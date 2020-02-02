Jan. 13
David A Simms Jr to Henry R Bleiweiss II, $60,000, L54 Pt L55 Sebring Shores Development Sec 3
Guy Hendricks to Palmetto Sebring Hwy 66, $305,000, Pt Tract B Orange Blossom Country Club Comm Unit 14
Elizabeth R Lopez to Anthony Perkins, $220,000, L1/2 Blk 46 Town Of Sebring
Jose Antonio Torres to Eduardo Montero, $179,000, L20 Blk 3 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Icilda Manning to Cx Ilo, $150,000, L7 Blk 2 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Joseph Williams to Ronald Joseph Vaughn, $125,000, L6 Blk 20 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
Jan. 14
E O Koch Construction Co Inc to Joshua C States, $2,147,900, L8 Blk 51 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Charles Thomas Walden to Steve Fonnesbeck, $7,000, L12/13 Blk 34 Sebring Lakes Unit 2-c
John D Haviland to Nathan B Gray, $50,000, L10 Pt L11 Blk 64 Town Of Sebring 2nd Add
Michael A Hines to Hugh V Hines, $40,000, Pt Sec 11-36-28
Frederick E Zimmerman to Henry S Austin, $285,000, L14 Pt L13/15 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vi-a
John D Haviland to Nathan B Gray, $350,000, L3 Blk 64 2nd Add To Sebring
Merle J Davidson to Roger Gorsuch, $38,000, L11/12 Blk 3 Sand Beach Sub
Thomas A Martin to Michael Rathbun, $5,000, L105 The Knoll Sub
Fannie Mae to Robert L Parker Jr, $125,000, L7 Blk 27 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
RRM to Jeffrey L Ganoe, $20,000, L1 Pt L14 Blk P Suburban Tracts And Farms Of Desoto City
Oliver Peyre to Glenn Tupica, $10,500, Pt L13 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
Gabriel Miyares to David Colon, $208,000, L8 Blk 278 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Armando G Rodriguez to Audrey K Boates, $6,000, L32 Thunderbird Hill South Unit Ii
Alan W Szlosek to Robert A Holloman, $300,000, L19-22 Inclusive Blk 5 Erin Park
Ron Frasers Sports Camp Inc to Eddie Gilliard Jr, $5,700, L7145/7146 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22
Mary Beth Harris to Gara Coleman O, $149,500, L28 Blk 2 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
John D Bocock to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $1,800, L4 Blk 352 Sun N Lakes Est Sec 26
Alicia B Molina to Esparza Yesenia Rodriguez, $225,000, L11 Blk 1 Sirena Shores East
James Ohrt to Fidel Chuy, $45,000, L19-27 Blk 2 Hammock Terrace/Other
Bernice Heater to William Henry Karn III, $28,000, Unit # Fr224 Of Francis I
Jan. 15
Suter Homes Inc to Roberta L Alexander, $255,000, L8 Blk 352 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Robert P Kelly to Philip Sander Smith, $110,000, L300 Sebring Hills
James F Guinn III to Kevin Oneal, $105,000, Tract B7 Pt Tract C7 Boot Heel Acres/Easement
Katherine Elizabeth Wilson to Randolph P Gilde, $80,000, Pt Sec 7-37-30
Douglas H Hoke to Mark Lewis Berry, $25,000, L28 Blk 246 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20
Wesley L Sinner to Carolyn J Yuill, $50,000, L6 Blk 2 Mary Jane Manor
Robert G Gerlach to Edwin W Hays, $12,000, L4 Sebring Hills North Mobile Est Unit 2
Humberto Ambriz Jr to New American Builders Inc, $17,000, L2 Blk 500 Sebring Manor
Ambriz Holdings to New American Builders Inc, $9,000, L38 Grayces Mobile Est
Charles H Bishop to Guy D Shanahan, $156,900, L34 Blk 1 Lake Henry Homes
Fannie Mae to Cavib, $87,300, L724/725 Sebring Ridge Sec C
Stephen Morris Hoffman to Samuel A Spires, $5,000, L12 Blk 3 Sebring Villas 1st Add
Jorge Juver to 9057lyons, $108,500, L2 Blk D Clearview Terrace
Carol F Johnson to Heather Marie Johnson, $84,900, L14 Blk 129 Northside Sub
John Mcgirr to Kimberlie Marie Oppld, $115,000, L1 Blk 301 Lake Sebring Sub/Other
Michael L Keiber to Clinton W Schwingel, $305,000, L11 Blk 703 Sun N Lakes Est Seb Unit 4 Replat
Jan. 16
Jed Garrett Gray to Salvador Barajas, $161,500, Pt Sec 19-36-30/Other
Cheeley Pa M to Stephen L Carr, $155,000, L47/48 Blk 4 Erin Park Sub
Frank Baldassarre to Italo Baldassarre, $48,500, L173 Grayces Mobile Est Unit 2
Tomas W Hernandez to Jianchun Zhang, $105,000, L28 Sebring Shores Development Sec 3
Ashley Marie Davis to David J Allen Sr, $54,000, Pt L12 Blk D Crescent View
Melinda L Flores to Miloda Edmond, $109,000, L6465/6466 Avon Park Lakes Unit 20
Palmetto Creek Farms to Charles T Carpenter, $140,000, L13 Landrush Acres Unrec
Robert T Shafer to Sapp Ag Services Inc, $199,000, Pt Sec 8-37-30/Others
Chris Tubbs to Linwood A Corson, $45,000, L358 Fairmount Mobile Est
Andrea M Eures to Rolando G Mirandilla, $150,000, L16 Blk 60 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Karen D Austin to Timothy J Wernke, $105,000, L10/11 Blk 59 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Lake Placid Land Holdings VII to Jayant Jain, $47,000, Pt Sec 4-39-30
John M Johnson to James E Hill, $2,500, L11 Blk 232 Leisure Lakes Sec 5
Alejandro Aristizabal to Hipolito G Evora, $160,000, L7/8 Blk 2 Vacation Est
Potter Trust to Fernando Roland Morin, $45,000, L304 Fairmount Mobile Est
Highlands County Commissioners to Peter Batchelor, $1,901, L6 Blk 105 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 8
Frederick A Bowen to Ramiro Barajas, $169,000, L23 Blk 80 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Doyle D Likens Sr to Sunshine Xperience Holdings, $15,000, L3/4 Blk 4 Lake Letta Est
Citrus Animal Clinic Pa to Hinds Veterinary Services Pa, $375,000, Pt Tract C Roberts Grove Add Replat
Ralph Michael Freeman to Roberto P Celaya, $96,000, L28 Blk 158 Placid Lakes Sec 13
Jan. 17
Lance A Giller to Concepcion Hurtado, $90,000, Pt Sec 6-36-28
Roger L Davis to Delfino Santiago Lopez, $89,000, Tract 2/3 Blk 5 River Ridge Ranches Unrec/Other
27 to Kenneth E Lucas, $60,000, Unit 3 Lake Placid Warehouse Condo
Charlotte C Stone to Sergio R Otazo, $132,500, L935 Sebring Hills
Haddock 2924 to Wendy Wilson, $127,000, L96 Sebring Ridge Sec D
Robert A Distefano to John C Talley, $12,000, Pt L6 Blk 245 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Laurie Ann Jones to James A Thacker, $227,000, L1 Blk 30 Leisure Lakes Sec 1/Other
Danny Hatfield to Tandy Tyler, $5,000, L10 Blk 38 Town Of Harding Sec 2
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to David O Tomassini, $25,000, L17 Twin Lakes Sub
Gerald R Hollon to Richard Gordon, $178,000, L62b Vantage Pointe Phase II
Walter Owen to Realvest Inc, $3,000, L8 Blk 194 Sun ‘n Lakes Est Sec 18/Other
John W Raymond to Thomas J Amberger, $110,000, L22 Blk D Pt Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Robin C Geier to James Ray Barnes, $93,000, L48 Sebring Falls
Robert A Piller to Dianne Elizabeth Johnson, $170,000, L4 Blk 5 West Sebring Est Sec A
Florida Homesite Developers to T E James Custom Homes Inc, $27,500, L3 Blk A Lake Jackson Heights
Alma J Norris to Eddie Gilliard Jr, $4,000, L12076/12077 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38
Alma J Norris to Eddie Gilliard Jr, $4,000, L12078/12079 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38
Florida Keys Holding Co to Robert S Smith, $500,000, Pt Parcel C Spring Lake Village Vi/Others
Larry A Conley to John N Mactavish, $7,000, Pt L68a Vantage Point Phase Ii
Yakeel to Scott Thomas Johnson, $140,000, L4 Blk 212 Placid Lakes Sec 11 Revised
Dave Dyal to Henry Perdue, $32,000, Tract K Kissimmee River Shores
Margaret T Baar to Lazaro A Cuello, $179,900, Pt Sec 12-36-28
Julianne Nagode Southern to Gary Czajkowski, $655,000, L19 Quail Cove Sub
Bowen Neal Taylor to Jane M Thomas, $125,000, L15 Blk 2 Sunset Shores Sub Sec A
Sally A Stroff to Willie James Hill, $2,000, L8389/8390 Avon Park Lakes Unit 26
James D Ferrell to Kenneth B Macphee, $310,000, Pt L4 Blk 2 Somervale Downs
Race Way Properties Llc to Worldwide Directory Services Inc, $300,000, L1 Stanley Luis Serrao Sub
Carl Gunnar Lundgren to Gregory C Lundgren, $45,200, L15/20 Blk 263 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Jan. 21
Richard H Bitzer to Chris Beach, $180,000, L13 Blk 140 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Tiffany Lynn James to Zephyr Homes, $4,000, L25 Blk 356 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Jose M Escobedo Jr to Parlay Inc, $85,000, L301 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Richard Bailey Mckeen to Tiffany Trevino, $146,500, L9071/9072 Avon Park Lakes Unit 28
Paul Mingo to Shanekia Joyce Brooks, $39,900, L86 Lincoln Heights Sub
Erma Jean Walker to Jose A Olate, $174,000, L19/20 Blk 41 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Fannie Mae to Megan L Poreda, $157,000, L4648-4650 Avon Park Lakes Unit 15
Brooks Pifer to Meprisane Telcius, $163,000, L18 Blk G Lake Jackson Heights
Vchane Capital Inc to Doris C Torres, $140,000, L543 Sebring Hills
Joseph Mcgathey to Joseph Mcgathey, $95,800, Pt L86/87 Lake Sebring Est
Christie E Pena to Henna La Pol, $76,000, L13 Moon Ranch Est
Sebring Flip Inc to Corey Batista, $38,100, L15 Van Hoose Sub Unrec
Jan. 22
Kiapita to David Lee Harr, $194,000, L5/6 Blk 95 Town Of Sebring
Edwin E Enfinger Jr to Craig Allen Muirhead, $42,000, L26 Sunsine Villas
Ronald Carl Gimse to Thomas P Ayers, $40,000, L1-3 Pt L4 Blk 124 Lapaloma Sub
Aurelia Velez to Victor J Verzi, $166,000, L4 Blk Yy Pt Fairway Lakes Replat
Bernard Rickman to William L Trombly, $170,000, L34 Willow Gate
Rohan Ramadhin to Thomas K Varghese, $5,000, L4 Blk 335 Sun’n Lake Est Unit 16
Sun N Lake Of Sebring Improvement District to Lance D Hoffman, $2,000, L1 Blk 65 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 6
Alvin Lee Glaze to Brandon Maxwell, $176,500, L10 Blk 12 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Sarah J Creekmore to Jerry W Lockette, $182,500, Unit B Bldg 3 Country Club Downs
Christie L Brighton to Juan Miralles, $155,000, L13 Blk 2 Golfview Est
Richard W Vanderlaan to Jack Grant Zendt, $20,000, L103b Vantage Pointe Sub Phase Ii
Benjamin Dominic Schiappa to Linda Bacher, $158,000, L72 Country Club Lake Est
Jeff Vaughn to Kimberly A Crawford, $16,000, L15/16 Blk 10 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
Raymond Lee Bishop to Ervin L Mcgee, $45,000, L8/9 Blk 87 Town Of Harding Sec 2/Other
Charles Andrew Lowrance to Accel Advertising, $70,000, Pt L8 Blk A Lake Jackson Boulevard Sub
Josue Wilson to Jill Feldman, $30,000, L20/21 Ridgewood Est
Scott S Hall to Gerry Hull, $143,000, L9 Blk 1 Lake Josephine Sub
Donke Producciones Corp to Amelia Del Pilar Pachas Aguero, $15,000, L1 Blk 63 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Melinda L Giffin to Greg Thompson, $8,000, L6/7 Blk 10 Holiday Lake Est Replat
Jan. 23
Kalua to Eddie Gilliard Jr, $6,000, L5576/5577 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17
Douglas Downs to Shelton Ishmael, $152,000, L7330/7331/7364/7365 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23
American Outback Holding Co Inc to Roger Choquette, $150,000, L1381/1382 Avon Park Lakes Unit 4
Russell Pearson to Frederick W Schuck III, $190,000, L3 Blk 70 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Norbert Patrick Byrne to Luis F Diaz, $110,000, Pt L1 Blk 6 Sirena Shores East
Jan. 24
Christopher W Ricchetti to Mark F Lopez, $335,000, L31/32 Blk 51 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Raymond A Butler to Jean Guy Comeau, $25,000, Pt L5-7 Blk 3 Harry Lee’s Trailer Village Unrec
Diann Dressel Martin to Robert W Feagley, $25,641, Pt Sec 8/9-37-30
Larry K Martin to Frances A Loring, $75,000, Duplex 3 Unit B Country Club Villas I Of Spring Lake/Other
Joann Lang Mitchell to J&N Homes Inc, $155,000, L12 Golf Hammock Unit 1
Richard Graddy to Lisa Carvalho, $135,000, L4/5 Blk 4 Placid Lakes
Daniel K Sheets to Waleska Adames Duran, $6,800, L17 Blk 13 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Ricardo J Flores to Penny R Pruitt, $160,000, L26 Blk 195 Woodlawn Terrace
Tma Properties Foundation Inc to Sport X Change International Inc, $1,012,000, Pt Sec 7-35-29
Phoenix Rising Unlimited Inc to Ridge Equipment Co Inc, $250,000, L35 Pt L34/36 Blk C Maxcy Parkway Sub
Roberto Perez to Ronald G Schroeder, $265,000, L21 Blk Zz Pt Fairway Lakes Replat
Janice E Vogel to Jeremiah Daniel Acosta, $180,000, L17 Edgewater Point Sub