L9/10 Vha Hoose’s Sub Unrecorded
Evalea Mae Beckstrom to Ortiz Christian Ramos, $7,000, L1 Hillside Lakes Annex
Andrew L Bursler to Billy R Baxley, $142,000, L11 Blk A Heirings Sub No 2
David J Olmstead to Edward G Webb, $290,000, L6 Blk Q Suburban Tracts & Farms Of Desoto City
Thomas R Judge to Susan Janes Thomas, $95,500, Unit 700 The Fountainhead Condo
Linda Sue Williams to Christopher Haak, $8,500, L5 Blk 57 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Alexander Segev to Guadalupe E Cesares, $69,000, L17 Lorida Ranches Unrec
Rickey Paiz to Ernie Rohan Jordan, $206,000, L22 Blk 10 Sylvan Shores Est Sec A
Centerstate Bank to David Bowden, $80,000, L2 Lakeshore Mall Sub Phase 2
John P Gallenstein to Mary I Cawley, $135,000, L3920/3921 Avon Park Lakes Unit 13
Sarah J Naillieux to Randall T Rogers, $240,000, L4b Blk D Tomoka Heights Sec 3
Terence V Fabro to Donald M Pendleton, $145,000, L23 Blk 175 Placid Lakes Sec 17
David Ayala to Tropical Homes Of Central Fl Inc, $1,200, L8 Blk 10 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Luis A Haddock to Luisette Gonzalez Andujar, $177,000, L13 Blk 2 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Leidel Inc to David C Alcarrez, $115,000, L19 Blk 135 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Randy Ziane to Todd Defilipps, $7,000, L10 Blk 4 Highlands Park Est Sec K
Jacqueline S Noel to CFI Properties, $54,000, L8 Blk 129 Lake View Place Add
Carolyn A Mccormack to Sun & Fun Homes, $148,000, L8 Blk 268 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Robert J Bonneville, $3,000, L19 Blk 13 Highlands Park Est Sec H
Mark H Fink to Ken Howard Carpentry Inc, $4,000, L12755-12757 Avon Park Lakes Unit 40
Mary Roberts to Charles J Stoll, $170,000, L18 Blk 2 Orange Blossom Est Unit 9
Owen Smith to Raymond Moro, $100,000, L1-6 Blk A West Avon Park-mahan Syndicate
Freedom Mortgage Corporation to Bernardo E Garcia Rodriguez, $95,000, L15/16 Blk 176 Woodlawn Terrace
Gulf Cold Front to Jorge A Juarez, $139,000, L17 Blk 10 Sebring Hills South
Reginald Wilson to Matthew Byler, $4,500, L11 Blk 10 Highlands Park Est Sec H
Michael A Berish to Kimberly Marie Best, $145,000, L16 Blk 4 Harder Hall Country Club II
Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Maria Antonia Navarro, $110,000, L12 Mason’s Ridge
Veronica Yearneau to Anthony Dawson, $110,000, Pt L89 Blk 275 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Calvin Stephen Morse to Thomas C Reifsnyder, $30,000, L26 Blk E Pt Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Nov. 27
Lotsource Inc to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $9,010, L1 Blk 174 Placid Lakes Sec 16/Other
Michael E Boone to Michael E Boone, $55,936.66, L16 Blk 2 Lake Josephine Sub
Chao Shun Hung to Michael Altman, $6,500, L4 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Michele Marcus to Michael J Altman, $21,300, L5/6 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Carl C Bell to Roger Goss, $9,999, L64 Sylvan Shores Est Sec E
Robert A Bledsoe to Arnold Abdulla, $3,625, L38 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
James T Pacurari to All Service Pros, $72,500, L11 Blk 88-c Kenilworth Park
Birgit Bodine to Richard Lagamma, $40,000, L1 Blk 85 Placid Lakes Sec 8
Robert A Bledsoe to Seeta Tillack, $3,625, L39 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Ziya Aliyev to Robert Ziegler, $92,000, Pt L88/89 Twin Lakes Est
Stephen F Lord to James T Quirk, $83,000, L7 Sebring Falls
National Retail Properties Lp to Super Petroleum Inc, $1,850,000, Pt Sec 4-38-30/Other
Boat Ramp to Brijam, $24,000, Pt L26 Arbuckle Mobile Home Court/Other/Easement
Rolla F Daringer to David M Keller, $159,000, L8 Blk Ff Spring Lake Village VII
Provident Trust Group to Henry Shumate, $7,000, L1 Blk 3 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
Cheryl L Abney to Robert T Jackson, $145,000, L5b Blk Q Tomoka Heights Sec 3
James W Edwards to William B Bone, $135,000, L52 Edgewater Village
Joseph M Hendry III to Quevedo Daniel B Gonzalez, $249,900, L4 Lake Josephine Shores
Wade S Mcgowan to Gregory L Nilsson, $65,000, L31 Kissimmee River Shores Unrec/Other
Kenneth Eberle to Jeremiah J Pattillo, $105,000, L15 Blk 3 Forest Hill
Fernando M Abanilla to Andrew D Bishop, $250,000, Pt Sec 24-34-28
Rolf Wagner to Miriam R Lopez, $83,000, Unit 4 Wedgewood Villas Condo