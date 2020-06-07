May 11
Lakeview Loan Servicing to Jacob Barnhart, $42,000, L33 Blk 155 Sebring Highlands
Cherish J Onega to Chris Renfroe, $370,000, Pt Sec 17-35-31/Easements
Marsh Holdings to Habitat Property Investment Inc, $2,700, L9220/9221 Pt L9222 Avon Park Lakes Unit 28
Jatinder Chera to Teresa Garcia Mendoza, $10,000, Tract 23 Rushlo Unrec Sub
Carolyn A Mccreery to Yansy Milla Garcia, $170,000, L11 Blk G Lake Jackson Heights
Richard Mark Malcy to Jocelyn F Miller, $4,700, L8 Blk 4 Vacation Est
Carlos R Cordova to Carlos Alberto Marcos, $145,000, L16 Pt L17 Blk 59 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Kenneth E Ferrand to Juan C Leiva, $20,000, Pt Farm L6 Dinner Lake Suburbs/Other/Easement
Lupe Aguilar to Ricardo Dasilva, $165,000, L5 Bl K Lake Jackson Heights
Terry A Jenkins to Billy Warner, $80,000, Cluster 18 Unit B Country Club Villas I Phase Ii/Other
Billy Warner to Jerry Mccluskey, $89,500, Cluster 30 Unit E Country Club Villas I Phase Iii Of Spring Lake
Beverly Collins to Dennis M Quallo, $140,000, L4 Blk 61 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Craig A Jordan to Joel David Bell, $275,000, L1 Blk 2 Kingswood Manor
John D Prentice to Myron Randall Schisler, $194,000, L5/6 Blk I Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 4
Armand P Perez to Eugene Castillo, $235,000, L50 Blk 8 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3
Thomas E James to Harold B Cook, $15,000, L1 Manor Hill Oaks
Bagwell Plantation Florida to David W Flowers, $45,000, L18 Blk F Avon Lakes Sub
Rachel P Donelson to Frederick J Cerrato, $222,500, L297 Golf Hammock Unit Iv
May 12
Lp Leisure Resorts Inc to Shoreline Haven, $600,000, L1 Blk A Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort/Others
Lp Leisure Resorts Inc to Shoreline Business Center, $425,000, L28-40 Blk D Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort/Others
Aaron Jahjah to Rafael A Navarro, $132,000, L5010/5011 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Tim D Mankle to James Richard Eklund, $126,000, L10/11 Pt L9 Blk 245 Sebring Heights
Chinmaya Bhandare to Heather Nefff, $133,000, L9469/9470 Pt L9471 Avon Park Lakes Unit 29