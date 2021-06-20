March 24
John B Freund to Andrew Olson, $3,250, L11 Blk 203 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 18
Silas J Gilbert to Bentley Real Estate, $3,500, L5 Blk 164 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Rodfredricka Uhlander Nowell, $189,888, L24 Twin Lakes Sub
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Oswald Smith, $201,989, L30 Blk 348 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Louis Talleyrand to Dustin David Lang, $8,000, L5 Blk 44 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15
Land Man Holdings to Hc Ukaint Corp, $6,000, L11 Blk 66 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Roger Barnes to Raymond Moore, $85,000, L6 Golfside Of Sun’N Lakes
Victor Seralde to Jere Seralde, $175,000, L16 Blk 26 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 2
March 25
Martha L Hershberger to Penny W Stoner, $53,000, L8 Blk 12 Lake Letta Est
John R Horne to Cheryle Snyder Cheryle, $148,000, L10 Blk 212 Placid Lakes Sec 11 Resub
Theresa Hallie Drazek to Arthur Jamie Samuel Thomas, $21,650, L3-5 Blk 4 Sand Beach Sub
Donald Joseph Rohman to Sara N Mcneely, $142,500, L39b Thunderbird Hill Village Ii
Larry Dee Poulson to Brenda Smith, $79,900, Pt L5 Blk 279 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Billy Calhoun to Eugene Spires, $7,000, L7 Blk 2 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Donna Joline Ellison to Mark Schnorbus, $580,000, Pt Sec 24-34-28/Other
Joan C Borus to Janet E Cullen, $298,500, L26 Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 2 Sterling Oaks
Michael J Altman to Matthew Stetson, $20,000, L30 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Next Step Land Corp to Ahlam Sharifeh, $7,000, L29/30 Blk 557 Leisure Lake Sec 18
Michael J Altman to Ryan W Schenkel, $45,000, L4-6 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Michael Altman to Eugene Spires, $36,000, L7/29 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6/Other
Dorothy B Barth to Chynah Rai Berry, $34,900, L1/27/28 Blk 2 Lake Josephine Heights 2nd Add
Zephyr Homes to Jose D Hernandez, $182,000, L6/7 Blk 3 Placid Lakes
Osmel Labrada to Joseph Graham, $128,000, L4 Pt L3 Blk 131 Lake View Place Add
Archie G Stoller to Beverly G Varner, $190,000, L13/14 Blk 32 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Rand H Kelson to Casey R Childress, $189,500, L34 Blk 61 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Alexander H Garcia to Dondey Rodriguez, $9,500, L8 Blk J Spring Lake Village Iv
Carl H Gammon to Biff Lagan, $30,000, L3 Blk 119 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Gerald M Haider to Kenneth Lee Marvin, $340,000, L37 Blk 73 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Mario Gregorio to Andrew S Olson, $3,200, L1 Blk 215 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 18
Ernest H Green Ii to Desmond Peters, $4,500, L22 Blk 418 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
James J James to Craig Morris, $6,800, L18 Blk U Spring Lake Village Ii
Fazil Amir to Maday Santoyo Rosales, $10,000, L35 Blk Ee Spring Lake Village Vii
Smart Investmentz to John L Martz Jr, $275,000, Pt L6 Blk E Lake Jackson Boulevard Sub
John L Martz Jr to Smart Investmentz, $130,000, L21 Pt L22 Blk 54 Lakewood Terraces
David Daniels to Claudia L Gutierrez, $4,900, L19 Blk 100 Leisure Lakes Sec 8
Jeffrey W Tanner to Jason Dean Waddell, $222,000, L2888-2891 Avon Park Lakes Unit 10/Other
Highlands County to Gustavo Martinez, $6,000, L1/2 Blk 198 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Highlands County to Gustavo Martinez, $5,000, L24 Blk 167 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Highlands County to Gustavo Martinez, $7,500, L13/14 Blk 123 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 14
Jeffrey Stewart to Scott J Kasperek, $220,000, L21 Blk 66 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 17
Mary E Van Scyoc to Shanika Bradio Jeanjacques, $3,499, L2925/2926 Avon Park Lakes Unit 10
Raymond C Brooker to Ashley C Spires Ashley C, $126,000, L8 Blk 3 Sebring Villas 1st Add
March 26
Frank J Holt Ii to Osha D Robinson, $3,000, L9 Blk C Town Of Sebring 7th Add
Washington Castaldi to Heidi Bishop, $69,500, Unit 1-c Edgewater Arms Condo
Joan A Harold to Philip E Young, $177,000, L930 Sebring Hills
Eustus S Nelson to Audwin B Nelson, $465,000, Pt L21/22 Blk 30 Sun’N Lakes Seb Unit 2
Kevin M Strathy to Mercedes Bravo, $800,000, L5 Moon Ranch Est
Dale E Mitchell to Vonerick Capital Partners, $4,000, L73 Blk 170 Placid Lakes Sec 17
Randolph P Gilde to Edlig Enterprises Inc, $87,000, L449 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Ilan Markovitz to Golam Sarwar, $34,900, Pt Sec 22-39-28/Others
Scott W Speake Sr to Gloria Reschke, $225,000, L1 Blk 27 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Randolph P Gilde to Edlig Enterprises Inc, $97,300, L15 Blk 109 Placid Lakes Sec 15
Pamela Gallina to Direct Land Buyers, $2,500, L40 Blk 24 Sebring Country Est Sec 1/Other
Patricia Gallina to Direct Land Buyers, $2,500, L40 Blk 24 Sebring Country Est Sec 1/Other
Direct Land Buyers to Wilfredo Hernandez, $9,500, L40 Blk 24 Sebring Country Est Sec 1/Other
Randolph P Gilde to Edlig Enterprises Inc, $67,300, L10 Blk 237 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 18
Randolph P Gilde to Edlig Enterprises Inc, $83,000, L461 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Randolph P Gilde to Edlig Enterprises Inc, $68,200, L20 Blk 242 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 19
Merrie Anne Santore to Merrie Anne Santore, $55,500, L23 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vi-b
Grace K Mckelvey to Suter Homes Inc, $14,250, L10 Blk 352 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Leora M Ysaguirre to John Andel, $75,000, L10 Blk 147 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Scott D Suter to Felix Hernandez, $259,000 L2 Huter Homesites
Joseph H Brett Ii to 9057lyons, $435,000, L5 Blk D Clearview Terrace/Others
Lisa Kneram to Robert J Ford, $6,500, L7006/7007 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22
James R Whitlach to John L Burton Jr, $232,000, Unit 42a Norstar Cove Villas I
Scott D Suter to Larry Joe Bowie, $270,000, L1 Suter Homesites
Robin Lawrence to Richard A Olbrych, $135,000, L10 Blk 8 Sylvan Shores Est Sec A
Sherry Smith to Donald P Bosse, $145,000, L1/2 Blk 98 Lakewood Terraces
Sherri D Weber to Kristina Morales, $174,900, L5 Blk C Lotela Terrace 2nd Add
Nancy German to Cedar Ridge Homes, $115,000, L1-8 Blk B Shadowlawn
Marissa R Baxter to Max John Cabrera, $150,000, L306 Sylvan Shores Sec D
Hannah E Samuels to Alaina Micco Sweat, $227,000, L22 Blk 704 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 4 Replat
April 1
Faye Lizotte to Jeffery L Justice, $173,000, L81b Vantage Pointe Phase Ii
Nizam Ishmael to Blessed Homes & Real Estate, $8,500, L4 Blk 68 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Judy K Wenzel to Jonathan Friedman, $13,000, L8 Whispering Oaks
Michele A Ledo to Carol A Jones, $134,900, L30 Blk 9 Venetian Village Revised
John H Svoboda Ii to Joseph Neri, $16,000, L20/21 Blk 245 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 19
Lotsource Inc to Mark W Simpson, $139,500, L16/17 Pt L18 Blk 289 Lake Sebring
Nationwide Land Advisors to Nicolas David Nemoga Rodriguez, $9,000, L20/21 Highlands Park Est Sec R
Jefferson D Arnett to Jorge Enrique Henao Gil, $112,000, L9 Blk 3 Erin Park
Rjc Investment Group to Galaad Super Homes, $165,000, L4 Blk 67 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Luis Alwin Amoros to Ml Capital, $8,000, L18/19 Blk 98 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 8
Daniel Pietrowicz to Ronnie Rodriguez De Gale, $170,000, L9 Blk X Spring Lake Village Iii
Kenneth W Mahler to Dennis W Polley, $389,000, L22 Blk 53 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Quinones Aida Pacheco to Blessed Homes And Real Estate, $16,500, L11 Blk 27 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Frederick A Bowen to Anna Marie Sein, $8,000, L9 Blk 30 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Richard S Von Minden to Reinaldo Gonzalez, $100,000, L16 Highlands Sunshine Ranches Unrec/Easement
Tammy A Harmon to Mountains To Sea Land Investing, $1,900, L8228/8229 Avon Park Lakes Unit 26
Rita Graham to Nelson Jose Ortiz, $159,900, L28 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Maday Leon to Jorge Jesus Clero, $100,000, Tract 6 Blk 7 River Ridge Ranches Unrec/Other
Craig Jordan to Majel D Bowerman, $330,000, L5a/5b Blk C Tomoka Heights Sec 4
Sebring Shores Development Inc to Cantillo Investments, $25,000, L12-14 Blk 310 Lake Boulevard
Yaumel Elias Hernandez Rojas to Jose Jesus Hidalgo, $140,000, L46 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Richard C Eckstrom to Sarita Vanessa Buzatu, $6,500, L8 Blk 10 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Mederia Doran to Nancy Lee Corey, $126,500, Unit M-21 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase V
Kenneth A Jurek to Kenneth A Jurek, $171,300, Tract B2 Blk S Hudecks Sub Unrec
Sharon L Chafin to Dennis Simmons, $175,000 L27 Blk 10 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Sheila Jankowski to Veronica Russell, $8,500, L8 Blk L Spring Lake Village Viii
Jose Daniel Taub to Dimas L Martin, $417,000, L12 Blk C Country Club Of Seb Phase 2 Sec 3 Enchanted Oaks
Margaret K Vowell to Juanica, $37,000, L50 Blk 97 Leisure Lakes Sec 8
Shoreline Haven to Dennis Goudy, $35,900, L29 Blk B Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Rupert T Preddie to Tanner Hebert, $133,500, L405 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Richard Paul Klocko to Kody Allen Leggio, $3,500, L48 Blk 82 Orange Blossom Country Club Community 13-19
Sun N Lake Of Sebring Improvement District to Making Time Corp Inc, $4,000, L10 Blk 59 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Pamela L Leadingham to Brian Yergey, $108,000, L31 Blk 8 Orange Land Est
William K Brantley Ii to Ronny Forleo, $43,000, L1 Blk B Lake June Pointe Phase 3
Richard Jacob to Kyle Bovard, $105,000, L145 Lake Sebring Est
Eric Naim to Maria M Vazquez, $8,000, L9 Blk A Spring Lake Village Vii
Noble Searer Jr to Sean L Cook, $90,000, L6/7 Blk 1019 Tia Juana Villa\Other
Kelly Field to Fidus Fund I, $101,000, L3 Blk 56 Sun’N Lakes Est Seb Unit 5
Gregory R Hanson to Mark R Gallagher, $405,000, Parcel E In Sec 29-35-31
Richard M Frazee Sr to Thomas Papineau, $65,000, Pt Sec 35-34-28/Easement
Dixon Vice to Charles V Eckert Iv, $265,000, L34 Blk 100 Placid Lakes Sec 15
Heather Miller Carr to Victor C Budd, $6,000, L3/4 Blk 110 Leisure Lakes Sec 6
Sharon Ann Fauber to Jeffrey L Birkel, $118,000, Villa I-24 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 9
Mary Jane Banks to Robert E Davidson, $157,425, L34 Pt L33 Blk 426 Sebring Summit
Highlands County to Eden Godfrey, $5,400, L18 Blk 338 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Lisa Michelle Littlejohn, $65,000, L45 Twin Lakes Sub
Bradley Rosier to James Sheldon Melton, $375,000, L10/11 Blk 5 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
April 5
Bruce Wayne Baker to Camm Holdings, $145,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 147 Lakewood Terraces
Kim E Shaw to Julie M Alexander, $229,900, L211-213 Sebring Ridge Sec B
Jackie Gilkey to Edward M Thorsen, $92,000, Cluster 16 Country Club Villas I Phase Ii Spring Lake Unit C/Other
Timothy Smith to Robert W Lanham, $163,000, L82 Sebring Shores Development Sec 3
Bernard Matulevich to Kevin J Wolf, $92,500, Cluster 14 Country Club Villas I Phase Ii Spring Lake Unit I
Smart Investmentz to Cody Lee Martz, $199,900, L21 Pt L22 Blk 54 Lakewood Terraces
Myra L Kovach to Rick Chaffee, $78,500, Unit 212 Tournament Villas Condo/Other
Well Bred Real Estate Inc to J&P, $475,000, Pt Sec 20-37-30/Others
Gregg Bagetis to Thomas G Patterson, $311,450, L6 Blk Xx Fairway Lakes Amended Replat
Monte S Goodwin to Eric Hayman, $165,000, L46-48 Blk 52 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15
Michael K Cottle to Patricia Mains, $69,900, Unit 207 Lakeview Towers Condo/Other
Nicholas A Lombardo Jr to Sandra R Green, $90,000, L6 Blk 10 Sylvan Shores Est Sec A
Jr3 Partnership to Robert Jordan, $80,000, Pt L4 Blk 13 Town Of Avon Park
Tweraser Enterprises Inc to Jodie L Shaw, $6,000, L1 Blk 17 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Michael L Barney to Sherri Lynn Pavlik, $135,000, Pt L1 Blk 251 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Ajax 2019 E Reo Corp to Manuel Devesa, $115,000, L1578 Sebring Ridge Sec F
Flores Enterprise Inc to Serafin Rafael Rodriguez Jr, $28,500, Pt L5 Blk 21 Town Of Avon Park
W Weldon Harper Jr to Matthew Houchlei, $106,000, Cluster 24 Country Club Villas I Phase Iii Of Spring Lake Unit I Replat
Clay Halliday to Mark L Specchio, $86,000, Unit 207 Bldg 2 Golf Village Condo
William Tillman to Ichp Innovations, $439,000, L13 Blk 121 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Michael D Oriordan to Lake June Park Inc, $56,000, L44 Cloverleaf Trails
Shoreline Haven to David B Eastman, $35,900, L32 Blk B Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Dillon E Hathaway to Penny Laessig, $6,000, L32 Blk 388 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Elizabeth Rosario Dowda to Paul David Lobbestael, $60,000, L47 Blk 45 Leisure Lakes Sec 16
Jacqueline A Ludwig to Wendy Cameron, $420,000, L11 Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec G
Tdp 4 to German P Herreros, $4,997, L7 Blk 277 Leisure Lakes Sec 13
Tommy G Lowe to Rovertta Laier, $35,000, L21 Blk 40 Sec 2 Town Of Harding
Shoreline Haven to James T Cunningham. $38,900, L39 Blk I Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Shoreline Haven to Ronald Petronaci, $35,900, L39 Blk B Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Pritchett Real Estate Group Inc to Charmaine M Steiner, $132,000, L564 Sebring Ridge Sec B
Carol Joy Batts to Marlene Elizabeth Holland, $72,000, Unit 503 Verona Villas Condo
Cindy J Harris to Gregory Ray Wilkey, $408,000, L269 Golf Hammock Unit Iii-a
Wesley D Mosser to Sonja L Burch, $86,500, Pt L9/10 Blk 16 Town Of Avon Park
Morange Nestor to Osmary Sofia Cabrera, $9,500, L20/21 Blk 154 Sebring Highlands
Jack L Bellote to Bobby J Deems, $170,000, L9 Blk 4 Venetian Village Revised
Margarita Echevarria, to Jose Luis Martinez Rosado, $30,000, L16 Sebring Hills North Mobile Est
Bruce Butler to Coral Reef Rentals, $50,000, L8 Blk 2 Lake June Pointe Phase One
Hornick Homes Inc to Mark A Herendeen, $363,000, L35 Blk 344 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Pablo Munoz to Margarita Noreiga, $150,000, L20 Blk 19 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Sandra R Green to Douglas Allen Campbell, $299,900, Tract 1 Strawberry Fields Unrec/Other
Gavriel Boganem to Mordechai Gelbhauer, $32,000, L13 Blk B Lake June Pointe Phase 3
Margaret Arjona to Tina M Terry, $50,000, Tract B Terrys Sub
Kathleen A Laughter to Ray E Fredericks, $130,000, Pt Tract 8 Mini Ranches
Dennis S Cooper to Reiniel Martinez Ruiz, $ 295,900, Tract 157 In Sec 4-36-29
April 6
Itai Ben Sira to Mordechai Gelbhauer, $32,000, L7 Blk 2 Lake June Pointe Phase 1
Itai Ben Sira to Mordechai Gelbhauer, $32,000, L12 Blk B Lake June Point Phase 3
Highlands County to Dessalines Ferdinand, $2,250, L22 Blk 184 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 11
Marc Cherry to Kenneth Everett, $18,000, L1 Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec O/Other
Sold Now Development to Martin M Rivera, $130,000, L7 Pt L6 Blk 132 Northside Sub
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $27,000, L52 Twin Lakes Sub
Noemi Gonzalez to Magic Construction Investments, $15,000, L13/14 Blk 100 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 8
Crystal P Hare to Kate Brennen Summers, $130,000, Pt L15 Blk 146 Lakewood Terraces
John R Sansom to Robert H Niver, $158,000, L17 Blk 12 Venetian Village Revised
Alesia J Sisco to Sandra Feijoo Negron. $67,500, L18 Blk 86 Town Of Sebring 6th Add
Heliosland to Melina Nelson, $1,949, L25 Blk 24 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Pauline Orr to Parviz M Shirazi, $45,000, L101/102 Lincoln Heights Sub
Second Sbs Group to Morcechai Gelbhauer, $32,000, L4 Blk B Lake June Pointe Phase 3
Sunny Ridge Mhp to 2078 West Provo, $1,875,000, L9/10 Blk 18 Town Of Avon Park/Other
Gary Anglehart to Joan K Mallory, $10,000, L157 Grayces Mobile Est Unit 2
Next Step Land Corp to Andrew Morrison, $39,000, Tract 181/182 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 2
William T Jenkins to Werner Meurrens, $170,000, L6 Paradise Cove
Phil413 Investments to Mark T Arthur, $40,000, L43 Blk 344 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Karen Thompson to Kevin R Roca, $141,000, L8 Blk 35 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Vincent Dolce to Norma A Kendall, $12,000, L284 Blue Heron Golf And Country Club Replat
Michael L Souther to Josue A Torres, $165,100, L5999/6000 Pt L6001 Avon Park Lakes Unit 19
Jason Stuart Staes to Michael G Meskimen, $25,500, L8 Blk 263 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Robert M Miller to Dhateswari Persaud, $3,200, L9 Blk 176 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Labate Holdings to Brian Mason Construction, $78,500, L1 Blk 3 Lake Regency Woods Phase 2/Others
Morello Estate Properties to Equity Trust Co, $50,000, Pt Parcel C Spring Lake Village Vi
Jose L Colon to Rosalba Rodriguez Solis, $10,000, L6 Blk 24 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
David Levine to Jesus Vasquez, $5,700, L13 Blk 37 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15
Michael James Howe to Salvatore A Vetro, $198,990, L31 Blk 336 Leisure Lakes Sec 9
April 7
Robert Novick to Maria Oliveros, $90,000, L8-b Tomoka Heights Sec 2/Other
Bomback Cattle Ranch Inc to Ibuy Fund, $72,500, L15 Blk 88b Kenilworth Park
William J Manint Jr to Mandy Little, $129,250, L13 Blk 7 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Esther Bahadosingh to CT Faircloth, $17,000, L28 Blk 12 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
James Charles Noonan to John A Reichle, $189,000, Pt L3 Blk 338 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Miguel Santiago to Daryl L Williams, $57,000, L9/10 Blk E Asa Lewis Sub
Adam Watson Anderson to Russell D Bell, $5,850, L128 Kissimmee River Shores Unrec
Gregory L Lovley to Robert M Phinney, $150,000, L67 Sebring Hills
Rodrigo Rodriguez to Yamila Ramos, $17,000, L3/4 Blk 14 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Timothy Kiker to Martha Arbelaez, $14,000, L5 Lake Anoka Mobile Est
Ventura Caban to Maria M Ortiz Perez, $30,000, L42 Valencia Acres Sub Unit Ii
Paul H Jeannin to Larry E Hughes, $300,000, L3-6 Blk G Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 3
Rodney J Erickson to James V Lobozzo Jr, $168,000, L339 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnet, Phase Iii”
Gerald R Vangruensven James M Logan, $251,900, L7 Blk Gg Spring Lake Village V
James Michael Logan to Kathleen L White, $159,900, Pt L13 Blk R Spring Lake Village Iii
Juan Pablo Loor Tuarez to Linh My Nguyen, $175,000, L32 Blk 27 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Carol Dubay Parent to Timothy A Reed, $109,000, L16 Taylor Tract
James J James to Mario A Vergara, $182,000, L10 Blk G Spring Lake Village Iii
Terri Johns to Jose Rivera Jr, $169,900, L5 Blk B Orange Blossom Tracts A/B Unit 9
Robert Amos Fritz to Susanne Lynn Edson, $54,700, L9 Blk 106 Lakeview Place Sub
Abby L Silverstein to Melinda Alicea, $2,750, L30 Blk 10 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3
James Virgil Mcinvale to Francisco J Cruz, $140,000, Pt L9 Blk 2 Town Of Avon Park
Mauricio Garcia Morales to Christopher Diaz, $30,000, L9 Blk 2 Florida Highlands
James E Goins to Isaiah Escorcia, $4,500, L11/12 Blk 18 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit L
Comerica Bank to Louis Ephraim, $3,000, L2622/2623 Avon Park Lakes Unit 9
William R Hessemer Vi to David Owen, $90,000, Unit I-26 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 9
Eric W Stillwell to Jose Araujo, $8,000, L11427-11431 Avon Park Lakes Unit 35
Eric W Stillwell to Harley Velasquez, $7,000, L11432-11436 Avon Park Lakes Unit 35
Joanne R Eustis to Jerry R Mcclain, $385,000, L170 Pt L171 Oak Brook
Reginald Don Whittington Iii to Patricia Heaps, $475,000, Tr 8 Footmans Trail Phase 2
William S Pickard to David J Marley, $405,000, Pt Sec 33-35-31/Easement
William Nathan Gilbert Jr to Elizabeth Salinas, $42,000, L20/21 Blk 501 Sebring Anor
John F Benevides to Carlos Mendez, $345,000, Pt Sec 12-35-30/Other
Clint A Tomlinson to Scott Gordon, $213,000, L2/3 Blk 103 Placid Lakes Sec 15
Jf Diversified to Jeannette Brooks, $182,900, Unit 11d Villas At Pine Key/Other
Kathi Nelson to Terry Loy, $12,000, L13321-13325 Avon Park Lakes Unit 42
Lisa m Buckminster to Candace Shields, $180,000, L14 Pt L15 Blk 2 Martha Est
Gregory A Rogers to Dominic Dalessio, $67,500, L3 Blk 2 Lake & Ranch Club
Susan Camaraire to Rafael Cruz, $90,000, L19 Hickory Ridge Sub Unit Ii
Christopher E Stinson to Hugh W Prine, $235,000, L9283-9287 Avon Park Lakes Unit 28
Dale W Hollowell to Joseph Anthony Baldeo, $7,000, Pt L1-6 Blk 224 Golfview Add To Sebring
Wells Family Ltd Ptn to Toms Auto Options Inc, $22,000, L10 Blk 57 Town Of Avon Park
April 8
Mary Vowels to Anthony M Farinacci, $415,000, Pt Fairway Lakes
D Gene Statler to Buena Vista Land, $1,097.57, L28 Blk 176 Placid Lakes Sec 17
Sharon L Fisher to Gary French, $135,000, L51 The Knoll Sub
Elsy A Lehman to Eugene A Nailor, $38,900, L34 Blk I Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Steven A Tull to Sunburst Dream Homes, $16,500, Pt L6 Blk 31 Avon Park Est
Glenn O Murphy Partnership Ltd to Michael Lucero, $245,000, Pt Sec 28-33-29
William J Doehnert to James M Patty, $100,000, L25 Blk K Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Avon Park Estates Corp to Vianchy Melendez, $14,900, Pt L1 Blk 9 Avon Park Est Unit I/Ii
Avon Park Estates Corp to Orlando German, $17,900, Pt L2 Blk 17 Avon Park Est Unit I/Ii
Lake Placid Development Corp to Walter Suarez, $60,900, L16 Blk 128 Placid Lakes Sec 10
Qc Standby Desoto Grove to 6h Ranch, $1,400,000, Pt Sec 32-39-29/Others/Easement
Edward P Vogel to Brian Juhant, $278,000, L1 Blk 248 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Wayne Buck to Judith J Berkley Revocable Trust, $135,000, L4 Blk K Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Raul Marrero Raul to Vonerick Capital Partners, $40,000, L15 Blk 34 Sebring Hills So Unit 2/Others
Douglas Allen Campbell to Marcia Vega, $188,000, L12 Blk 30 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Joyce M Miller to Lorraine J Arell, $140,000, L11 Blk 145 Lakewood Terrace Add
Thomas A Cocca to Christopher Lee Marren, $25,000, L1 Blk 18 Holiday Lake Est Replat
Maria Isabel Mendoza Trujillo to Josefa Camacho Aguilar, $5,000, L1 Blk 116 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 6
Compton S L to Christa Birgholtz, $145,000, L20 Blk 9 Placid Lakes
Janice S Asbury to Patrick A Barock, $135,000, L6 Blk 13 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14
Joshua Miller to Glenn Tupica, $117,000, Pt Sec 14-35-29
David J Bukis to John F Jessen, $85,000, Pt L25 Blk 2 Sun’N Lake Est Holiday Country Club Sec
Macbeth Associates Ltd Ptn to Center Ridge Caretaking Inc, $100,000, Farm 21 Lake View Park Tract
Sarah Albritton to Daniel E Montero, $225,000, L51 Prairie Oaks Village
Yen Miranda to Magrinat Yuleivys Barrueta, $220,000, L4 Blk 2 Golfview Est
Lorraine D Wright to Killer Kat Enterprises, $50,000, L8 Blk 121 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Ruthann Rebecca Williams, $195,746, L3 Blk 351 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Lorene Kay Brown to Jordan Kinsey, $179,900, L634 Sebring Hills
April 9
William F Childers to Maricel Alexandra Cruz Bustamante, $96,000, L14 Kingswood Manor Townhouses Replat
Howard Builders Inc to Janna L Christie, $4,500, L1529/1530 Avon Park Lakes Unit 4
Howard Builders Inc William Duffy, $12,500, L1395 Sebring Ridge Sec F
Zephyr Homes to Chad D Moore, $159,900, L1/2 Blk 40 Sebring Lakes Unit 3
Welcome Home Lien And Deed Inc to James Colastin, $3,500, L10 Blk 19 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
Mr T Saucedo Rentals to Claudia Gallardo, $3,500, L13 Blk 42 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 1
Welcome Home Lien And Deed Inc to Louis Charles, $4,000, L1079 Sebring Hills
Janine Anderson to Scott McCraig Garcia, $5,700, L11 Blk 70 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 17/Others
Anita G Carson to Leslie Ann Schuh, $150,000, L4 Blk B Orange Blossom Unit 9 Tracts A And B
Marie Rosy Toussaint to Ronald C Kemper, $215,000, L25 Prairie Oaks Village
James H Pollard to Richard Paul Klocko, $42,000, L4 Hillside Lake Annex
Stephen M Agnelli to Zephyr Homes, $15,000, L37/38 Blk 108 Placid Lakes Sec 15
Daniel A Lapp to Angelica Brenes Alvarado, $88,000, L35 Blk 25 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Martjin Vandermolen to Michael D Durham, $35,000, Tract 7 Bay Street Villas
Catherine Lynn Drew to James Popio Jr, $193,000, L5 Blk 7 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Roscoe L Silk to Gorman G Eden, $12,000, L36 Blk 3 Red Water Lake Est
Robert S Hazlett to Vista Pointe Properties, $1,411, L13 Blk 221 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 19
Bertha Michaud to Vista Pointe Properties, $1,411, L14 Blk 28 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 5
James Baldwin to Zephyr Homes, $30,000, L17-19 Blk 22 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Elizabeth Taylor to Chester Johnson, $40,000, L13/14 Blk 12 Highland Park Est Sec I
Red Hook Properties to Juan Ros Carretero, $239,900, Unit 13 Tennis Villas Tract Unrec
Stacy Schilling Shillan to Vista Pointe Properties, $1,411, L19 Blk 90 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 7
Alexander Debay to Sunburst Dream Homes, $3,750, Pt L5 Blk 20 Avon Park Est
Brian Yacoboni to Lp Development Group, $27,000, L7 Blk 249 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Joslyn A Brown to Tamed, $36,000, L5727-5739 Avon Park Lakes Unit 18
3200 Properties to Financial Services, $2,750,000, Pt Sec 5-35-29
Alvin Brown to Grant W Murdoch, $3,000, L2943/2944 Avon Park Lakes Unit 10
Daryl Hammers to Gina Louise Miller, $165,000, Unit 54 Waterway Patio Homes Condo
Francis Dellamano to Zephyr Homes, $7,000, L13-16 Blk 60 Avon Park Lakes Red Hills Farms Add Unit G
Richard R Hamm to Robert A Thomas, $195,000, L8 Blk 201 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Ronald Saltzman to Richard A Garbert, $62,250, Unit 7b South Bldg Edgewater Arms Condo Apts
21st Mortgage Corp to Frank N Falbo Pa, $3,000, L18 Blk 75 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 8
Jayna M Baker to John G Gerth, $187,500, L42-b Cormorant Point Sub Unit Ii
Evelyn D Sapp to Luis M Gonzalez, $165,000, L4 Blk 3 Temple Terrace
George Nicholas Kokinakis to Shannon Mastin, $345,000, L4 Blk 257 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 20
Hugh D Mcglinchey to Joan M Lukrytz, $69,500, L48 Valencia Acres Sub
April 12
Bonnie Brock to John A Fennell, $86,000, L106 The Knoll
Oniel Gardner to Jgs Land Development, $10,000, L20 Blk Kk Spring Lake Village Vi
Oniel Gardner to Jgs Land Development, $7,000, L21 Blk Kk Spring Lake Village Vi
John Smutnick to Hispanic Christian Church Mount Zion Inc, $130,000, L47a Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 5
Rxd Properties to John R Gray, $14,300, L27 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Ann S Bentley to Roy Thomas, $34,000, L9-11 Blk 60 Sec 2 Town Of Harding
Kathern K Preston to Jeffrey Smaszcz, $7,500, L1/2 Blk 4 Lake Letta Est
Fcff Holdings to Nethaneel Dyer, $8,600, L7 Blk 243 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 18/Other
Brian Yacoboni to Giselle B Ruiz, $2,600, L7 Blk 21 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Paul C Boren to Beverly Alice Rohlfs, $4,500, L8 Blk 208 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Sylvia Sue Lassiter to Verona Villas Inc, $5,000, Unit 301 Verona Villas
Carolyn J Fisher to Palmetto Avon Park Hwy 17, $220,000, Pt L1-3 Midway
Personal Rehab Inc to Nelson Tejeda, $200,000, L18-20 Pt L17 Blk 3 Hoffmans Grove Add To Lake Stearns Florida 2nd Resub
Thomas A Dias to William N Jones, $242,900, L9 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vii-a
Sec 1
Josiane Rubert to Aa & D Liquidation, $43,000, L3-5 Blk B Tulane Place
Douglas Lewis to Janet S Langford, $150,000, L15 Blk E Avon Lakes
Froman Adler Jr to Tracy G Williams, $20,000, Pt Sec 34-36-30
Frederick A Bowen to Ethan T M Fenner, $12,000, L7 Blk 85 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Shoreline Haven to Larry A Dole Larry A, $37,500, L34 Blk E Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Investment Real Estate to Minard Brown, $7,000, L23 Blk 7 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Marc S Bashoor to Lee Przywara, $535,000, L2 Sunset Pointe On Dinner Lake Sub
South Buyers to Stephen S Lavorgna Ii, $169,000, L14 Blk 13 Highlands Park Est Sec N
April 13
Chandrakant B Patel to Karen Wilson, $57,600, L66 Blk 266 Sun’N Lakes Est Seb Unit 13/Others
Eliane E Zielinski to Larry A Tullis, $235,000, L5 Blk N Tomoka Heights Sec 1
Sylvia Mcdonald to Fair Price Properties, $1,986, Pt L8 Blk 11 Avon Park Est Unit Ii
Joseph E Ables to Dennis Waldron, $170,000, L12/13 Blk 22 Placid Lakes Sec 2
William E Ratterree Sr to Patrick Ratterree, $191,000, L5/6 Blk 4 Sebring Shores Development Sec 2
David A Tucker to Jimmy Frazier Sr, $475,000, L14 Blk 418 Highlands Towers Sub/Other
David Judeika to Scott Sutherland, $92,500, Unit Q-23 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase Xii
Mary A Bowlen to Eileen Jackson, $65,000, L251 Fairmount Mobile Est
Highlands County to Investments & Acquisitions, $5,002, L10 Blk L Spring Lake Village Viii
Highlands County to Investments & Acquisitions, $5,002, L9 Blk L Spring Lake Village Viii
Highlands County to Investments & Acquisitions, $5,002, L13 Blk A Spring Lake Village Viii
Hosmer L Compton to Wilfredo Vassallo, $90,000, L3 Blk 4 Hoffmans Grove Add To Lake Stearns 2nd Resub
Jack W Scarborough to Jack Scarborough, $155,400, Pt Sec 36-37-30
Harold Heskell to Jose Samuel Rivera, $3,000, L28 Blk 81 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 18
Csx Transportation Inc to Janet T Marien, $5,000, Pt Sec 22-33-28/Other
Stephen F Daggett to Michael Verfaillie, $165,000, L34b Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 5
Donald B Soldini to Genesis Homes 4 Sale, $10,000, L37 Blk 258 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Jeffrey Young to Luzmari Torres, $159,900, L18 Blk 7 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Harriet J Shafer to Robert Arden, $162,500, L37-a Vantage Pointe
Susan B Nardy to Serguey Vivar, $100,000, L8 Blk B Heirings Sub No 2
Costi Kourpias Wagner to Brian D Mann Sr, $360,000, L10 Manor Hill Oaks
James M Musech to Greenmark Properties Inc, $6,500, L2328-2330 Avon Park Lakes Unit 8
Syble Y Smith to Alakazam, $247,500, L24 Blk 3 Lake June Pointe Phase 1
Gerald Largent to Robert D Janderwski, $142,000, L31-a Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 4
Paul D Nelson to William R Handley Ii, $3,000, L17 Blk B Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Nathaniel Davis to Renee Lynn Espinosa, $4,499, L6 Blk 200 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
James F Mancuso to Jerald Klopenstein, $156,000, L7 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1
Richard G Dorothy to Esperanza Espinosa, $45,000, L2 Valencia Acres Sub Unit Ii
Samantha Maharaj to John Egert S Faminial. $7,700, L4 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec G
Daniel E Race to Melvin C Race, $15,000, L14/15 Blk C Town Of Avon Park
Henry Cabrera to Yaritza Chirino Ledesma, $17,000, L5 Schumacher Est
Todd Patterson to Juan Manuel Sanchez, $179,900, L10 Blk 29 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14
Yolanda L Mason to Abiud Martinez Maldonado, $87,000, L22 Blk 122 La Paloma
Richard Zinn to Tim E Hertel, $37,500, L5 Blk 45 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Barbara Feldman to Tim E Hertel, $37,500, L6 Blk 45 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Barbara H Sugarman to Adam L Belcher, $170,000, L15 Blk 34 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Cody Lee Martz to Cracker Trail Cattle Company, $165,000, L10 Golf Hammock Unit 1
Henry Wilmoth to Ukaint Home Corp, $12,000, L1/2 Blk 3 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Anzaldua Maria Mederos to Romane Duval, $48,000, L6 Blk 100 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Robert Gerhardt to Daniel Watson, $9,500, L9/10 Blk 39 Town Of Harding Sec 2
T Saucedo Rentals to Iii D Investment Group, $3,500, L23 Blk 243 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 18
Carla Yudhishthu to Robert Widmeyer, $290,000, L4 Blk 269 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Clyde E Arnold to Dennis L Books, $38,000, L4-6 Blk B Orange Villa Mobile Home Est
William N Gilbert to Elizabeth Salinas, $37,000, L5 Blk 496 Sebring Manor
Darrel E Richards to Charles P Kauffman, $155,000, L18 Pt L19 Blk K Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Philip Riley to Bruce Wayne Insinger, $298,000, L20 Blk 341 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Joy R Gentz to Mark D Mckissock, $329,900, L73 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vii-b Sec 1
April 14
Michael D Oriordan to Luis Arturo King, $62,000, L28 Cloverleaf Trails
Shoreline Haven to Terrence C Miller, $28,200, L13 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Sue Miller to Thomas M Luterbach, $160,000, Pt Blk 243 Sebring Heights
John Mark Campbell to Brian J Gunderlock, $270,000, L33 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1
Hs Homes 14 to Benjamin K Gibson, $3,000, L10 Blk 14 Highlands Park Est Sec R
Sun ‘N Lake Of Sebring Improvement District to Phil413 Investments, $37,500, L28/39/40 Blk 342 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Rebecca Benjamin to Stanley A Bethel, $140,000, L14 Blk 171 Northside Sub
Wayne Howlett to Robert Meyer, $70,000, L35 Blk 31 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 13-19/Other
Wayne Howlett to Highlands Lakeside, $82,500, L36 Blk 31 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm Unit 13-19/Other
S & P Capital to Robert L Coy, $6,500, L9/10 Blk 134 Leisure Lakes Sec 6
Dorothy Mcleod to Noris Gimel Gabaldon Soto, $175,000, L103 Blk 19 Sun’N Lake Est Seb
Unit 2
Franklin Hartzell to Anthony Michael Mercurio, $23,000, L9 Blk B Meadowlake Sub
Red Hook Properties to Jared A Revell, $239,900, Unit 11 Tennis Villas Tract Unrec
Carol Sue Hansen to Diep Pho, $5,000, L22-24 Blk 18 Sebring Lakes Unit 2a
John H Svoboda Ii to Leslie Paul Paton, $24,000, L4 Blk 249 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Jacob Avery Inc to Stefano Nicolosi, $165,000, Pt Sec 28-33-29
David S Bond to Peter S Williams, $135,000, L1/2 Blk F Sun’N Lake Est Sec 3
Victoria J Foster to Victor Ventriella, $185,000, L7/8 Breezy Cove
John W Grylicki to Edward E Calder, $90,500, Unit 101 Lakeshore Tower Two Condo
Elsy A Lehman to David R Brown, $545,000, L14/15 Watersedge Sub
Herbert L Smith to Nethaneel Dyer, $4,600, L11 Blk Q Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 3
Timothy F Baker to Danny J Perkovich, $262,500, L4 Blk 752 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1
Bessie P Smith to Patricia M Barnhart, $3,700, L502 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Florida Scenic Realty to Honestly Contracting & Construction, $4,000, L11 Blk 218 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 19
Housing Assistance Of Sebring Ltd to Persimmon Commons, $175,000, Pt Sec 32-34-29
Heliosland to Angelia Sams, $6,500, L10 Blk 236 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 18
Adena Williams to Carl G Laming, $6,000, L19 Blk 89 Placid Lakes Sec 15
Antony Thomas to David Ryan Brown, $110,000, Pt Sec 5-36-28/Easement
Howard Builders Inc to Zephyr Homes, $27,500, L291 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Charmaine Ferris to Ronald S Klein Jr, $298,000, L4 Pt L5 Blk 4 Lake Blue Est
Jose Cardona to Zephyr Homes, $12,000, L17 Blk K Spring Lake Village Ii
Josephine Ann Barnes to Ukaint Home Corp, $11,000, L4/17 Blk 54 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Jeffery A Gourley to Zephyr Homes, $8,000, L24 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Howard Builders Inc to D & A Luxury Constructions Corp, $12,000, L31 Blk 8 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Frederick Sacramone to Francis J Kole, $7,500, L533 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Richard N Atwell to Leonard G Kitson, $171,500, Pt L16 Wells Est
Harris Land & Timber Co to Francis Lia, $3,200, L3432 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11
Us Bank to J&N Homes Inc, $130,000, L21 Blk 290 Lake Sebring
Andrew J Capodiferro to Jose Antonio Patino, $4,500, L17 Blk 198 Placid Lakes Industrial Park
Hermes O Vargas to Iris C Murray, $39,000, L35 Highland Lakes Reserve
Patrick A Costa to Barry Jones, $11,000, L10 Blk 24 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14
Santiago Carballo to Isabel Francisco Garcia, $20,000, L6 Blk 3 Sebring Acres
Maria C Pinto to James L Baker, $6,000, L19 Blk 16 Sebring Hills South
Patrick A Costa to Sebring Lake House Land, $8,000, L9 Blk 24 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14
Willis H Michaelson to John Egert S Faminial, $3,000, L10 Blk 83 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Red Sea Rivera, $15,000, L4 Blk 18 Highlands Park Est Sec L
David W Rhodes to Ashley D Ingram, $7,000, L6/7 Blk 199 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Eric D Sutton to Aisha Dne Williams, $4,000, L11 Blk 14 Highlands Park Est Sec N
Robert Ziegler to Lorenzo Hanna, $164,000, L8/9 Blk 4 Lake Blue Est
Mitchel Zion to Logovo, $73,000, L11 Blk 35 Town Of Sebring 2nd Add
Karla S Fisher to Tonya G Vogt, $179,900, L7/8 Blk 62 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Judith J Rivera to Nelly M Cabral, $145,000, L3 Blk 9 Highlands Park Est Sec E
S&P Capital to Choice Ksm, $20,800, L12-22 Blk 20 Sebring Lakes Unit 2-c
David L Klapp to Matthew Mcgroarty, $309,500, L23 Blk 139 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Haim Abrahamoff to Marcos A Souza, $6,000, L6 Blk 171 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Zephyr Homes to Russell W Peitz, $191,050, L39 Blk 21 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Sara A Hauck to Eugene A Radosevich, $241,000, Unit 205 Majestic Cove
Zephyr Homes to Dana Davidson, $189,900, L40 Blk 21 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
April 15
Maria Gonzalez to Terrence G Van Arkel, $5,500, L27 Blk 9 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Nannette Musumeci to Mark Rosenberg, $7,000, L31 Blk 272 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Clayton Maurice Leister to Mark Rosenberg, $7,300, L9 Blk 96 Placid Lakes Sec 14
George E Speaks to Mark Rosenberg, $7,900, L13 Blk 99 Placid Lakes Sec 14
David F Owen to Marvin W Thomas, $150,000, Unit E-21 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase I
Kim Hart Kildahl to Ruben Cuevas, $185,000, L3 Blk 1 A B Canters Sub/Other
Adrien T Stevens to Cristina M Maysonet, $161,000, L20/21 Blk 75 Lakewood Terraces
Lorene K Brown to Mbh Rentals, $175,000, L7 Blk 60 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Raymond J Jenkins to Richard E Murray, $36,000, L10 Blk D Orange Villa Mobile Home Est
Shirley L Williams to B Randall Pigg, $249,900, L12 Blk C Sebring Park
Karen Lee Collette to Richard A Bark, $143,000, L10b Hidden Creek Villas
Judy K Ewing to Samuel Freire, $500,000, L69 Pt L85 Pittsburgh Florida Fruit Growers Assn/Other
Peggy J Sisemore to Betty Mckenzie, $204,800, Pt L14 Blk 2 H E Coy Sub/Other
Robert Thomas Widmeyer to Kirk Arthur Bray, $140,000, Pt L112 Blk 275 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13/Other
William K Brantley Ii to Yolanda Christine Hannasch, $3,300, L14 Blk10 Highlands Park Est
Sec U
Jean Finance to Daniel S Brown, $12,000, L5 Blk 30 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Linda Vincent to Eduardo Rodriguez, $430,000, L6 Pt L5 Blk O Sub
Salvation Army to City Of Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, $195,000, L16 Blk 59 Original Town Of Sebring
Juan Failach to Wilson Corzo, $6,000, L3 Blk 160 Placid Lakes Sec 13
Charlton L Wilson to Tim W Smith, $3,000, L39 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Palm Bay Enterprises to John Mclaughlin, $33,000, L43 Blk 744 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1
Gregory Langdon to Ibuy Fund, $35,000, L21 Pt L22/27 Blk 113 Lakeview Place Sub
Mark L Richardson to Marie Miele, $205,000, L15 Edgewater Point Sub
Mary Ann Cousino to Sue Miller, $110,000, L22 Blk 2 Villa Road Sub 1st Add
Michael L Stroud to Ronald Mcdaniel, $4,750, L12026/12027 Avon Park Unit 38
Enrique Mustelier to Bjp Ira Investments, $4,000, L4 Blk 31 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
James Dzeda to Lake June Park Inc, $60,000, L25 Cloverleaf Trials/Easement
Melanie Golden to Linda Parlette, $381,000, L135 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 4a
Semira Khashaei to Heartland Construction Inc, $10,000, L17 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
April 16
Carl D Duncan to Alan Crocker, $179,000, L15 Golf Hammock Patio Homes
Kenneth L Lehman to Jonathan Ling, $184,000, L6 Blk 122 Leisure Lakes Sec 11/Other
Spring Lakes Homes to John F Benevides, $15,000, L8 Blk T Spring Lake Village Ii
Sharon L Campbell to Manuel Devesa, $97,000, L43/44 Blk 7 Sebring Lakes Unit 1-b
Deborah Bloemsma to Eldon Leroy Hogue, $235,000, L32 Country Club Lake Est
Robert D Foutty to Donald Malott Sr, $159,900, Unit 34 Waterway Patio Homes Condo
Eileen C Theut to Roy E Dean Jr, $10,000, L18 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Hitakee to Christopher Taggart, $176,000, L21/22 Blk 128 Lake View Place Add
Jude Jean Baptiste to Michael E Butler, $135,000, L19/20 Blk 50 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit K
Samantha Maharaj to Luis A Taboada Rodriguez, $8,000, L3 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec G
Deborah Kay Wood to Fortune 8, $125,000, L19/20 Blk 178 Woodlawn Terr
Joanne M Abel to Kenneth R Sill, $310,000, L31 Oak Island
Jeanne Lee Shurley Wheeler to Mary A Stewart, $65,000, L49 Brunners Mobile Est
Christopher J Thompson to Ishak Aoudi, $108,000, L14 Cloverleaf Trails/Other
Monica Michelle Adams Strickland to Marilyn Glassgow, $115,000, Pt L1-3 Blk 4 In Sec 16-36-31/Other
Robert M Terrell to Slash Pines Constructions Inc, $25,000, L15 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Nazeema Carrico to Yaneth Guzman, $5,900, L6 Blk 121 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 6
Horizon Equities to Brian Richardson, $1,400, L9 Blk 16 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 16
Ge Investments Of Polk to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $22,000, L24 Blk 352 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Ge Investments Of Polk to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $22,000, L25 Blk 352 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Michael Moore to Kelly Steadman, $279,000, L143 Blue Heron Golf And Country Club
Rocky Williams to Lourdes Casielles, $6,000, L416 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Cypress Recovery Corp to Eugene Taylor Jr, $12,000, L14-16 Blk C Washington Park
Thomas Josephs to B & P, $148,000, Unit K-21 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 8
Rhoda A Ross to F L Deed, $5,700, L30 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Willy Deibi Berroa Martinez to Yulisa S Zaldivar Portillo, $24,600, L8 Pt L7 Blk 1023 Highland View
Humberto Benitez to Ricardo Vera Sosa, $128,000, L31 Pt L30 Morning Sun Manor
Robert J Quatrini to Joe Manny Reyes, $89,000, L104 Deeann Lakefront Est
April 19
Angel M Correa to Celia I Gonzalez, $177,500, L33 Blk 3 Fairmount Village
Daena Schlecht to Michelle Orman, $220,000, L4 Blk 40 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
John E Armstrong Jr to Edward Moore, $60,000, L44 Brunners Mobile Est
Zakia N Layel to Ambitious Productions, $6,000, L10 Blk 3 Lakeview Heights
Janice Epley to Joseph E Hernaez, $185,000, L52 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Harry S Arnold to Timothy Dean Witham, $245,000, Pt Sec 33-35-31
Alfred G Davis Iv to Kevin Dixon, $75,000, L7 Blk 1 Palm Haven
Raymundo A Flores to Antonio Mercado, $70,000, L1 Blk C Crosby’s Sub
Paul S Walton to Bruce Hallock Richards, $226,500, L9/10 Blk 9 Fransvilla
Eagan Wilmot to Luz E Barajas, $10,000, Pt L 3 Blk 244 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Thomas William Loughlin to Visat Pointe Properties, $1,411, L5 Blk 192 Sun’N Lakes Est
Sec 18
Us Bank Trust to Parker Ryan Hall, $448,000, L4 Hudeck’s Sub
Oscar A Alvarado to John Kevin Oneil, $108,000, L4 Pt L5 Blk 235 East Palmhurst Sub
Lake Placid Development Corp Inc to Noel Batungbakal, $27,900, L29 Blk 10 Placid Lakes
Sec 1
Leisure Lakes Development Inc to Peggie M Prendergast, $34,900, L22 Blk 74 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Wanda Sue Kopta to David Saguan, $200,000, Pt L9/10 Blk 1 In Sec 23-33-28/Other
Thomas G Near to Crystal M Polk, $219,800, L638/639 Sebring Hills
Douglas A Foutch to Karla Mccauley Hayes, $225,000, L5 Blk Pp Spring Lake Village V
Mario Arceo to Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc, $8,000, L33 Blk 66 Placid Lakes Sec 8
Senehaj Investments to Aaron M Barlett, $9,000, L8b Lk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3
Jacobson Management to Eric Naim, $1,500, L9 Blk 4 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
Freedom Land Solutions to Jane Garcia, $3,497, L7 Blk 127 Placid Lakes Sec 10
Shoreline Haven to Glenn M Thomas, $35,900, L30 Blk B Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Thomas Morrissette to Td Keith Rice, $222,000, L23 Blk E Spring Lake Sec 1
Guillermo Bobe David to Renard Bowman, $95,000, Unit 2h Golfview Townhomes Condo/Other
Shoreline Haven to Susana Guzman, $28,600, L5 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Ralph Nelson Shepherd to Jeffrey Alexander Waldron, $130,900, L24 Blk D Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Ricky A Collins to Peter Notaro, $307,500, L173 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 4a
3 Carters Subway Inc to Roberta Jo Moody, $11,000, L2 Gresham Heights
Zephyr Homes to Tommie Parker Jr, $184,900, L20 Blk U Spring Lake Village Iii
Goodfellas Land & Citrus to Richard A Tuck, $25,000, Pt Sec 3-35-29/Easement
Warren E Wakeman to John C Mercer, $273,000, L6 Blk 4 Highlands Park Sec F
Joe Joseph to Antonio Padilla, $24,000, L2 Blk 40 Palmhurst Sub
Arthur F Thivierge Sr to Keith Timothy Cooksey, $75,000, L100/101 Kissimmee River Shores
Adolfo Perez to Imark, $10,000, L5740-5742 Avon Park Lakes Unit 18
Billy Joe Calhoun to Bruce Blevins, $299,900, L15 Blk 7 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Joel F Walkup to Crystal P Hare, $35,000, L15 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Est Unit 7
James W Brown to Logovo, $109,900, L3/4 Blk 6 Southside Park Sub Unrec
Joanne Aldrich to George J Ganem Jr, $90,000, Unit 132-1 Fairway Villas Condo
Theron Michael Provau to Lourdes Casielles, $5,500, L55 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Martha F Moore to Thomas L Moore Jr, $130,000, Pt Sec 14-35-29
Robert J Delrue to Emil C Jacklitch Iii, $80,000, L37-39 Blk 1 Sebring Lakes Unit 1
Thomas G Judd to Cheri K Mccue, $175,000, L102-b Cormorant Point Sub Unit Ii Replat
Aaron Michael Bartlett to Ivania L Escoto, $178,500, L31 Pt L30 Blk 291 Lake Sebring
Charles W Mercer to Garrett C Baker, $475,000, Pt Sec 25-35-28/Easement
Jennifer Ballone to Dustin Ingham, $2,750, L9/10 Blk 89 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 7
Jennifer Ballone to Maribel Arroyo, $1,850, L8 Blk 168 Placid Lakes Sec 13
Shawna Lancaster Warren to Maria Amparo Zuluaga, $125,000, L12 Blk 146 Lakewood Terraces
Joyce Cecelia Wolf to Christopher E Hilderbrand, $3,950, L21 Blk 25 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Joyce Coulliette to David J Kelley, $145,000, L35 Blk 1 Riverside Est Sec 1
Recordo Jotis to Ismael Guzman Castellon, $4,000, L12666/12667 Avon Park Lakes Unit 40
George M Stamatis to Johnny T Debrule, $480,000, L17 Blk 73 Placid Lakes Sec 7
Juan R Hernandez to Cason Harris, $8,000, L23 Blk 216 Leisure Lakes Sec 14
April 20
Todd M Harvey to Shelly C Cullum, $960,000, Pt L4 Blk 92 Map Of Town Of Sebring
Karen Caminero to Carlos Amaro Jr, $139,000, L32 Blk 282 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Yudelkis Gonzalez to Olga Victorovna Silva Peres, $95,000, L21 Denise Heights
Juan Urbaez to Christopher John Kogelschatz, $118,000, Pt L6 Blk 255 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
M V Burzesi Jr to Eric Peck, $34,000, L24 Blk 119 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
James R Heavenridge to Anthony Darin Lorino, $50,000, L3 Blk 20 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
Charles Phillipe to Don Devaughn, $20,000, L13-21 Blk 17 Holiday Lake Est Replat
Thomas Oswalt to Rades Ardell Crye, $45,000, L4 Valencia Acres Sub
Edward Myers Jr to Gaelle Investments Inc, $10,000, L28 Blk 162 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 16/Other
Charles A Vickkaryous to Nick C White, $157,000, Unit 8 Ruttan Villas Condo
Horizon Equities to Nature Conservancy, $8,800, Pt Sec 3-34-29
Eunice B Frost to Louis Gregory, $19,000, L6/7 Blk 2 Lake Ridge Est
John H Svoboda Ii to Lp Development Group, $7,000, L42 Blk 232 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 18
John Eichstadt to Thomas Tucker, $220,000, L34 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V
William B Conner to Upland Homes Inc, $30,000, L15-18 Blk 56 Sebring Country Est Phase 3
Ursula Erika Grimes to Freddie King, $215,000, L9 Blk A Avon Lakes Add
Rcg Sebring to Jawad Sebring, $2,533,500, Pt Sec 23-34-28
A & C Properties Sebring Inc, to Alixardo Reyes, $115,000, L2 Blk 2 J.O. Younce Sub
Luz Delia Pagan to Manelyn A Jimenez, $225,000, L7 Blk H Spring Lake Village Vi
Pamela S Bass to Wayne Bryan Estes, $169,900, Unit 32 Waterway Patio Homes Condo
Rajnikant M Patel to L&B Investment Group 1, $24,500, L5 Blk 311 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15
Alan R Houck to John Bollinger, $162,000, L1374 Sebring Ridge Sec F
Ge Investments Of Polk to Rebecca M Quiles, $32,500, L22 Moss Hammock
Diana M Howes to Kyle B Halvorsen, $160,000, L81 Sebring Ridge Sec D
Rochard W Dennison to Robert J Cheers, $136,000, L23 Blk 148 Lakewood Terraces
Chuck Sierra Enterprises to Harvey Dale Baggett, $191,000, L13 Blk 425 Highland Towers Sub Revised
Santa Rodriguez Saltar to Nilsa E Labron, $25,000, L22 Blk 2 Avon Park Estates
Robert A Funk to Terri Johns, $330,000, L4-11 Blk 93 Lakewood Terraces
Michelle L Maloney to Suzanne Sills, $234,900, Unit 203 Majestic Cove
Tastespire Inc to Avem, $200,000, Pt Sec 4-33-28
Thomas P Leonard to Amuary Espinosa, $2,500, L3 Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec L
April 21
Second Sbs Group to Green Group Development, $32,000, L16 Blk 2 Lake June Pointe
Nancy E Palmer to Midflorida Credit Union, $600,000, L60/61 Pt L62 Blk 30 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 2
T Baker Construction to James D Bass, $6,000, L3 Blk 752 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15r1
Jose E Zapata to Kris Capres, $180,000, L35 Blk 157 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Kris Capres to Carla Isabel Chui, $200,000, L35 Blk 157 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Vista Landscape & Revisions to James Andres Levy, $127,000, Pt L4 Blk 9 Town Of Avon Park
Joan Streeter Brown to Ncs Management Partners, $7,000, L13/14 Blk 203 Placid Lakes Industrial Park
Eric A Lewis to Jose Rodriguez, $9,000, L7 Blk 42 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Omer Equities to Nagratee Mohammed, $201,000, L5349/5350 Pt L5351 Avon Park Lakes
Unit 17
Chris Allen Marine to Dawn Michelle Kaplan, $185,000, L4 Blk 37 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Sarah J Coghlan to Ramiro Palafox Lozada, $3,700, L10731-10733 Avon Park Lakes Unit 33
Lindsay N Blevins Rigsby to Gerardo Ledezma Gutierrez, $6,500, L9/10 Blk 4 Highlands Park Est Sec E
Janice Hardy to Mountains To Sea Land Investing, $1,800, L13167/13168 Avon Park Lakes
Unit 41
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Wilfredo Corredera, $213,620, L6 Blk 351 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Dl Investors 1 to Gabriela Toral, $7,000, L1 Blk 174 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Barbara Kaushakis to Heliosland, $1,200, L2 Blk 9 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
Patrick W Harrison to Heliosland, $1,000, L7 Blk 23 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Paul C Long to Michael Watson, $5,000, L3 Pt L2 Blk 39 Town Of Harding Sec 2
Michele Johnson to Simon Gable Jean, $3,500, L4 Blk 27 Highlands Park Est Sec R
Nelson Ramnarain to Kalawatie Mohammed, $11,500, L5409-5412 Pt L5408 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17
Edd Allen to Dean R Williams, $424,000, Pt Sec 14-35-29/Other
Jeffrey L Downing to Jaimar Sanchez, $260,000, L8 Blk 271 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Wayne E Tischhauser to Larry L Lemon, $265,000, L1/2 Blk 268 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Johnny E Lusby to Steven J Van Hoy, $10,000, L137 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Renee Ellis I to Jason Ellis, $3,800, L23 Blk 4 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Brian Yacoboni to Aida Lymaris Sanchez Soto, $70,000, L4/5 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec B/Others
David C Cook to H Brian Maynard, $78,000, Unit 601 Lakeshore Tower Two Condo/Other
Bjp Ira Investments to Claudia Vera, $11,750, L4 Blk 31 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
John H Ayres to George Tschekunow, $255,000, L13 Blk F Tomoka Heights Sec 9
Secretary Of Veterans Affairs to Dayle Perry, $98,000, L11 Blk 150 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 15
Nina Anne Doyle to Anthony D Liberatore, $180,000, L25 Blk Y Spring Lake Village V
Sarah J Coghlan to Ramiro Palafox Lozada, $4,700, L6538/6539 Avon Park Lakes Unit 20
Gloria M Saumell to Claudia L Gutierrez, $11,000, L4 Blk 23 Orange Blossom Country Club Comm Unit 14
Amil W Muzzio Jr to James R Vernon, $3,200, L3240/3241 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11
Wilton Ventures Inc to Harry Sims Jr Iii, $4,000, L12 Pt L11 Blk F Add To Marsh Sub
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to John Egert S Faminal, $2,800, L17 Blk 8 Highlands Park Est Sec K
April 22
D E Richardson to Orlando J Gonzalez, $96,900, Cluster 24 Country Club Villas I Phase Iii Of Spring Lake Unit H
Connie A Retherford Hancock to Ginarys Vanelisse Cabreras Aponte, $127,000, L6 Pinehurst Sub
Derrick Mckoy to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $4,500, L3 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec L
Frederick D Miller to Frederick D Miller Jr, $429,000, Pt Tract 5 Fottmans Trail Unrec/Other
Jonathan R Drake to Jakie Gordon, $154,900, L33 Blk 4 Highlands Park Est Sec E
Upland Homes Inc to Joseph M Caboot Jr, $184,900, L12/13 Blk 122 La Paloma
Antonio Sheldtrwon James to Mark Carlsen, $255,000, L81 Prairie Oaks Phase I 1st Replat
Kmax Funding Inc to Carlos B Macias, $3,500, L9 Blk 21 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Petra Contreras to Rafael Barajas, $4,000, L12 Ridgewood Est
James F Tillery to Ray Wrightsman, $20,000, L17-19 Blk 4 Sand Beach Sub
Kathy A Hoover to David B Bright, $38,000, L246 Grayces Mobile Est 2nd Add
William Allen Cooper to Manuel Anselmo Dupont, $7,000, L4/5 Blk 5 Highlands Park Est Sec R
Frances J Lynch to Mann Investors, $140,000, L75 Blk 3 Erin Park
Jacobson Management to Albin Blandon, $8,000, Pt L537-540 Orange Blossom Est Unit 2
Joan H Hartt to Center Ridge Caretaking Inc, $200,000, Pt Sec 2-35-29/Other
Sarah E Wagner to Rheanelle Kennemore, $72,500, L186 Colony Pointe
Jeffrey D Roach to Francisco Sanchez Tenorio, $8,000, L3 Blk 59 Town Of Harding Sec 2
Gh Holdings Usa to Lorna K Powell, $134,900, Unit 22 Newcastle Townhomes
Alisha Hannan to James Folkner, $10,000, L16/18 Blk 29 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Eliza M H Parillo to Natasha Hagen, $2,000, L18/19 Blk 8 Sebring Lakes Unit 1a/1b Replat
Mrjv to Laronda Patrice Hill, $3,761, L2140/2141 Avon Park Lakes Unit 7
Beth Sullivan to Fabio C Gomes, $390,000, Pt Sec 2-36-28/Easement
April 23
Lawrence Troy Gregory to Gregory L Berns, $69,000, L22 Blk E Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Wayne E Carlin to Ronald W Barts, $314,000, L18 Blk I Avon Lakes Sub
Mauricio David Puerta to Charles E Shelton, $335,000, L6 Blk 741 Sun’N Lake Est Seb
Unit 15 R1
Richard J Reinhardt to Jose Carabeo, $200,000, L2896-2898 Avon Park Lakes Unit 10
Patricia A Davis to Karen L Stevens, $48,000, L31 Highland Lakes Reserve
Lp Development Group to Robert A Herny, $299,000, L2 Blk 231 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 19
Scott P Rivello to Patricia Lake, $460,000, L55 Blk 275 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Heliosland to Gino Rodolfo Cavero Zuniga, $2,999, L22 Blk 9 Highlands Park Est Sec L
Brian Yacoboni to Darrell Helton, $2,800, L21/22 Blk 19 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Vacation Investment Plan to Picksey Dream Corp, $4,000, L17 Blk 23 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
James Box to Antonio James, $530,000, L78/79 Prairie Oaks Phase 1 Replat
Cindy Ambrose Wright to Jeffrey Furash, $36,500, L12 Blk M Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Paul S Walton to Mitchell Thomas, $9,000, L97 The Knoll
Hassan Warid to Ana Lisa Tabor, $187,000, L15 Blk D Spring Lake Sec 1
Gregory F Neuschafer to Paul Decant, $125,000, L56b Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 3
Billy M Bateman to Robert C Krause Jr, $262,000, L2/3 Blk 43 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Chl Holdings Inc to Jean Sebastien Bernard, $12,000, L18 Blk 158 Leisure Lakes Sec 2
Daniel Krieg to Frederick Krieg, $35,000, L28 East Grove Community
Teresa Nickelmann to Cynthia Cobb, $218,000, Unit 213 Majestic Cove
Nazeema Carrico to Zephyr Homes, $9,000, L6 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Units 14
James Johnson to Sol Nissette Fernandez, $135,900, L16 Oak Lane Sub
Michael J Altman to Randall Gilliard, $6,500, L18 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
April 26
Cory David Baker to George Grimes, $68,000, L138 Highland Lakes Reserve
Dennis Pennachio to Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc, $4,950, L8 Blk 61 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Simplified Sources to Janet Elaine Abbene, $235,000, L54 Country Club Lake Est
Zachary Allen Steep to Amaury Espinosa, $2,500, L2 Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec L
Joe Lott to Daniel Fonte Maqueira, $349,485, Pt Sec 26-39-28/Easement
Joseph W Lott to Juan Bayron Ramos, $188,370, Pt Sec 26-39-28/Easement
Lester Daniel Stewart to Jessica Palafox, $13,000, L15/16 Blk 86 Red Hill Farms
Cindy Vinci to Thomas Brogden, $97,500, Unit 10 Granada Villas Condo
Michael Oreilly to Daniel P Millin, $300,000, L20 Blk 744 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1
Larry Clark to David Maiolo, $46,000, L6 Blk 3 Red Water Lake Est/Other
Miriam C Bartholomew to Louis Gregory, $8,000, Pt Sec 17-37-30
David Chams to Carlos L Camacho Jr, $463,500, L6 Blk 344 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Zephyr Homes to Margaret Elaine Marsh, $194,400, L25 Oak Leafe Sub
James Mohn to Robert Goss, $167,000, L1 Blk 53 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Eric S Menges to Daniel Mcdermott, $265,000, L12 Blk A Lake Sebring Acres
William E Carlson to Jamie E Batemen, $350,000, L3 Selah Acres
William R Handley Ii to Daniel T Cavanaugh, $244,900, L15 Blk G Spring Lake Village Vi
Robin Green to David Robinson, $225,000, L19 Blk 1 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Michael J Altman to Brian R Norris, $365,000, L9-11 Blk 2 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Sandra L Green to Stephen C Dawson, $170,000, L5 Willow Gate
Fidus Fund I to Mark A Denardis, $140,000, L3 Blk 56 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Wanda K Louck to Coretta Pifer, $102,100, Unit 1 Fairway Two Townhomes
Mary K Skalka to Tanya Deal, $4,000, L3 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Patsy Karen Mcclain to Jose Amilcar Ramos, $24,000, Unit 19b The Manors
Herminio Delgado to David W Grego, $140,000, L4 Highlands Sunshine Ranches Unrec
Freedom Land Solutions to Kevens Jean, $13,997, Pt L7 Blk 20 Avon Park Est
Lotela Realty to Gs Hcre, $125,000, Blk D Twilight Park Sub/Others
Dl Investors 1 to Magalys E Mendez, $6,480, L17 Blk 208 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Jerry R Mcclain to Margaret C Dennett, $172,000, L10a Cormorant Point Sub
Beverly Kutz to Emily M Jones, $17,200, L2 Oak Run Sub
Thomas Dettman to John R Brooks, $150,000, L4 Blk B The Grove 1st Add
Codie E Hall to Everett A Graybill, $190,000, L6 Blk 3 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Michael J Miller to Nicolas Zubak, $35,000, L51 Blk 263 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Josef T Wollk to Zephyr Homes, $7,500, L47 Blk 9 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3
Viola R Manning to Jessica Lynn Barone, $184,900, L20 Blk 5 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
James M Johnson to Kevin H Lawrence, $74,000, L216 Fairmount Mobile Est
Frederick A Bowen to Sonja G Garland, $215,000, L5 Blk 219 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Bobby Brown to Brian Haughton, $19,000, L35 Blk 353 Sun’N Lake Eat Seb Unit 16
Be A Man Buy Land to Eric Steven Hooper Ii, $12,500, L18 Blk 6 Highlands Park Est Sec D
Irma T Ruiz to Avon Park Estates Corp, $8,000, Pt L6 Blk 25 Avon Park Est Unit Ii
Gregory R Hill to Nancy Lynn Redding, $478,000, L8 Lakefront Court Sub
Betsy A Pasinella to Keith A Bedillion, $182,000, L106-b Cormorant Point Sub Unit Ii
Mark Sage to Craig M Kruse, $120,000, L309 Deeann Lakefront Est
Patrice Legros to Travis R Catlin, $230,000, L10 Blk Ll Spring Lake Village V
April 27
Joseph J Petroni to Liquid Property Group, $6,000, See Instrument
Liquid Property Group to Carlos B Macias, $20,000, See Instrument
3155 Hickory Land Trust to Jesus E Alfaro, $2,897, L11151/11152 Avon Park Lakes Unit 34
Rattey Enterprises to Pierre Francoise Charitable, $5,500, L46 Blk 82 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 13-19
Maureen Ida Bruce to Justin W Donohoe, $15,000, L18 Blk 119 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Josephine Ann Barnes to Crescencio Ortiz, $4,300, L37/38 Blk 18 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Gerald A Hummel to Anas Gabriel Bellaj Ansari, $30,200, Pt L5 Blk 13 Lake Letta Est
Paula Davis to Petula Omalley, $90,000, L7/8 Blk 30 Desoto City 2nd Sub
Charles Owen Keith to Renee Gardner, $169,900, L3 Blk 53 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Michael Howard Deberry to Peck Property Holdings, $40,000, L6/7 Blk J Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 4
Heliosland to Blair Sumner Gordon, $1,875, L50 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
J & J Parker Enterprises Inc to Brandon J Wells, $210,000, L4 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14
Elizon Master Participation Trust I to Dianne M Etienne, $315,000, L11 Blk 268 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
William T Jones to Noel Dominguez, $166,000, L5 Blk 29 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Iqrar Ahmed to Status Investments, $38,914, L18 Blk 2 Lake June Pointe Phase 2
Erin Kathleen Chretien to Tyler Reisinger, $151,000, L17 Blk 6 Country Walk 1st Add
Robert W Daglian to Zulay Duarte Nunez, $280,000, L32 Blk 53 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Alan D Jackson to Tony Pavao, $215,000, L5 Blk 34 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
Highlands County to Million Air Club Inc, $4,250, L13 Blk 90 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Highlands County to Raymond Huber, $4,850, L20/21 Blk 404 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Highlands County to Raymond Huber, $4,850, L22/23 Blk 404 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Highlands County to Raymond Huber, $4,850, L11/12 Blk 402 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Freddy Navas Bonilla, $217,497, L33 Twin Lakes
Howard Chad Pritchett to Brittiany Elizabeth Garrett, $73,500, L5 Lake Pythias Est
Sheila Jankowski to George F Abboud, $19,000, L2/3 Blk B Spring Lake Village Viii
Karen A Mills to Josh Murphy, $11,500, L12 Blk V Spring Lake Village V
Janet Kearns to Robert W Klipper, $169,900, L164 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Enit Colon to Andrew A Seidler, $139,900, L35 Blk 57 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Larry J Morgan to Mary Eads, $32,000, L460 Grayce’s Mobile Est 4th Add Unrec
April 28
David King to Ec Ranch Inc, $4,400, L1 Holiday Acres
Shirley Roberts to David L Cook, $145,000, Pt L24 Blk 281 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Minawattie Tulsi to Richard C Messer, $5,000, L7/8 Blk 25 Avon Park Lakes Red Hills Farms Add Unit B
David J Hill to Tina Young, $255,000, L8 Blk C Avon Lakes
Jay W Shirer to Timothy Galas, $8,000, Pt L44 Blk 7 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Ronald W Abuja to Kenneth Ferrand, $65,000, L71 Century Hill Sub
Brian Lee Green to Harmony L Craig, $186,000, L25/26 Blk 176b Sebring Summit
Kay L Kirouac to Merlin E Fredericks, $35,000, L43 Harder Hall Country Club Iii
Prentice De Loan Ray Jr to Robert Roy Fisher Jr, $255,000, L23/36 Blk A Spring Lake Sec 1
Celestine A Wright to Brian Wayne Imes, $12,000, Pt L6 Blk 25 Avon Park Est Unit Ii
Mac Vail Inc to Schu Inc, $15,000, Pt L45 Lake View Park Tract
Highlands County to Octavis Black, $3,200, L10 Pt L11 Harry Taylor Highway Park Unplatted
Highlands County to Martin Tomas Belton Sgro, $7,100, L2 Blk 757 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16 Replat
Highlands County to Martin Tomas Belton Sgro, $7,100, L3 Blk 757 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16 Replat
Highlands County to Martin Tomas Belton Sgro, $5,800, L4 Blk 757 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16 Replat
Highlands County to Martin Tomas Belton Sgro, $5,600, L1 Blk 757 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16 Replat
Brian Yacoboni to Isabel Rodriguez, $5,500, L11 Blk 8 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Brian Yacoboni to Jeffrey N Prescott, $4,000, L26 Blk 14 Highlands Park Est Sec N
T Saucedo Rentals to Iii D Investment Group, $1,000, L10 Blk 232 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Thomas Lynch to Carol M Delynko, $110,000, L1 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Jesus Gomez Rodriguez to Christopher Bartholomew, $160,000, L896/897 Sebring Hills
Robert L Butler to Smith Okeechobee Farms Inc, $472,200, L1-8 In Sec 29-37-33
Vilma M Perez to Wanda I Cruz Benitez, $168,500, L4826/4827 Pt L2428 Avon Park Lakes
Unit 15
1900 Capital Trust Ii to Gabriel Bertonazzi, $70,900, L7/8 Blk 60 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit G
Gladys Dudley to Jose M Dorante, $126,000, Pt L11 Blk 249 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Gerard F Mcneil to Edgardo Antonio Paez, $15,500, L11 Blk 16 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
American Land Investment Corp to Edrys Leyva, $4,500, L5 Blk 27 Unit 2 Of Sebring Hills South
Giles A Stewart to Choice Ksm, $2,400, L21 Blk 634 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 10 Replat
Giles A Stewart to Choice Ksm, $2,400, L23 Blk 634 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 10 Replat
Giles A Stewart to Choice Ksm, $2,400, L24 Blk 634 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 10 Replat
Giles A Stewart to Choice Ksm, $2,400, L25 Blk 634 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 10 Replat
Giles A Stewart to Choice Ksm, $2,400, L26 Blk 634 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 10 Replat
Giles A Stewart to Choice Ksm, $2,400, L27 Blk 634 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 10 Replat
Harold R Williams to David Jonathan Harrington, $179,000, L41 Blk 63 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Debbie Robertson to Oscar G Gomez, $5,000, L24 Blk 329 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Annie Alexander Harvey to Erin C Williammee, $133,000, L5 Blk 2 Circle Terrace
Michael E Purcell to Dena Jean Purcell, $1,000, L9 Blk 113 Unit 19 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Sub
Michael E Purcell to Dawn C Sarringar, $1,000, L10 Blk 113 Unit 19 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Sub
Freedom Land Solutions to Charlie R Aguilera, $17,947, L4 Blk 31 Avon Park Est
Freedom Land Solutions to Jane Garcia, $3,497, L8 Blk 127 Placid Lakes Sec 10
Joel E Shuler to Lauren Lent, $7,500, L17 Blk 37 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Jeffery Mcdougald to Noah Connell, $69,750, L10 Cloverleaf Trails
April 29
Lp Development Group to Calvin S Chisholm, $6,500, L16 Blk 87 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 7
Zephyr Homes to Mark Francis Anderson Reese, $300,000, L17 Blk B Spring Lake Village Iv
Maggie Valles to Michael M Morinico, $151,400, L516 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Gary L Roberts to Ronald L Smith, $160,000, Unit 10-d Casa Del Lago Condo Phase 10
Vincent C Ausanio to Natalie Lue, $5,900, L5 Blk 187 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Vincent C Ausanio to Desrene L Morrison, $7,900, L13 Blk 189 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 17
Altissimo Realty to Paul J Schwartz, $299,999, L58 Blk 4 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Vincent C Ausanio to Korian Cole, $4,900, L15 Blk 115 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Vincent C Ausanio to Lebert Brown, $7,700, L15/16 Blk 101 Leisure Lakes Sec 8
David Levine to Carlos B Macias, $3,500, L15 Blk 21 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 4
Greg A Gluck to John F Benevides, $100,000, L4 Blk T Spring Lake Village Ii
Hornick Homes Inc to John K Weimer, $289,000, L6 Blk 352 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Rick Bowmaster to Investments & Acquisitions, $3,500, L257 Blue Heron Golf & Country Club
Gerardo Dominguez to Jose Bravo, $71,000, L15/16 Blk 113 Lake View Place
Jeanne Tenneson to Patrick Anthony Cummins, $66,000, L8 Blk 6 West Beach Sub
Angela Mandis to Jose M Cervera, $197,500, L7 Blk Dd Spring Lake Village V
Brown Sherron V Fraser to Yolanda Smith, $215,000, L3667/3668 Avon Park Lakes Unit 12/Other
Edward P Hughes Jr to Chad Johns, $98,500, Unit G Cluster 24 Country Club Villas I Phase Iii Of Spring Lake
Dall Investments to Nu Finishes Painting Inc, $180,000, L15 Pt L16 Sundown
Dorothy B Vanover to Dorothy B Vanover, $8,500, L13497/13498 Avon Park Lakes Unit 42
Marcia Lapham Foosaner to Joseph Kevin Kessler Ii, $285,000, L15-17 Blk 42 Placid Lakes Sec 4
Dennis J Schmitt to Charles G Wiseman, $7,900, L20 Blk 19 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Instant Title Search to Luis Santos Jr, $4,000, L5 Blk 300 Lake Sebring
James Cerniglia to Mr Mulo, $2,157.14, L25 Blk 3 Highlands Park Est Sec C
Jose I Ojeda to Jose Ramon Rodriguez, $8,000, L15 Blk 271 Lake Sebring
Garry D Clark to Mark Santiago, $130,000, L501 Deeann Lakefront Est Replat
Thomas Tucker to Barbara R Varney, $229,000, L30 Hampton Woods Sub
Eleanor L Huston to James Mitchell, $126,000, Pt L94 Blk 275 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13/Easement
Ralph W Atteberry Iii to Cfl Home Buyers Inc, $93,000, L6-8 Blk B Twilight Park Sub
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Ohad Hadad, $16,000, L43 Blk 12 Highlands Park Sub Sec P/Other
Flipper Worldwide to Jose F Garcia, $175,000, L23 Blk 58 Placid Lakes Sec 6/8 Resub
Frank A Dangelo to Pierre Francoise Charitable, $6,000, L18 Blk 37 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 15
Terra Doc Prep Inc to Yoanka Garcia, $120,000, Pt Sec 18-39-30/Easement
Austin M Taylor to Suzanne M Schurke, $73,700, L31 Sebring Falls
Vincent C Ausanio to Tim Smith, $9,000, L13 Blk 184 Leisure Lakes Sec 3/Other
Oscar Salazar Oscar to Mauricio Puerta, $180,000, L42 Blk 341 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Janell L Simpkins to Charles Mooney Ii, $245,000, L451 Golf Hammock Unit V
3033 Parkwood to Juan A Davila Izaguirre, $170,000, L4 Blk 4 Grand Prix Heights
Palmetto Land Holdings to Rosa Maria Gonzalez, $6,000, L10 Blk 18 Highlands Park Est Sec S
Merilee Bayliss to Richard A Maracz, $225,000, L13b Blk J Tomoka Heights Sec 4
Peggy P Worley to Randy L Henderson, $170,000, L4 Blk 293 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Richard L Rush to Mark Woloszyn, $218,000, L41 Willow Gate
Glendale Properties & Investments Inc to Villa Palms At Sebring, $7,600,000, Sec 32-34-29/Easement/Other
Flipper Worldwide to Carlos R Garviso, $245,000, L7 Blk 214 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
April 30
Herminio Gamez to Martin Gamez, $3,500, L663-665 Avon Park Lakes Unit 2
Jeffery T Edwards to Jay Congleton, $14,000, L7 Gresham Heights
Guelff Family Limited Partnership to Timothy F Baker, $39,000, L36 Tract A Hawk’s Landing Replat
Steven M Guelff to Timothy F Baker, $39,000, L37 Tract A Hawk’s Landing Replat
Dwight A Demitz to Daniel S Cavanaugh, $170,000, Unit 36 Waterway Patio Homes Condo
Richard A Bark to Anthony Wayne Miller, $159,900, L27a Cormorant Point Sub Unit Ii
Duane E Baggerly to Thomas Poulin, $196,000, L79b Vantage Pointe Phase Ii
Highlands County to Jenave Development, $6,054, L34 Blk 332 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to Jenave Development, $6,054, L35 Blk 332 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Shoreline Haven to Anthony A Kinker, $28,200, L28 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Santiago Carballo to Jose Luis Palacios, $3,500, L11 Blk 136 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 12
Jose A Agosto to George Finnell, $124,500, L396 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Luz Leida Jimenez to John Digennaro, $23,500, L11/12 Blk H Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 4
Frances G Beers to Kyle Prince, $219,900, L3 Blk 2 Walker Memorial Homesites/Other
Jonathan Silver to Roger Lohse, $360,000, L16 Blk 13 Fransvilla
Stephen L Reese to Victor Diaz Santana, $153,500, L11-13 Blk 15 Highlands Park Est Sec F
James Neal Hodges Ii to Javia Ashley Wade, $2,200, L4/5 Blk 228 East Palmhurst Sub
Eluver J Garcia toWilliam P Whitfield, $330,000, L4815-4825 Avon Park Lakes Unit 15
Andrew C Cable to Allison Godfrey, $200,000, Pt Sec 6-35-29
May 3
William C Oneil to Frank Moore, $394,725, Pt Sec 6-37-30/Other
Vanddana Devika Sookdeo to Maria Elena Guevara, $23,000, L8 Blk 6 Sebring Acres
Ccs Golf Club Inc to Cc Of Sebring, $650,000, Pt Sec 9-35-28/Others
Ccs Golf Club Inc to Ccc Development Co, $175,000, L1 Turnberry
Shawn Percival to Lawrence Joseph Tata, $341,000, L33 Blk 9 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Carolyn S Billiter Rigney to Linda W Rodriguez, $125,000, L420 Fairmount Mobile Est
Millard Hicks to Rosa Maria Adame Aspinwall, $97,500, L13-15 Blk A West End Park
Vicki L Canter to Luis G Ojeda, $99,000, L1 Old School House Sub
Kathryn M Stalder to Bryan H Hay, $159,900, L13 Tomoka Heights Sec 2-5 Replat
Nida I Sanders to Juanita Burgos, $115,000, L21/22 Pt L20 Blk 130 Lake View Place Add
Linda Dian Mcfarland to Sq Enterprises Inc, $172,500, L52 Blk 4 Erin Park Sub
Charles F Smith to Terry Hancock, $118,000, L51-54 Lakeside Heights Sub
Rochelle R Gentry to Thomas C Baggette, $185,000, L15 Blk 11 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Valerie Layne Laurence to Frank Maznicki, $7,500, L33 Blk 190 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 17
Martha J Kelley to Christopher Shane Gilliland, $191,000, L39/40 Blk 4 Erin Park
Nirvana Arti Sookdeo to Ernesto Diaz, $23,000, L12 Blk 7 Sebring Acres
Mark E Schaper to Jennifer J Lewis Gravelle, $235,061, L5397-5401 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17
Enid Miller to Virginia Fraser, $8,000, L12/13 Blk 29 Sebring Lakes Unit 2-b
Anthony J Montemarano to Robert Anthony Vrenna, $485,000, Tract 64 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 1 Unrec/Others
Ann G Hamilton to Kristi Leah Wetherington, $525,000, L15 Blk 3 Sunset Beach Sub
Gregorio Ramos Jr to Jose L Torres Torres, $166,000, L12915-12917 Avon Park Lakes Unit 41
Hornick Homes Inc to Garry Hewlett, $339,900, L3 Blk 352 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Suzanne Fyfe to Edward P Ladenberger, $115,000, Unit 802 The Fountainhead
Jeffrey Daniel Mears to Sunburst Dream Homes, $54,000, L12 Valencia Acres Sub Unit Ii
Wellington B Longley to Benny Aguilar Marrero, $6,000, L7108/7109 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22
Chandrakant B Patel to Karen Wilson, $28,800, L62/63 Blk 266 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Nelli Nagibekova to Alrick George Anderson, $18,000, L8-10 Blk 13 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Dennis D Gerheim to Brad H Barnes, $80,000, L20 Blk N Spring Lake Village Ii
Thomas E Treat to Frances G Beers, $159,900, L77 Blk 2 Oaks Village
Dee Ann Lare to Josue Thrift, $10,000, L10083-10085 Avon Park Lakes Unit 31
Julia A Croft to Robert L Umphlette Jr, $135,000, L18 Blk 64 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Mauricio Lorenzo to Francisco Cornejo, $65,000, Unit 6 Tower Professional Center
Anthony M Castronovo to Oriol Floreal, $45,000, L7 Blk 1 Suburbia
Shirley M Beaupied to Donald Polston, $11,750, L3/4 Blk 63 Sebring Lakes Unit 4-b
Highlands County to Dessalines Ferdinand, $2,250, L23 Blk 184 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 11
William F Pennypacker Sr to David W Munro, $190,000, L9 Pt 13 Tomoka Heights Sec 2
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to William R Mccandless, $217,732, L23 Blk 351 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Jorge Pineda Sr to Raul Quinones, $175,000, L305 Sebring Hills
3mg Holdings to Terence Melville, $3,300, L292/293 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1
Rebecca Benjamin to Gustavo Garcia, $149,900, Pt L7 Blk 25 Sebring County Est Sec 3
Magnolia Golf Villas to Hugh Reginald Duey Iii, $329,900, L41 Magnolia Golf Villas
Brent D Kalb to Michael R Warner, $205,000, L17 Blk 341 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Richard Gary Collier to Michael K Hosrom, $9,000, L15 Blk 4 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
May 4
Leroy Taylor Ii to Antonia R Rivera, $489,900, Exempt
Antonia R Rivera to Gina M Lozada, $295,000, Exempt
Eluver J Garcia to William P Whitfield, $330,000, L4815-4825 Avon Park Lakes Unit 15
Andrew C Cable to Allison Godfrey, $200,000, Pt Sec 6-35-29
Barbara C Goins to Johnny Vanover, $4,300, L19 Blk 26 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Romulus The Great Inc to Ryan Perichetti, $219,000, L20 Blk 38 Placid Lakes Sec 5
Mary Stewart to Arachi C Taylor, $174,500, L60 Sebring Shores Development Sec 3
Labate Holdings to Jennifer Coleman, $96,900, Tract 3 Lake Regency Woods Est
Lon E Sinness to Felicia Coke, $62,000, Unit D-104 Thunderbird Hill Manor
Shoreline Business Center to George A Oglesby, $57,500, L7 Blk E Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Ronald L Yoder to Peggy Worley, $120,000, L11 Blk 2 Venetian Village Revised
J Ross Macbeth to Groveland Marketing, $268,200, Pt Sec 28-35-31/Other
Leslie Odierno to Joyce S Barger, $10,000, L9/10 Blk 2 Istokpoga Park
Diane H Nation to Rithy Po, $12,000, L5 Blk C Spring Lake Village Iii
Howard E Umphress to Daniel H Umphress, $280,000, L18 Blk 752 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1 Replat
Linda M Sherman to Mederia Ann Doran, $96,250, Unit N-3 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase V
Alberto Estevez to Charles H Waltman, $23,000, L1 Blk 753 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15 Revised
Zephyr Homes to Kevin Krause, $184,900, L34 Blk E Spring Lake Village Iv
Zephyr Homes to John Serpa, $182,900, L10 Blk Cc Spring Lake Village Vi
Evadney Mclaren to New Earth, $10,250, L11 Blk 273 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Debra Jean Stephenson to Richard G Brown, $159,000, Unit 38 Waterway Patio Homes Condo
Richard G Brown to Steven D Cain, $300,000, L4 Blk Bb Spring Lake Village V
Laurence Wedeman to Daba Properties, $35,000, L4 Blk A Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 4 Enchanted Oaks
Kevin Demar to Christopher Gunn, $3,000, L462 Seb Ranchettes Sec A Replat
Kenneth N Mishler to Debra Jean Stephenson, $147,000, Unit 10-b Golf Patio Villa Sub
Mark H Fink to Kenneth J Barnes, $7,500, L30 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Rosemary T Needham to Robert G Tomlin, $115,000, L1/2 Pt L3 Blk 10 Lake Letta Est/Others
Adan Padilla Jr to Francisco Ruiz, $195,000, L3/4 Blk 2 Smoak Brothers Add
Janet David to Nancy Chavez, $151,000, L37 Blk 23 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 2
George P Mason Jr to Robert C Bogusky, $725,000, Pt Sec 7-37-30
Kevin Godwin to Chad Eley, $240,000, L6831-6834 Pt L6835 Avon Park Lakes Unit 21
Kazem Pourghafari to Carlos Astorquiza, $168,000, L6 Blk 4 Placid Plaza
May 5
Tomarco Partners to Jeffrey E Foote, $13,500, L10329-10333 Avon Park Lakes Unit 32
Clifford Yeazel Sr to Rosemarie Howe, $77,000, L3 Blk 142 Northside Sub
Susan Margaret Tirschel to Paul Karl Stoelting, $245,000, Unit 41a Norstar Cove Villas I
Frank Rosado to Brian Brady, $4,800, L13 Blk 213 Leisure Lakes Sec 14
Barbara Anne Davis to George V Mullonkal, $33,000, L55 Grayce’s Mobile Est 1st Add
Esperer to James H Blanchard, $150,000, Pt Blk A Lake Lillian Highland Lake Sub
Ag Nutrients to Troy L Maloyed, $875,000, Pt Sec 16-35-29
Steven Lin Wj, to James R Thornton, $63,000, Unit 201 Lakeshore Tower One Condo
Teodora Saucedo to Bruce S Stemler, $24,900, L1 Blk 249 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 20
Mauricio Canas to Michelle L Castaline, $8,350, L20 Blk 79 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Dwight Westerdahl to Brian Keith Dille, $110,000, L20 The Knoll
Dale A Bell to Vonerick Capital Partners, $6,000, L32 Blk 261 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Nathaniel Davis to Wallace J Clegg Ii, $4,499, L5 Blk 188 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Nathaniel Davis to Elizabeth Q Woolsey, $4,500, L20 Blk 165 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Shoreline Investors Group to Joe D Hernandez Jr, $37,000, L10 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Jerry J Hughes to Gregory E Hargis, $125,000, L10 Josephine Nature Land
Edwin Ruiz to Colt N Edwards, $155,000, L107 Sebring Hills
Phillip Kline to Carlos Navarro, $16,300, L17/18 Blk 8 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Comian Ix Tax Lien Fund to Blanca Cecilia Vallejo, $3,250, L15 Blk 11 Highlands Park Est Sec D
Peter J Michaelson to Kasimir Alano Cole, $3,950, L4 Blk 434 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Federica Arceo to 3305 Sebring, $129,000, L2 Blk 11 Avocado Park
Kevin C Gentry to Joyce E Rabquer, $169,000, L3 Blk E Spring Lake Village Iv
Michael J Wyatt to Joel Vega, $500,000, Pt L4/5 Blk G Town Of Sebring 7th Add/Others
Peter J Michaelson to Louis Gregory, $3,250, L15 Blk 26 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 5
Margaret Aeppli to Silvia Isabel Diaz, $167,000, L10 Blk 17 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Paul Sebring to Redwater Dr Land Trust, $31,396.99, L36/38 Holiday Shores
Paul Sebring to Redwater Dr Land Trust, $31,396.99, L37 Holiday Shores Sub
Paul Sebring to Redwater Dr Land Trust, $31,396.99, L39 Holiday Shores
Ge Investments Of Polk to James Charles Noonan, $22,000, L15 Blk 350 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Gregory Meredith Lewis to Lisa K Keith, $250,000, Pt Govt L6 In Sec 29-35-31
Eugene Taylor to David Rilo Castro, $3,800, L4155/4156 Avon Park Lakes Unit 13
Pable E Suarez to Maria R Machin, $300,000, Pt L1 Blk 32 Town Of Avon Park
Mrjv to Jenny Lancry, $6,260, L7 Blk 24 Avocado Park Sub
Richard E Lindeman to Gregory M Busse, $85,000, L21 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
May 6
Omaha Property Manager to Laura Marchitto Gilkison, $190,000, L7490/7491 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23
Elizabeth J Byrne to Dayling Urquia, $4,500, L36 Blk 10 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Fred W Schilffarth to Rafael Arista, $168,000, L33-35 Blk 427 Sebring Summit
Rhino Homes to Ohando Gomez Navarro, $300,000, L8 Blk 11 Lake Heaven Est Sec 1
Ralph L Magnuson to Robert Rubie, $75,000, Unit A-22 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase I
James D Ferrell to Erasmo David Villarreal, $200,000, L3 Blk 34 Town Of Sebring
Roger R Vickery to Josue Arana, $154,000, L9 Blk 5 Sebring Hills South
George A Cruickshank to Kenneth T Horn, $195,000, Pt L108 Blk 275 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Howard F Jacob to John J Scott, $146,000, L19/20 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Durienda Gayle Blaney to Michael D Palsgrove, $50,000, L12-14 Blk 92 Lake Lillian Sec Of Highlands Lakes Unit 1
Oaks Village Inc to James Thomas Wise Jr, $115,000, L4b Blk 1 Oaks Village
Sherry Ann Bohannon to Pritchett Real Estate Group Inc, $32,000, L158 Highlands Home Sub
Jeffery D Best to Raymond Pinette, $125,000, L5-7 Blk 18 Holiday Lake Est Replat
Rene G Acuna Ii to Vicente Garcia Cisneros, $180,000, L14 Blk 140 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Sarah J Coghlan to Lowell Werner, $3,000, L2654/2655 Avon Park Lakes Unit 9
Andrea M Cranmer to Misty M Barrett, $50,000, Tract G Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 1 Unrec
Georgina E Guirola to Vicki Lynn Vohl, $300,000, L11 Pt L12 Blk 7 Sirena Shores East
Michael V Burzesi Jr to Eric Peck, $34,000, L23 Blk 119 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Debra Wilmoth to Shameema Challa, $132,000, L20 Blk 144 Lakewood Terraces
Dale D Dassow to Steven B Liederbach, $130,000, Unit 1-d Villas At Pine Key
Louis J Rosendall to Lawrence J Smiertelny Jr, $151,500, L12 Blk 145 Lakewood Terraces
Rene Pabon Nater to Rene Pabon, $741,043.33, L24/25 Pt L26 Blk 190 Woodlawn Terrace
May 7
Shoreline Haven to David W Jordan, $28,600, L39 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Steven N Hall to Charles E Hunt, $5,500, L22 Blk 19 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc to Erick A Arceo, $195,000, L28 Blk 155 Placid Lakes Sec 12
American Estate And Trust to A New Earth, $8,500, L3a-3d Blk 281 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat
Donald L Bishop to Faf Farms Usa Inc, $6,200,000, Pt Sec 30/31-24-31
Mary G Clemens to Yamila Ramos, $10,000, L1 Blk 287 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Oscar Estrada to One Nok Properties, $80,000, L1 Pt L6 Blk I Town Of Avon Park
Lotela Orchids to Kenneth Ryan Haynes, $200,000, L5 Blk Q Price & Gorham Sub
Cindy L Allison to Daniel H Welch, $161,000, L732 Sebring Hills
Mackie R Henderson to Ronald T Cardwell, $235,000, L8-10 Blk 5 Highlands Park Est Sec F
David Rodriguez to Nathan Orozco, $149,900, L395 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Laverda Luedtke to Carmen Rivera, $16,500, L9 Blk 4 Lake Sirena 1st Add
Franklin Grant Turner to J Craig Walters, $116,000, L5b Blk 253 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat/Other
Patricia Flocke to Thomas D Kiser, $395,000, L20 Blk 22 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
John Bury to Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc, $8,000, L8 Blk 66 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Elizabeth W Alderman to Aa & D Liquidation, $63,000, L10 Pt L9 Blk A Town Of Sebring 7th Add
Lake Placid Development Corp Inc to Genesis Homes 4 Sale, $40,000, L11-14 Blk 278 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Sara Lomnick to Ashley Kay Rotroff, $125,000, Pt L8/9 Blk 188 Woodlawn Terrace
Lake Placid Development Corp Inc to Genesis Homes 4 Sale, $40,000, L5-8 Blk 34 Placid Lakes Sec 3
Lake Placid Development Corp Inc to Genesis Homes 4 Sale, $40,000, L5-8 Blk 278 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Lotsource Inc to Dave Dorval, $9,450, L10/11 Blk 166 Placid Lakes Sec 13
Mezzetti & Salazar Holdings to George L Bower, $112,800, Dwelling 2-c Interlake Apartments
Stephen L Carr to Anita K Lowery, $235,000, L47/48 Blk 4 Erin Park
Shoreline Business Center to Michael J St Pierre, $65,000, L24 Blk M Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Kent Curtis Wright to Clifford J Moore, $270,000, L3 Blk 5 Country Walk
Thomas Barrett to Axel Corado, $11,500, L1058 Sebring Hills
Wesner Polynice to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $4,950, Tract 531 Sebring Lake Acres Unit 3
Ronald Jordan to Ronald Jordan, $9,300, L14 Blk 60 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 16
Virginia Franco to Vivian Moreira, $32,800, L7 Blk 10 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Victoria L Boyd to Carmen E Cantizano Gamero, $15,000, L2 Blk B Grove 1st Add
Joe Luis Mattos to Susana Rosado Shapow, $245,250, L16 Hampton Woods Sub
Zakia N Layel to Axel Corado, $9,500, L14 Blk 4 Sebring Hills South
Jainauth Kowlessar to Arnulfo Diaz, $20,000, L11/12 Blk 16 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Stanley F Neitzel to Larry F Hjertquist, $130,000, Unit 12-f Casa Del Lago Condo Phase 12
George W Hooper to Bible Fellowship Church Of Highlands County Inc, $164,000, L13-16 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
John William Swaine to Tommy Stokes Jr, $320,000, L2-4 Blk 28 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14
Avon Park Estates Corp to Bridewell Norma Henriquez, $36,900, Pt L4 Blk 17 Avon Park Est I
Leisure Lakes Development Inc to Winston Campbell, $19,900, L12 Blk 60 Leisure Lakes Sec 16
Leisure Lakes Development Inc to Arturo Serrano, $26,900, L1 Blk 115 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Leisure Lakes Development Inc to Arturo Serrano Batista, $26,900, L24 Blk 113 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Wayne Ten Cate to Frederick Martinez Jr, $80,000, L76 Sebring Falls
Ge Investments Of Polk Co to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $22,000, L22 Blk 352 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Ge Investments Of Polk to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $22,000, L10 Blk 349 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Thomas A Thomas to Mr Cs Ministries Grill Inc, $2,800, L44 Blk 11 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3
Victor J Divietro to Sq Enterprises Inc, $225,600, L1 Strodan Acres
Greg Sugonis to Preston Investment Group, $2,199, L1 Blk 124 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Amanda Rae Zayas to Rodrigo Gomez Ochoa, $40,000, L7/13 Blk 129 Map Of Northside Sub
Aleida M Oliveros to Raymundo Morales Chavez, $18,000, L14 Blk 3 Martha Est
May 10
Mary G Clemens to Ricardo Duval, $9,300, L1/2 Blk 275 Placid Lakes Sec 20
World O World Corp to Shirley Balaban, $10,000, L18 Blk 227 Leisure Lakes Sec 14
William S Davis to Keith Alan Furner, $180,000, L8 Blk 3 Country Walk
Jacquelin T Rein to Michael Nagel, $264,950, L21/22 Blk 87 Placid Lakes Sec 8
Jose Rafael Ibanez to Marco Rosales, $40,000, L27 Blk 283 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Martin T Wilcox to Joan Czukor, $375,000, L5 Blk B Lake Sebring Acres
Margarita Garcia to Lazaro Domenech, $321,000, L16 Blk 250 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Red Hook Properties to Greg G Muehlenbein, $230,000, Unit 12 Royal Oaks
Ronnie Edward Coffman to Omar Marquez Villasenor, $196,000, L4 Loquat Terrace
Heriberto Dilan to Kerbin Perez, $130,000, L2 Blk 2 Mcclelland Addition To The Town Of Lake Placid
Highlands County to Tripodi Inc, $6,050, L32 Blk 332 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to Tripodi Inc, $6,050, L30 Blk 332 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Comian Xi Tax Lien Fund to Marie Bartley, $5,750, L11 Blk 158 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 16
Peter Anderson to Michael Cwynar, $80,000, L4 Holiday Acres
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $65,000, L46 Twin Lakes Sub
Ge Investments Of Polk to Angela Dickerman Spack, $22,000, L34 Blk 348 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Harold A Biddle to Celestino R Magpayo, $597,500, L17 Blk B Meadowlake Sub
Elizabeth Ann Martin to Robert M Cooke, $10,000, L50 Blk 2 Sebring Acres
Joseph Pellegrino to Jorge M Casanova, $406,000, L4 Blk B Meadowlake Sub
Jose Luis Lira Sr to Rising Oaks, $215,000, Pt Sec 26-35-28/Other
Charles K Paul to Andrew S Olson, $117,800, L21 Blk 4 Placid Lakes
May 11
Abderrahim Mchatet to Widlyne Florissant, $4,800, L23 Blk 87 Leisure Lakes Sec 6
Carole Lovett to Brian Horton, $129,999, L15 Blk 1 Oak View
Nate Colonna to Michael Souza, $229,000, L17 Blk 289 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Robert M Daubenmire to John Ryan Michaels, $220,000, L26/27 Blk 141 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Anand Desai to Donald B Soldini, $5,000, L5 Blk 13 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Bobby Lynch to Laurel Andrezjewski, $40,000, L9/10 Blk 5 Lake Letta Est Sub/Other
William JKovacs to Juan Lopez Jr, $325,000, L17 Oak Run Sub
Paul B Chacona to Larry A Seiter, $150,000, L8 Blk 12 Venetian Village Revised
Christine E Renfro to Joe E Devers, $205,000, Pt L6 Blk 1 Arbuckle Branch Ranchettes
Jacobson Management to Erns D Robillard, $4,500, L67/69 Blk 3 Orange Blossom Est Unit 10
Jacobson Auction Co Inc to Erns D Robillard, $2,250, L70 Blk 9a Orange Blossom Est Unit 10
Jerry A Donna to Beverly A Sines, $254,375, L68 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vii-b
Pei Hsuan Huang to Hellen Vanderiest, $94,000, Unit 106 Queenswood
Frank J Holt Ii to Stacy M Casillas, $3,500, L25 Blk 92 Leisure Lakes Sec 6
David M Trax to Gomez Heleazar Badillo, $11,500, L3/4 Blk 26 Town Of Avon Park
Arthur Gagnon to Gary E Kuech, $13,600, L22/23 Blk 27 Avocado Park
Winston Gordon to Marie Edith Solide, $4,000, L33 Blk 70 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 17
Mark H Fink to Guillermo Lino, $4,000, L39 Blk 166 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Winston Gordon to Marie Edith Solide, $4,000, L24 Blk 71 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 17
Teodora Saucedo to Maria Del Carmen Guzman Orosco, $5,000, L17 Blk 147 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 15
Winston Gordon to Marie Edith Solide, $4,000, L12 Blk 72 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 17
Marcia Ann Robbins to Bruce W Cornelius, $168,800, Unit 225 Waterway Patio Homes Phase Ii
Deborah Kay Wood to Freddy Alberto Vazquez, $8,000, L7/8 Blk 178 Woodlawn Terrace Sub
Cynthia L Burke to Lindsay Ingrid Hunter, $178,000, L23/24 Blk 116 Lakeview Place Add
Troy Bivens to Migdalia Perez, $205,000, L7245-7247 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23
Ella M Huston to Christine E Renfro, $165,000, L728 Sebring Hills
Cathy Jo Jahna to Troy D Bivens, $310,000, Pt Sec 14-33-28
Daniel E Race to Lorna Conlin Stone, $115,000, L6/7 Pt L3 Blk 68 Town Of Avon Park
Amy M Ellis to Summer Dillmore, $219,000, L14 Blk 18 Oak Beach Colony 1st Add
Henry R Bleiweiss Ii to Judy L Lupo, $175,000, L54 Pt L55 Sebring Shores Development Sec 3
Marcel Foulon to Roger D Gurganus, $32,000, L3 Blk 5 Orange Blossom Est Unit 7
Kenneth A Crandall to Carlo Ciavatta, $65,000, L31 Grayce’s Mobile Est Unit 2
James F Seery to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $2,250, L23 Blk 372 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 27
Quang La Loc to Eliesser Moreno, $65,000, Tract D5 Boot Heel Acres
Lake June Hills Property Owners Assn Inc to Rita Peralta, $11,250, L29 Blk 2 Lake June Hills
Gauntlett Sidonnie to Theodore Ryder, $4,500, L49 Blk 2 Sebring Acres
Harris Land And Timber Company to Phuong P Miranda, $4,000, L3384/3385 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11
John T Sakevich to Irene Wanjiru Gichinga, $6,000, L7 Blk 163 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Michael J Goebel to Robert A Restifo, $297,500, L46 Blk 258 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 20
May 12
John Sakevich to Antonio Rafael Barajas, $5,200, L15 Blk 155 Leisure Lakes Sec 2
Aj Investments Restoration to Carlos Andres Perez Maiz, $147,000, L437 Sebring Hills
Ana Maria Brierton to Danielle L Martinez, $255,000, L31 Blk 266 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Thomas J Kobe to Thomas A Gauss, $160,000, Pt Sec 4-39-30
Kenneth E Millhouse to Harry E Millhouse, $45,000, L1 Mccustion Manor
Verna M Garrett to William Essy, $119,900, L32-36 Blk 176-b Sebring Summit
Frank Alexander Scheuermann to Lynnda Burt, $20,000, L76 Century Hill Sub
Paul Kelley to Max C Casale, $210,000, L296 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnet Phase Iii
John Gottus to Yulin Leon Prieto, $120,000, Pt L16/17 Blk 118 Lake View Place Add
Michael A Driggers to Walter D Logue, $65,000, L15 Blk 57 Town Of Sebring 2nd-4th Add
Marjorie A Cerrato to Ronald E Adams Jr, $275,900, L297 Golf Hammock Unit Iv
Be A Man Buy Land to Angel Luis Aulet, Jr, $12,500, L14 Blk 5 Highlands Park Est Sec R
Michael P Morse to Nehemiah Vincent Ferrante, $60,000, Pt Sec 16-33-29/Easement
Mark D Simpson to Wayne E Crews Jr, $334,900, L19-22 Blk 231 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 19
Paula Sterrenberg to Charles M Heninger, $100,000, L22 Blk 61 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Michele L Freislich to Indranie Seeraj, $250,000, L11 Blk 26 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
V Beeks to Mariela Rojas Vargas, $2,500, L12034/12035 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38
David C Higel to Nazario Badillo Ramirez, $90,000, Pt Sec 20-33-28
Bart Howard to Cheryl Szanderowski, $130,000, L6 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec F
Landon Mcallister to Jordan Rodriguez, $135,000, L22 Blk 80 Highland Lakes Sub Unit 1 Lake Lillian Sec
David F Graham to Frederick A Appelkvist, $210,000, L95 Prairie Oaks Phase I Replat
Investment Real Estate to Maria Leonor Santos, $5,500, L8 Blk 18 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
Johnny J Mullins to Opendoor Property Trust I, $166,600, L13041-13043 Avon Park Lakes Unit 41
David E Weeks to Dietter Koudelka, $149,900, L40 Blk 7 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Thomas C Blesch to Paul W Marunich, $260,000, L264 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnet Phase Iii
Emery E Graves to Michael L Wheeler, $252,000, Pt Sec 26-36-29
Wayne Cook to Justice Williams, $7,375, L13 Blk 20 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Investment Real Estate to Carlos Regueira, $15,000, L20 Blk 39 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Pamela Joann Welfley to Mark Defeo, $585,000, L14 Blk A Meadowlake Sub
Carlson Family to Elysian Investments, $2,500, L11 Blk 10a Orange Blossom Est Unit 5/7/10 Replat
Anthony Losito to Juan Quiroz, $2,800, L12 Blk 104 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 11
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Catalina Altagracia Huffman, $65,000, L47 Twin Lakes Sub
Peter Schmidt to Gerald Meisenheimer, $6,000, L10 Blk 32 Placid Lakes Sec 19
May 13
Randolph P Gilde to Edlig Enterprises Inc, $90,000, L341 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Eileen M Bloom to Mark L Waller, $204,000, L15 Blk V Spring Lake Village Vi
Charles E Kerr to Jodie S Brown, $215,000, L17 Blk A Spring Lake Village Vi
Ronald Dopler to Richard Gericke, $55,000, L18 Blk 1 Lake June Hills
Zephyr Homes to Vu D Tran, $300,000, L21 Blk B Spring Lake Village Iv
Mal Louis Lightsey to Daniel R Cook, $40,000, L4 Blk 21 Town Of Avon Park Resub
Mrjv to Kevan Jean, $2,650, L31 Blk 96 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 12
Lonnie Mullins to Moises Then, $219,900, L10/11 Blk 30 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Cathy D Wolf to Cathy D Wolf, $15,000, L140 Golf Hammock Unit 3
Donald Ray Harris Iii, to Rebeca Del Valle Collazo, $319,900, L21 Watersedge Sub
Enoc Charles to Allfixed Solutions Corp, $148,500, L30 Blk 135 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Marlen Rubiera to Aida Lymaris Sanchez Soto, $100,000, Pt Sec 32-39-30
Larry D Wyant to Holly Rosa, $215,000, L19 Blk F Lake Jackson Heights
Mid Town Center Plaza to Mid Town Lake Placid, $1,400,000, Pt Sec 31-36-30/Other
Leora J Dudgeon to Virgil P Dudgeon, $40,000, L36 The Knoll
Jacobson Management to 1213 Investors Group, $6,000, L543/544 Orange Blossom Est Unit 2
Indranie Seeraj to Mohan Greir, $175,000, L2 Blk 2 Lago Vista
Terry L Bowman to Enrique Barbuzano, $235,000, L443 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Iv
Ronald T Franklin Jr to Patricia R Hanifen, $385,000, L29 Blk 1 Lake Henry Homes
Belinda Deboer to Lotsource Inc, $30,000, L5 Blk 506 Sebring Manor
Judy K Saul to Donald R Dawson, $256,900, L36 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V
Hector Aguirre Gonzalez to 2001 Developers, $11,000, L13 Blk 64 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Rodney M Rodriguez Jr to Henry Companioni, $69,900, Pt Sec 11-35-29
Ruby Winston to Robert Hoppe, $1,000, L2 Blk 1 Sebring Hills South Unit 4
James R Deskins to Paul Kelley, $207,000, L432 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Iv
Scott Manning to Armando Oliva, $20,000, Tract 23 Florida Highlands 1st Add
Marlen Rubiera to Luis Robert Santini Amaro, $50,000, Pt Sec 32-39-30/Easement
Patrick Cicalese to Thomas I Barrett, $435,000, L25 Blk 166 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Walter Borror Jr to David Ritter, $269,000, L14 Blk 3 Lake Sirena Shores Resub
Erik J Smits to Marcos A Souza, $4,200, L11 Blk 16 Leisure Lakes Sec 1 Replat
Ryan W Schenkel to Juan M Nuno, $184,000, Lot P Country Club Lake Est
May 14
Linda J Conley to Dennis R Mcafee, $67,500, L3 Blk 2 Hammock Terrace
Alejandro Aristizabal to Deborah Trajkovic, $294,900, L42 Pt L43 Blk 25 Placid Lakes Sec 3
Shoreline Investors Group to David W Jordan, $74,000, L31/32 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Robert H Herzog to Dawn Michelle Kaplan, $207,000, L1 Blk 2 Lake June Hills
Angela Maggiori to Vonerick Capital Partners, $7,000, L4 Blk 102 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Richard C Eckstrom to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $6,500, L2 Blk 163 Placid Lakes Sec 13
Dennis L Books to Glenn Tupica, $46,000, L1 Blk 2 Citrus Lakes Colony
Evatt L Bloomfield to Teresa Elaine Thomas, $7,000, L31 Blk 280 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Kurtmart to Lakay Auto Groups, $5,000, L2 Blk Gg Spring Lake Village Vi
Mark S Caramanna to T.E. James Custom Homes Inc, $23,500, L12 Blk 346 Sun’N Lakes Est Seb Unit 16
Craig R Marans to David Ray Toole, $165,000, L8 Blk 3 Forest Hill Sub
Carol S Edwards to Carlos P Nunez, $75,000, Unit 203-1 Masters 1st Condo Of Masters I
Michael P Johnson to Frank N Falbo Pa, $3,000, L35 Blk 88 Leisure Lakes Sec 6
Freedom Land Solutions to Kaikani H Laigo, $2,997, L4 Blk 376 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Charles H Keniston to Carl W Oberer Jr, $171,000, Unit # 78 Waterway Patio Homes
Myrna L Creecy to Joe Brett, $179,900, L2 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1/Other
Robert L Braude to Joseph L Martin, $12,500, L12/13 Blk 10 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Gilad Dekel to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $9,000, L10/11 Blk 138 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Joseph Kassdikian to Frontland Ventures, $1,589.97, L6518-6520 Avon Park Lakes Unit 20
Richard S Bendel to Matthew Freeman, $195,000, L1 South Bear Pointe
David A Dellapenta to Cove At Lake Josephine, $64,000, L23 Blk 31 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14/Others
Luz D Arango to Arelis Alvarez Aquino, $4,500, L4 Blk 64 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $27,000, L53 Twin Lakes Sub
Nancy Reed to Luisa M Gutierrez, $9,000, L7 Blk 99 Placid Lakes Sec 14
Abdurahim Younes to Bruce Beumel, $63,000, L12 Longwood Sub
Ryan Alexander Burns to Treyci Cristina Velasquez Piedrahita, $70,000, L10 Blk 4 Lake View Heights
James J Moye to Joel Pacheco, $170,000, L49 Blk 3 Orange Blossom Est Unit # 6
Odalys Vigoa to Benjamin Aldridge, $82,500, L34 Blk 155 Sebring Highlands
Kidder Capital to Aurelio Perez Jr, $65,000, L3/5 Blk 32 Original Town Of Sebring
David Reinhard to Christine A Graham, $270,000, L8 Blk 50 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Gina M Miura to Thomas Rashaud, $183,000, Pt L33/L34 Blk 54 Lakewood Terraces Add #3
Glenn Tupica to Paulo Villella, $245,000, L22/23 Blk 92 Lakewood Terraces Sheet 1
May 17
David W Munro to Bryan Shaw, $120,000, Unit 2-a Interlake Apartments
Sherri Maxwell Peeples to Wendy L Roth, $329,000, L23/24 Blk H Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 4
Art Malik Art to Jean Bernard Edouard, $100,000, L22 Pt L21 Blk E South Add To Highway Park
Armando Porras to Nancy Chavez, $155,000, L721 Sebring Ridge Sec C
Paula K Pero to Wilbur Glen Ampey Jr, $243,000, L28 Quail Cove Sub
Shoreline Investors Group to Michael A Dvorak, $37,900, L28 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Paul W Marunich to Joseph Murdy, $121,000, L24 Sebring Falls
John Egizi to William B Holland, $84,000, Pt L1/2 Blk 340 Lake Boulevard Sub
Tjandra Bracelly to Michael Charrette, $130,000, L1/2 Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec F
Mark H Fink to Leonard C Russell, Jr, $4,000, L60 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
Thomas E Surette to Rachel A Quirk, $380,000, L65 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Saul Marentes to Rolando Sardinas Cabrera, $520,000, L8 Land Rush Acres Unrec
Jeffrey Mcdougald to Ronald T Franklin Jr, $95,000, L33 Grove On Lake Francis
James Thomass Morgan to Robert L Harry, $360,000, L33 Blk 74 Placid Lakes Sec 7
Saul Marentes Jr to Rolando Sardinas Cabrera, $50,000, Pt Sec 17-33-29/Easement
Miranda Helder to John T Murphy, $85,000, Tract 20 Lake Apthorpe Country Est
Richard P Gorman to Warren Gore, $259,900, L61 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 7
Robert L Harry to Carl F Gunther, $439,900, L3 Creek Side/Easement
Hartigh Terrance to Rodney Dean Bender, $160,000, Pt L13 Blk 281 Sun’N Lake Est Seb
Unit 13
American Estate And Trust to Andrew A Olson, $3,500, L8 Blk 186 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 17
Anna Talamo to Thomas W Jones, $24,000, L10 Blk 2 Fairway Lakes Est Sec 1
Carlos E Lopez to Alrick Anderson, $4,500, L15 Blk 223 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 19
Paulette H Miller to Brown Sherron Fraser V, $8,500, L3937/3938 Avon Park Lakes Unit 13
Frank J Holt Ii to Sylvester A Ewers, $3,000, L43 Blk 57 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 16
Emanuel Colon to Donald B Wampler, $192,000, L19 Blk G Lake Jackson Heights
Maria Leonor Santos to Luis Santos Jr, $144,500, L8 Pt L7 Blk 300 Lake Sebring
John D Wysong to Koppegan Investments, $35,000, L29 Blk 740 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 15 Replat
Carlos Trueba to Zas Real Estate, $2,900, L664/665 Orange Blossom Est Unit 2
Merle Lewis to Axel Corado, $4,000, L23 Blk 27 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
Jerry H Melendy Jr to Emmett Robert Beasley, $215,000, L5 Pohlman Acres
David M Rax to Tnm Atlantic, $50,000, L9 Sebring East Industrial Park
Kelly Drew to James Lee Griffin, $40,000, L24 Grayce’s Mobile Est Unit 2
Andrew Bonjokian to Tung Nguyen, $600,000, L11 Hawks Landing
Tdp 4 to Bilingual Magazine, $4,500, L10 Blk 337 Leisure Lakes Sec 9
Albert A Bartz to Arturo Giner, $180,000, L1 Blk H Spring Lake Sec 1
Albeno Properties Ii to Nestor Carrazana, $240,000, L4 Blk 4 Arbuckle Branch Ranchettes 1st Add Unrecorded
Christina Ferguson to Glenn K Anderson, $18,000, L39 Grayce’s Mobile Est Unit 2
Daniel C Waite to Darwin Jamgochian, $229,000, Pt Sec 27-35-29
Goodfellas Land & Citrus to Sip Ventures, $97,500, Farm L60/61 Map Of Surburban Tracts And Farms Of Desoto Florida
Hilda Varela to Camilo Moreno, $18,000, L62 Blk 261 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Victor Anderson to Diana Webb, $215,000, L41c Prairie Oak Phase I Add
Julia A Hitt to Lake Forest Investments, $150,000, L9 Blk 15 First Re Sub Of Pine Crest Lakes
Bassam A Barakat to Victor Fernandez, $2,000, L12 Blk 623 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 10 Replat
Alexander Thomas Trabilcy to Danny Alvarez, $10,500, L12 Blk 3 Holiday Lake Est
John R Reed to Ariana Frey, $160,000, L27 Blk 3 Orange Blossom Est Unit 7
Clyde Allbaugh to Nathaneal Cournoyer, $270,000, L21/37 Blk 67 Placid Lakes Sec 8
Amy Joyce Foutch to Eric Michael Thompson Jr, $165,000, L11 Palm Haven Est
M Andrew Hughes to Caroline M Fox, $285,000, L357 Golf Hammock Unit Iv
May 18
Peter R Thorpe to Susan T Udy, $29,000, Unit 107 Blk 256 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Sub Unit 13
William Joe Bretz to Troy Talbert, $185,000, L12/29 Blk 441 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 20
Clifford M Ables Iii to Alexei V Abad, $40,000, L1 Stm Plaza
Gary Reed to Alfred A Bennett, $123,000, Pt Parcel 6 Ewing Sub Unrec/Easement
Lex Cauffield to Walter C Grassman, $350,000, L4 Blk 1 Placid Plaza
Robert Ural to Louis Gregory, $15,250, L8 Hickory Hills Sub
Julia M Hanna to Frederick A Bowen, $141,379.26, L6 Blk 285 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Thomas J Simpson to Promise Technologies Inc, $86,000, L9/12 Blk 70 Town Of Avon Park
Steve V Alles to Laura Camila Laverde, $83,000, L19/20 Hortons Landing Add
Linda J Miscko to Gary L Robey, $265,000, L42 Blk 100 Placid Lakes Sec 15
Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc to Beth Sullivan, $400,000, Tract 3 Venus Est
Heartland Professional Plaza Partnership to Mainstay Healthcare Mob, $1,850,000, Pt Blk 41 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 3/Other/Easement
Lake Placid Land Holdings X to Richard A Weich, $55,000, Pt Sec 4-39-30
Randall J Conaway to Noe Garcia, $245,500, L1 Blk 26 Sun’N Lake Of Seb Unit 2
United States Lot & Land Co to William Milligan, $10,000, L23 Blk 16 Highlands Park Sec J/Others
Emil C Jacklitch Ii to Robert T Pelski, $245,000, L44-48 Blk 1 Sebring Lakes Unit 1b
Debra Deatherage to Jm123, $170,000, L2 Rolfes Sunset Bay Sub/Other
Haley Stephens Palladino to Kenneth West, $140,000, L36 Blk 230 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 19
Alan Chaney to Uyen Huynh Freitas, $2,500, L15 Blk 7 Orange Blossom Country Club Community Unit 14
John Melovich to Richard Green, $5,000, L131 Kissimmee Rvr Shores Unrec/Other
Todd Bowmaster to Duane Ullrich, $140,000, L1 Blk E Lakeside
Noel Mendez to Rafael Lappost, $130,000, Pt Sec 17-39-30/Easement
James Richard Boyes to Harper Beverly Bateman, $425,000, Pt Sec 26-36-29/Easement
Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2018 3 to Ra Lake Placid Retail Inc, $117,287, L12-14 Blk 19 Hoffmans Grove Add To Lake Stearns 2nd Resub
Cheryl Kay Uhrig Rivard to Miguel Palacios, $15,000, L15 Blk 1 Buchanans Green Acres
Cheryl Kay Uhrig Rivard to Sandra Peres, $42,000, L14/15 Blk 497 Sebring Manor
Jack K Mckendree to William Duffy, $102,000, L12 Pt L13 Blk 273 Lake Sebring Sub
Ann Marie Bachman to Gina R Catarelli, $40,000, L73 Blk 3 Erin Park Sub
Varun Maharajh to Trudy Ann Campbell, $9,000, L30 Blk 64 Placid Lakes Sec 8
Aa & D Liquidation to Garland Neil Hamilton, $212,000, L20 Blk M Spring Lake Village Ii
Sandra Eichstadt to Phillip J Bartolone, $242,000, L35 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge
Phase V
Anthony Della Rossa to Oshane James, $58,000, Pt Sec 23-39-28/Easement
Lake Placid Development Corporation Inc to Kimberly E Likins, $10,000, L9 Blk 173 Placid Lakes Replat
Upperh to Jonathan Lee Mccoy, $70,000, Pt Sec 35-34-30
B & L Cattle Company to Steven Brown, $26,500, L7 Blk 3 Country Club Of Seb Phase 2 Sec 6 Natures Walk
Jeffrey Alan Retterer to Mario Padron, $48,000, L110 Highland Lakes Reserve
Beverley Ann Winston to Carl L Crossett, $283,500, L1/2 Blk 213 Placid Lakes Sec 11 Revised
Shoreline Investors Group to Innsbruck Investment Company, $36,900, L15 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Adriana Garcia Hernandez to Andrew Arumugam, $2,500, L23 Blk 168 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 16
Shoreline Investors Group to Ronald D Parker, $37,900, L40 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Shoreline Haven to Carlie Lee Sims Jr, $28,600, L31 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Thomas E Beasley to Joseph A Liberatore, $117,500, Pt L50 Blk 250 Sun’N Lake Est Seb
Unit 13
May 19
Barbra A Marr to Andres Omar Lajara, $133,000, L17 Blk 5 Lake Blue Est 2nd Replat
Kalob Shaun Mcvay to Sandra Searing, $180,000, Pt L98 Dinner Lake Suburb/Easement
Negron Jose Rivera to Joshua L Rodriguez, $15,000, L21 Pt L20 Dinner Lake Sub
Sam R Harris to Richard Collins, $129,900, L12 Blk 5 Highlands Park Est Sec R
Steven E Bair to John T Murphy, $105,000, Tract 21 Lake Apthorpe Country Est
Ge Investments Of Polk to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $32,500, L37 Moss Hammock
Ge Investments Of Polk to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $32,500, L42 Moss Hammock
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to David Naranjo, $215,679, L36 Twin Lakes Sub
Esperanza Rojas to Eddalis Rios, $5,000, L15 Blk 269 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Elizabeth A Howald to Melissa Mondron, $12,000, L12/29 Blk 249 Sebring Heights
David L King to Ukaint Home Corp, $22,000, L23-26 Blk 39 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Lotsource Inc to Zas Real Estate, $6,100, L30 Blk 21 Highlands Park Est Sec P/Others
Lorene K Brown to Es Two, $178,000, L24 Blk 4 Orange Blossom Est Unit 9
Alberto Rodriguez Jr to Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc, $8,000, L17 Blk 2 Placid Lakes
Valerie Rosiar to Lawrence Syrowski, $3,800, L384 Sebring Hills
Avon Park Estates Corp to Jorge A Bonilla Pena, $14,900, Pt L6 Blk 13 Avon Park Est Ii
James B Platt to John W Beasley, $195,000, L3906/3907 Avon Park Lakes Unit 13
Mark Lewis Berry to Maria Elena Jakubaitis, $30,000, L28 Blk 246 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Shoreline Investors Group to Ronald M Susca, $37,900, L38 Blk C Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Andrew D Dean to Sam R Harris, $105,000, Sec 17-35-31
Lorie A Jackson to Maria Cervantes, $60,000, Pt Sec 24-34-30
Steven Wayne Johnson to Vincent R Moser, $5,000, L6 Blk 5 Sun’N Lake Est Acres Sec 34
Freedom Land Solutions to Lizzette Reyes, $6,997, L22 Blk 3 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Michael V Burzesi Jr to Ruben Hernandez Hernandez, $11,500, L19 Pt L20 Blk 35 Placid Lakes Sec 3
Elsa M Morris to Gregory B Schock, $178,000, L7076/7077 Avon Park Lakes Unit # 22
May 20
Chackochan V Vadakkel to Landon B Turner, $125,000, Pt Tract A Somervale Downs/Easement
Patricia Ann Carter to Kathleen Brodbeck, $30,000, L19 Blk 1017 Tia Juana Villa
Rebecca J Wacker to James J Fitzgerald Iii, $94,500, L5 Blk N Sun’N Lake Est Sec 4
Kerri J Bundy to Arevalo Ramona D Gayoba, $7,400, L21 Blk 174 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Troy Bivens to Todd Bowmaster, $90,000, Tract 14 Blk 14 River Ridge Ranches Unrec
Peter P Mccann to Robert Fitting, $4,000, L52 Blk 266 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Shoreline Haven to Stephen G Leach, $28,600, L21 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
James Brandon Hill to Bryan Todd Reasbeck, $155,000, L7 Blk 118 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 14
Luis Pernas Carreras to Paquita Roig Ellinger, $6,000, L10 Blk 152 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 15
Gordon S Rose to Greg Rose, $2,000, Pt L33 Longwood Acres Unrec
Karl W Wright to Florida Coast Quest, $5,900, L2 Blk 99 Leisure Lakes Sec 8
Ge Investments Of Polk to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $32,500, L36 Moss Hammock
Kenneth E Lucas to Larry D Moore, $60,000, L1 Blk 1 Waldrons Sub
Yolanda Barajas to Emigdia Gonzalez, $32,000, L13 Blk 7 Lake Sirena 1st Add
Georgia M Colbert to Guillermo Lino, $12,000, L40/41 Blk 166 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Kevin Nawyn to Robert G Bredemeyer, $153,500, L25 Blk 55 Sun’N Lakes Est Seb Unit 5
Widlyn Davis to Redmaple Investments, $6,700, L10 Blk 70 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Peter J Michaelson to Vincent Charles Ausanio, $3,700, L22 Blk 76 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
T Lucas David to Castaline Enterprises, $34,999, L36 Blk 75 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
May 21
Vazquez Investment Group to Brian K Sheen, $183,000, L7 Blk 58 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Becky K Ballard to Gilbert L Heier, $130,000, Unit 326 Lake Damon South Ii Condo
John C Shoop to Chelsea Johnson, $130,000, L674 Sebring Hills
Nancy I Griffiths to Marc Oram, $215,000, L14/15 Blk 2 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
Oswald F Smith to Marie Rawlings, $159,000, L18/19 Blk 176b Sebring Summit
Loucina Lively to Kimberly A Burger, $84,000, Cluster 20 Unit E Country Club Villas I Phase Iii Spring Lake
Lanier Horseshoe Inc to Oliver Tinoco, $26,000, L24/25 Blk A Horseshoe Sub Add
Canadian Park to Brittany Estrella Fernandez, $242,000, L40/41 Blk 10 Lakewood Terraces
Frederick A Bowen to Stephanie L Jacob, $12,304, L4 Blk 80 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Joanne Swaney to Charles J Danley, $120,000, L1 Blk M Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Linda Anderson to Elverd Kirk Ziegler, $260,000, L25/26 Blk G Sun’N Lake Est Sec 3
Nancy Galunas to Rovewood Properties, $1,200, L7 Blk A Tulane Place Sub
Lorraine J Wilson to Ronnel W Barfield, $186,000, L8 Blk 5 Highlands Park Est Sec
Paul Karl Stoelting to John Stevenson Black, $116,000, L3b Blk 253 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat/Other
William Chaney Block to Michael Allen Pfeifer, $265,000, L9/10/23/24 Pt L11/22 Blk 69 Lakewood Terraces/Other
Henry Golin to Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc, $15,900, L412-415 Orange Blossom Est Unit # 1
John D Warobiew to Snk Properties Management, $185,000, L438/439 Sebring Hills
Hoysse Encalada to William R Robertson, $10,000, Tract Pp Unit 2 Sebring Lakes Acres
Gerald G Albert to Jean Baranski, $225,000, L8 Blk 38 Desoto City Second Sub
Panayotis Andriopulos to David Vern Russell, $640,000, Pt Sec 35-34-28
Sarah J Coghlan to John Cain, $3,500, L3 Blk 15 Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
Sarah J Coghlan to Uyen Huynh Freitas, $4,900, L4 Blk 10 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Robert T Brown to Shameema Challa, $135,000, L9 Blk 2 Martha Estates
Farrah Lee Marrero to Miriam Santiago, $6,500, L832/833 Sebring Ridge Sec D
Nelson King to Mark P Joyce, $30,000, L8 Blk 1 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Anita J Marshall to Kristina Jones, $66,000, L32 Blk 3 Sebring Ridge Sec G
Red Hook Properties to Daniel Zagar, $309,900, L36 Country Club Seb Phase 3 Sec 2 Sterling Oaks
James Vincent Defago Jr to Melinda Wilkerson Taylor, $150,000, Pt L2/3 Blk 2 Schaffner Est
Vincent C Ausanio to Kyle Ryan Ward, $4,500, L12 Blk 184 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Vincent Barajas to Mercedes Bravo, $35,000, Sec 33-34-29
<<<<<<====>>>>>>
May 24
Nadja Salomaa to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $7,500, L30 Blk 154 Placid Lakes Sec 12
Carol Ann Brito to Patrick M Sheehan Jr, $210,000, L4 Blk 73 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Laureen Wheeler to Mark Caramanna, $28,000, L23 Blk 344 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Housing League Holdings 5 to Jeffrey Wilson, $17,000, Pt L10 Blk 45 Avon Park Est Unit Ii
T Baker Construction to Aliet Mendez, $286,600, L4/5 Blk 355 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to Dessalines Ferdinand, $2,250, L24 Blk 184 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 11
8820 Castile Land Trust to Christopher L Simmons, $4,127.9, L1 Blk J Spring Lake Village Iv
Stephen C Cox to Hayes Properties, $240,000, L81 Blk 260 Sun’N Lakes Est Seb Unit 13
Philip A Beaupre to Javier Alfaro, $85,000, L3/12 Blk 12 Avon Park Est Unit Iii/Other
Barry G Sprague to Harold Wayne Morgan, $88,000, Unit 132-3 Fairway Villas Condo
Stephen L Reinshuttle to Kimberly Peterson, $350,000, L11 Blk 744 Sun’N Lake Est Seb
Unit 15 R1
Juan A Veulens to Dorothy Mildren Coffey, $280,000, L12/13 Pt L11/20 Blk 69 Lakewood Terraces/Others
Charles Parke Sutherland to Paul M Devlin, $90,000, L5 Blk C Lotela Park/Other
Robin Lawrence to Mary Kim George, $82,000, L305 Terraces At Lake Placid
Laconia Inc to Pauline Youngblood, $4,500, L2 Knollwood Sub
Lidia Maria Garner to Scott Webster, $338,199, L231/232 Sebring Hills
Comian Xi Tax Lien Fund to Kaioze Kermani, $7,950, L16/17 Blk 267 Leisure Lakes Sec 14
Donna Titus to Ursula Erika Grimes, $147,500, L71b Orangewood Acres Phase 1 Unit 4
Luis D Solis to Anna Janulewicz, $56,000, L37 Highland Lakes Reserve
Elena M Salazar to Modesto David Chirino, $32,000, L27 Blk 341 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Mark W Swift to Brenda F Miller, $205,000, L3 Blk 2 Country Walk
Jean L Jordine to Green Group Development, $45,000, L2 Blk 1 Lake June Pointe Phase 1
Saul Martinez Rosado to Lionel Malcolm Martin, $6,500, L23 Blk 245 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 19
Terry Loy to Ineabelle Dejesus, $17,000, L13321-13325 Avon Park Lakes Unit 42
Kenneth Leblanc to Martin A Rowe, $200,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 148 Lakewood Terraces
Guelff Family Ltd Ptn to Susan Ann Kindig, $325,000, L19 Blk 271 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Richard Snyder to Lauren Paul Bjokne, $218,000, L412 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Iv
Cody G Pearlman to Regino Monica Acevedo, $180,000, L853/854 Pt L855 Avon Park Lakes Unit 3
Warren D Deroy to Pike Street Land Trust, $134,000, L11238-11240 Avon Park Lakes Unit 34
Hamid Banooni to Martha Arbelaez, $38,000, L633 Las Palmas Resort
Kenneth E Massey to Osvaldo Rodriguez, $57,000, L36 Highland Lakes Reserve
Jorje Ambriz to Rosa M Ambriz, $20,000, L7/8 Blk 2 Temple Terrace
Martha Wrock Ryland to Jeanette Baez, $80,000, L7 Preserve At Lake Clay
Eleven24 Holdings to Tracy Mcleod, $3,750, L1 Blk 157 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 15
Dimitri Baussan to Luis Malagon Perez, $247,000, L1 Blk U Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 1
Donald T Sinks to Fernando Baell, $11,000, L7 Blk D Spring Lake Village Viii
Martha Wrock Ryland to Kenneth Leblanc, $80,000, L6 Preserve At Lake Clay
Dustin Mosser to Margaret Elizabeth Sager, $290,000, Pt Sec 23-35-29
Sharon Dorrough to Christopher John Streicher, $165,000, L21 Blk 19 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Cynthia L Bennett to Amber L Webb, $232,500, L9 Blk 1 West Sebring Est Sec A
Zephyr Homes to Robert Johnson, $361,500, L13 Blk B Spring Lake Village Iv
Paul Vass to Tirath J Shah, $89,900, Unit 7 Pinehurst Townhomes Condo
Elizabeth Spennati to Richard A Sweezey, $150,000, L10 Blk 54 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Coleen E Sargent to Kenneth J Datro, $220,000, L56/57 Blk 4 Erin Park
Darlene Lee Pinion to Darrell W Friend, $45,000, L190 Fairmount Mobile Est
Michael James Cooper to Vonerick Capital Partners, $4,600, L2 Blk 272 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Karen M Angelis to Allen Broshears, $305,000, L6 Blk 263 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Marian D Myers to Highway Park Neighborhood Preservation & Enhancement District Inc, $1,000, L3 Blk 30 3rd Add To Highway Park
Lawrence C Bowens to Highway Park Neighborhood Preservation & Enhancement District Inc, $1,000, L3 Blk 30 3rd Add To Highway Park
Michelle R Emerson to Dean E Adrian, $325,000, L22 Blk 250 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 20
Stephen Lozada to Ashley Duque, $120,000, L5/6 Blk 160 Sebring Highlands
William M Mckee to Victor Jose Rojas, $209,500, L29 Blk 183 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 11
Janet E Cullen to Michael L Brown, $310,000, L10b Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 1
Cheri K Mccue to William Barrett Bone, $595,000, Pt L1/2 Blk 1 Fishers Sub/Other
Sivan Home Properties to Aviv Efrat, $148,000, L14 Blk 1 Altamont Place 2nd Add
May 25
Gerald Lee Stoker to David Ayala, $15,000, L11709-11713 Avon Park Lakes Unit 36
Thomas E Zook to Ronnie Cantrell, $44,000, L248 Grayce’s Mobile Est 2nd Add
Dean Alan Westberg to Sean Patrick Beagles, $120,000, L16 Blk 13 Highlands Park Est Sec F
Christopher David Turner to Judith K Bomgardner, $90,000, L1a Blk 253 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat/Other
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Daniel Laurence Lee, $282,663, L11 Blk 347 Sun’N Lakes Est Seb Unit 16
Roger D Gurganus to Carol Domenech, $27,000, L31 Twin Lakes Sub
Lucas Tucker to Linda D Wakefield, $234,900, L5 Blk 703 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 4 Replat
Donald E Vandyke to Topsoil Investments, $1,950, Pt L5 Blk 31 Avon Park Est
Michael H Chalk to Stanley Perez, $5,000, L24 Blk 208 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 11
Alfredo Graffe Hernandez to Ml Capital, $5,000, L26 Blk 357 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Inversiones Dacabem 410 Ca Inc to Ml Capital, $5,000, L55 Blk 358 Sun’N Lake Est Seb
Unit 16
Nigel Henry to Nicolas Junior Torres Gonzalez, $4,000, L12509/12510 Avon Park Lakes Unit 39
Amer Ghaith to Trapped Genius, $5,000, L9 Blk 84 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 7
Inversiones Dacabem 410 Ca to Ml Capital, $5,000, L56 Blk 358 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Nigel Henry to Pavel Rodriguez, $8,000, L12533-12536 Avon Park Lakes Unit 39
Florida Conference Association Of Seventh Day Adventists to 1550 North Berwyn Avenue Avon Park Fl, $7,999, L85 Lakeside Heights
Alan Fornella to Stephen H Nason, $4,000, L8/9 Blk 83 Leisure Lakes
Alan Fornella to Stephen H Nason, $ 4,000, L14/15 Blk 114 Leisure Lakes
Alan Fornella to Stephen H Nason, $4,000, L21/22 Blk 295 Leisure Lakes
James A Mills to Gary P Lewinski, $84,000, Unit 102 Lakeshore Tower 1 Condo
Nilvia Dixie Pinedo to Orlando Diaz Suris, $100,000, L13 Blk 11 Holiday Lake Est Replat
Arcelia Avelar Hinojosa to Laura Prado, $6,000, L3/7/13 Blk S Spring Lake Village Vi
Julie Diaz Plante to Brandi N Conover, $170,000, L7253-7255 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23
Frederick A Bowen to Kaminsky Nathan, $82,674, L6 Blk 79 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub/Others
Dennis Mathieu to Darrell Jerome Cullifer Jr, $150,000, Pt Sec 9-35-31
Elizabeth A Peyton to Tommy Massey, $300,000, L15 Blk B Sebring Park Sub
David Cuervo to Brian Simmons, $5,000, L75 Blk 3 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Bonita Galas to Billy Joe Combs, $20,000, L53/54 Blk C Sebring Park Sub
George W Smith to Alyson Jamil Thomas, $200,000, L20 Blk 40 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Davonie Olonickie Green to Darius Williams, $45,000, L12 Pt L11 Blk 1023 Highland View
Patricia Giangreco to Robert B Leonardo, $60,000, L147 Fairmount Mobile Est
Johnny L Bailey to Ralph D Sargent, $80,000, L144 Fairmount Mobile Est
Edward O Koch Jr to Hermite J Salomon, $60,000, L19 Hawks Landing
May 26
Eustus S Nelson to Joseph Charles Wilhide Jr, $925,000, L39 Hawks Landing Replat/Other
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Carmen A Alarcon De Ruiz, $230,578, L12 Blk 347 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Ricardo J Flores to Donald N Millen, $174,900, L5096-5098 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Mountains To Sea Land Investing to Botero Holdings, $12,000, L8228/8229 Avon Park Lakes Unit 26/Other
Steven Charles Naida to Nancy I Kroll, $265,500, L105 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vii-c Sec 1
Los Pinguinos to International Law Group Pa, $18,500, L9a-9d Blk 281 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat
Los Pinguinos to International Law Group Pa, $18,500, L10a-10d Blk 281 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat
Los Pinguinos to International Law Group Pa, $18,500, L11a-11d Blk 281 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat
Fidel Fernandez to Elke Gondeck, $169,500, L23/24 Blk 7 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Lazaro L Prieto to Aaron David, $310,000, L6 Blk 5 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Lake Placid Development Corporation Inc to Jose A Perez, $12,000, L21 Blk 68 Placid Lakes Sec 8
Leisure Lakes Development Inc to Roy Carlos Moodoo, $19,900, L7 Blk 78 Leisure Lakes Sec 7
Lake Placid Development Corporation Inc to Jose A Perez, $12,000, L20 Blk 68 Placid Lakes Sec 8
Carl Schaapman Jr to Sally Bumgarner, $225,000, L18 Blk 24 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
Elizabeth Auld to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $17,000, L3/6 Blk 58 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Lake Placid Development Corp Inc to Frederick A Bowen, $3,000, L16 Blk 126 Placid Lakes Sec 10
Frederick A Bowen to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $3,000, L28 Blk 120 Placid Lakes Sec 9
Be A Man Buy Land to Michael Jorge Sanchez, $9,500, L12 Blk 38 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 2
Lettuce Creek Cattle Company to Lettuce Creek Groves, $431,450, Pt Sec 35-35-29/Other
David M Shoopman to Charles Craig, $320,000, Pt L2 Bullard Sub
T Saucedo Rentals to Iii D Investment Group, $4,500, L10 Blk 232 Placid Lakes Sec 20/Corrective
Richard Cecil Barrier to Keith A Klein, $250,000, L33 Blk 76 Placid Lakes Sec 7
Ryan Keith Persichetti to William Villamarin, $9,200, L24 Blk 513 Leisure Lakes Sec 18
Gilda G Williams Brown to Bfm Land Development, $4,500, L25 Blk 102 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 11
Red Brick Developments Inc to Paul F Yount, $199,000, L3/4 Blk 1 Sebring Acres
Lanier Horseshoe Inc to Fredrick D May, $15,000, L12 Blk B Horseshoe Sub
Calvin Russell Lunn to Eduardo Exposito, $265,000, Pt Tract 7 Avon Acres Unrec
Kathie A Patterson to Thomas Gravett, $40,000, L51 Blk 2 Lake June Hills
David Ward to Kaminsky Nathan, $5,000, L19 Blk 4 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Johnston St Louis to Alex Saul Uribe, $3,600, L13353-13355 Avon Park Lakes Unit 42
Dauphine St Louis to Alex Saul Uribe, $3,600, L13353-13355 Avon Park Lakes Unit 42
Eliseo Perez to Olga Iris Orozco, $4,000, Tract 184 Unit 2 Sebring Lakes Acres
Mary Lee Cline Erhardt to Amy D Dunn, $150,000, L41 Pt L40 Blk 426 Sebring Summit
Edwin E Freeman to Ronald W Burroughs, $300,000, L5 Blk 352 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Philip Riley to Carole Bertrand, $6,000, L7 Blk 89 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 7
Lelon Young to Yanet Davila, $75,000, L24 Morning Sun Manor
David D Joy to Ricky Meyer, $193,000, L10/11 Blk 99 Lakewood Terraces
Henry Rozen to Alejandro Aristizabal, $375,000, L14 Blk 3 Sirena Shores East
Leon Irvin Stephens to Crd Land, $130,000, Pt Sec 30-35-32/Other/Easement
May 27
Dennis A Kosele to Leadtech Consulting Inc, $80,000, Unit 210 Lakeview Towers Condo
Fidel Castillo to Vonerick Capital Partners, $40,000, L99 Sebring Hills Sub/Others
Ge Investments Of Polk to Amy L Berrong, $25,000, L15 Blk 342 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Brent D Belich to Regina Toler, $100,000, L6 Blk 3 Fairway Lake Est Sec 1
Be A Man Buy Land to Jorge Luis Audinot Lugo, $12,500, L14 Blk 151 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 15
Ricky Lee Corbin to Dan R Bauder, $150,000, L5 Blk 9 Placid Lakes
Covered Bridge Lake Placid to John F Pettinger, $206,500, L27 Blk 8 Venetian Village Revised
Paul Gill to Richard D Sparkman, $168,000, L11/12 Blk C Pine Hill
Joseph A Cervino to Jovan Benjamin Latouche, $250,000, L26 Blk 3 Sirena Shores East
Jennifer Ballone to Luis M Ocasio, $2,100, L11 Blk 106 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 8
Sandra C Vaughn to M & R General Holdings, $120,000, L50 Blk D Hillside Lake Est
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Carshena Mereece Allen, $234,861, L29 Twin Lakes Sub
Josefina Martinez to Josefina Martinez, $45,419.76, L21 Pt L22 Blk 55 Lakewood Terraces
Gallardo D Hermoso to Sandro Raul Olivera Lopez, $29,000, L86 Blk 260 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Edgar Duran to Alexander Janoy Leyva Macias, $215,000, L17 Blk 3 Grand Prix Heights
May 28
Ron Lee Winters to Harold K Hamming, $241,500, L262 Highlands Ridge On Lake Bonnet Phase Iii
Florida Scenic Realty to Bfm Land Development. $3,750, L65 Blk 228 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 19
Housing League Holdings 5 to Axel Corado, $5,400, L20 Blk 39 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
5t Wealth Partners Lp to Eagletree Holdings, $16,500, L1661-1664 Avon Park Lakes Unit 5/Others
Beth Ann Vidmar to Peter G Sharp Revocable Trust, $245,000, Unit 315 Majestic Cove
Richard S Pipkin to Justin B Murphy, $164,800, L44 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 6
Frank A Franze to Lucio Anaya, $240,000, L7 Pt L8 Blk 106 Lakeview Place/Other
Ntc & Co Llp to William A Smith, $85,000, Unit 1 Maplewood Villas Condo
Gary O French to Bruce Malloy, $409,700, L10-12 Pt L9 Blk 87 Lakewood Terraces
Robert Santana to Joseph Michael Ramirez, $135,000, Pt Sec 5-33-28
James A Woodland Jr, to Landon Mcallister, $190,000, L858/859 Avon Park Lakes Unit 3
Flamingo Properties to D3r Lake, $309,000, Pt L103/104 Dinner Lake Sub
Esther Bahadosingh to Lowell Werner, $16,000, L1496-1500 Avon Park Lakes Unit 4
Thomas R Watson to Heather L Loeser, $165,000, L5 Blk 231 Sun’N Lakes Est Sec 19
Patrick A Dell to Cathleen Walters, $25,000, L25/26 Blk 1 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Carole Bertrand to Ivan Barajas, $40,000, L13 Highlands Homes Sub
Scott A Kirouac to Jamey Michelle Binneveld, $35,000, L16 Blk 8 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
Saint Armand Etienne to Pinguinos Los, $4,000, L4 Blk 144 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Scott Copeland to Pinguinos Los, $4,000, L9 Blk 230 Leisure Lakes Sec 5
Housing League Holdings 5 to Mercedes Roman, $3,450, L1 Blk 301 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 23
Housing League Holdings 5 to Joanne Canedo, $3,450, L214/215 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1
Joseph S Bowles to Douglas C Bicking, $35,000, L12 Blk 1 Country Club Seb Ph 2 Sec 6 Natures Walk
James H Smith to Jack Leroy More Ii, $380,000, L28/29 Blk 262 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Mack Scott Siler to Justin D Curry, $25,000, L23 Blk 21 Highlands Park Sec C
Marvin J Troyer to Ronald Ward, $179,500, L43 Blk A Tomoka Heights Sec 1
Calvin K Dudley to Mauricio Fonseca Leon, $280,000, L7-9/26/27 Blk 440 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 20
Jarrod Lee Gavagni to Joshua Watkins, $13,500, Tract S Sebring Lake Acres Unit 2 Unrec
S & P Capital to Jimmy R Durham, $6,000, L5123/5124 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Terry L Gravelle to Alixardo Reyes, $175,000, L10 Blk A Kaywood Add
James Wayne Napper to Ramona Ann Kent, $85,000, L232 Sebring Falls
Terry Swartz to Tracy L Moyers, $385,000, L38 Pt L37 Blk 246 Sun’N Lake Est Sec 20
Vincent E Wilson to Amanda Auman, $175,000, L1 Blk 1 Sebring Acres
Leila Ann Longley to Jimmy R Durham, $14,000, L7135-7139 Avon Park Lakes Unit 22
Linda L Stuckey to Angela E Irvin, $110,000, L40 Tract H Replat Venetian Village Revised
Daniel S Echols to Christopher Tanner, $240,000, L10 Blk V Spring Lake Village Vi
Thomas W Marlow to Vonerick Capital Partners, $10,000, L18/19 Blk 6 Placid Lakes Sec 19
J David Juliano to David Layne Roberts, $350,000, L57 Prairie Oaks Phase I Add
Irma Villafane to Jm123, $170,000, L30 Blk 63 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Ge Investments Of Polk to William Julian Hamilton, $32,500, L24 Moss Hammock
Ge Investments Of Polk to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $22,000, L14 Blk 353 Sun’N Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Gerald Meisenheimer to Lake Placid Development Corp, $6,000, L10 Blk 32 Placid Lakes
Sec 19