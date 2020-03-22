March 2
Robert C Mullins to William A Clay, $140,000, Pt L5 Blk 104 Original Town Of Sebring
Carolyn M Beahm to Michelle Karthauser, $5,000, L45/46 Blk 25 Sebring Lakes Unit 2-c
James C Gross Sr to Juan C Toledo Santizo, $160,000, L10/11 Blk 19 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Stephen Andreades to Ronald E Machtan, $110,000, Unit 9 Lakeshore Condo/Other
Maureen L Gray to David R Todd, $100,000, Pt Sec 3-39-30/Other
Neda Kos to Christopher J Jacobs, $45,000, L39 Cloverleaf Trails
William Ming to James W Sills, $120,000, L33 Blk 251 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Kenneth E Rowen to Roderick S Johnson, $330,000, L14 Oak Island
Bwt to Eugene Spires, $6,000, L2 Blk 55 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Thomas W King to 2 Grands, $130,000, Pt L3 Blk 175 Valentia Development
Evelyn Maxine Overstreet to Sarah Elizabeth Moretto, $77,000, L30 Blk 6 Temple Terrace
Eduardo Castro to Bettsy Delgado, $182,500, L9027/9028 Pt L9026 Avon Park Lakes Unit 28
Peggie A Dillard to CIndy L Hendershot, $110,000, L8 Donaldson’s Sub
Bruce P Doughty to Benedict John, $155,000, L30-b Vantage Pointe
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co to Mohsin Abbas, $148,073, L17 Blk 273 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Aj Investment & Renovation to Sandra Rivera Huertas, $125,000, Pt L5 Blk C Crosby’s
Donald L Bussard to Robert C Alley, $215,000, L17 Blk 1 Fairway Lakes Est Sec 1
Cynthia L Shipley to Jackson Louis Nix, $210,000, Tract 10 River Ridge Est Sec 1 Replat
Neal L Wiseman to James O Lee, $90,000, L5 Blk 2 Venetian Village
Properties Usa to Roger W Gibbs, $139,000, L14 Blk A Grove Sub
Highlands County to Rachel Oppold, $3,525, L351 Sebring Ridge Sec E
Highlands County to Rachel Oppold, $3,525, L352 Sebring Ridge Sec E
Peggy J Whiteleather to Lowell Thomas, $207,000, Unit # 216 Majestic Cove
Sun N Lake Of Sebring Improvement District to Florida Realco, $4,500, L20 Blk 22 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Guillermo Prado Artime to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $1,800, L18 Blk 358 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 27
Brantley B Christian to Terrence Anderson, $337,000, Pt Sec 14-36-29
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $25,000, L1 Twin Lakes Sub
W Jeffrey Parker to Hardat Bridjnath, $84,500, L5 Blk 52 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Diane Williams to Donald Lee Volner, $228,000, Pt L5 Blk 2 Suburbia
March 3
Gregory A Long to Roberto Perez, $315,000, L25 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Barney E Blankenship to Nathan B Durham, $124,900, L5878/5879 Avon Park Lakes Unit 18
Chad D Mcwaters to Santos Reyes, $265,000, L1 Thomas Est
Juan Antonio Morales to Alejandra Lopez Salceda, $2,750, L8 Blk 8 Sebring Hills South Unit 3
Gail E Quinn to Gail A Zemper, $74,900, Unit # 112 Tournament Villas Condo
Griffins Carpet Mart Inc to Cadence Osswald, $165,000, L3 Blk 14 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Errol Richards to Bernardina Fabian, $220,000, L15 Blk 391 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 18
Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Virgil Corey Cooper, $144,000, L48 Mason’s Ridge
Jeremiahs International Trading Co Inc to Steven J Feldmann, $4,500, L9-12 Blk 16 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit H
Paul G Britt to Charleen Ann Sowards, $90,000, L5 Blk X Spring Lake Village III
Carolyn Butcher to Ronald J Jacques, $100,000, Unit 302 Fountainhead
Charles T Barker to Omayra Maldonado, $92,000, L146 Lake Sebring Est
9057lyons to Enoc Charles, $130,000, L30 Blk 135 Placid Lakes Sec 11
Catherine A Exley to Diane Lily Williams, $139,900, L7-8 Oak Leafe Sub
Marvin Waldron to Christopher L Duncan, $6,000, L9/10 Blk 367 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Randall D Smith to Harriett L Rice, $179,900, Tract 46a-1 Leisure Lakes Acres Unrec
James T Krause to Marie E Hoskins, $140,000, L4 Blk S Tomoka Heights Sec 3
Lorraine Villanueva Tully to Freedom Land Solutions, $9,060, L21 Blk 69 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
William G Zimmer to William J Keith Sr, $2,000, Pt L9 Blk 4 Country Walk
James W Neff to Riki C Bentz, $158,000, Pt L2/3 Blk 47 Town Of Avon Park
March 4
Michael Warner to Dennis Bergsma, $255,000, L11 Blk 346 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Robert C Purvis to James M Schwindel, $240,000, Pt L2 Blk 243 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Richard B Krivos to Chad Warrick, $405,000, L12 Watersedge Sub
Robert Cooper to William K Brantley II, $26,500, L1 Blk B Lake June Pointe Phase 3
William Shawn Barley to E Neal Roberts, $345,000, L16 Placid Park Land
Buford Lundy to Mark R Wolf, $37,500, L13 Blk 44 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Annie Ruth Collins to Lester Collins, $1,600, L23/24 Blk 212 Leisure Lakes Sec 14
George A Cruickshank to James R Bastis, $295,000, L15 Blk 740 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1
Richmond Ventures to Reinaldo Cordero, $2,500, L10 Blk 22 Highlands Park Est Sec K
Ross Howitt to Robert C Purvis, $210,000, L26 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V
Russell V Blackburn to Justin W Raab, $120,000, L7 Blk 4 Lake & Ranch Club 2nd Add
Raul Corral to Jose Martin Chaidez, $20,000, L11/12 Blk A Tulane Place Sub
Peavy Family Investments to Richard T Peavy, $5,000, L1-4 Blk 21 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit B
Highlands County to Sas Construction, $2,800, L10952/10953 Avon Park Lakes Unit 34
Highlands County to Sas Construction, $2,800, L13379/13380 Avon Park Lakes Unit 42
Highlands County to Sas Construction, $2,200, L13011/13012 Avon Park Lakes Unit 41
Stephen E Thompson to George H Sowders, $151,000, L1-3 Blk 17 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Jerry J Tucker to Robert L Countryman, $116,500, L18 Blk I Pt Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat