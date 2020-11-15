July 20
Nathaniel Doctor to Michael Harvey, $260,000, Tract 11 Ekhoff Sub Unrec/Easement
Blayne Epp to Anthony P Tubiolo, $94,900, L15a Blk 252 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13 Replat
Kathleen R Traenkenschuh to David L Dailey, $165,000, L109b Vantage Pointe Sub Phase Ii
David Michael Sass to Mary L Lillpop, $110,000, L5191-5194 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Ralph E Perry to Anthony J Roller, $136,500, L20 Blk 62 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Nancy E Bauer to Cathy D Wolf, $233,000, L140 Golf Hammock Unit Iii
Craig Land Holdings Inc to William F Weaver, $257,500, L6/7 Blk Kk Spring Lake Village Vi
Gary Davis to Susan L Compton, $100,000, Pt Sec 14-36-29
Random Property Holdings to James Sumner, $6,800, L27/28 Blk 176-c Woodlawn Terrace
Cabrera Anthony Lee Del Toro to David Sass, $172,000, L15 Blk 71 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Diane Davis to Debra Ann Worley, $29,000, Unit 304 Golf Villas At Placid Lakes Communities
Jennifer Burnside to Jason M Wilkinson, $23,900, L11 Blk 3 Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 6 Natures Walk
S And P Capital to Ng5 Enterprises Corp, $12,000, L3-6 Blk 175 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Walter Ayala to Calin Rameen Shirdel, $4,500, L38 Blk 96 Sun’n Lakes St Sec 12
Mark B Hebert to Joseph S Prinzi, $237,500, L1 Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 2 Sterling Oaks
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Gael Koren, $149,000, L7 Blk 8 Highlands Park Est Sec K
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Eliaski Ofir, $145,000, L1 Blk 20 Highlands Park Sub Sec L
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Avraham Toobi, $149,900, L9 Blk 10 Highlands Park Sub Sec P
William D Hulbert to Debra Abel, $175,000, L24 Blk K Lake Jackson Heights
Ross Linda Kohler to Rico Logan Delapaz, $182,000, L394 Golf Hammock Unit Iv
Carlos Valentin to Irisabel Aviles Rosa, $146,900, L442 Sebring Ridge Sec E
Israel Armendariz to Zephyr Homes, $5,000, L28 Blk 59 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Christopher T Bohannon to Zephyr Homes, $4,000, L9 Blk B Horseshoe Sub
David A Yount to Frank Marin Perez, $9,000, L9947-9951 Avon Park Lakes Unit 30
July 21
Gilberto Cabrera to Eridania Mendez, $60,000, L11 Tropic Homes Sub
Donald P Ealy to Floyd V Hepburn, $149,500, L5825-5826 Pt L5824 Avon Park Lakes Unit 18
Lawrence Zack to Roland R Parr Jr, $170,700, Unit 116 Majestic Cove
Robert P Schuler to James R Kennedy, $159,000, L7 Blk A Grove
Clarence E Brewer to William J Ritchey, $285,000, L15 Pt L14 Blk 36 Placid Lakes Sec 3
Hispanic Christian Church Mount Zion Inc to Michael Tuxbury, $106,000, L6 Blk 521 Sebring Shores
Schult Krista J Fredrikson to Mark Hannan, $171,000, L8-9 Pt L10 Blk 20 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Highlands County to Alex Manuel Estevez, $2,560, L21 Blk 21 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Brian Yacoboni to T A C Racing Inc, $11,500, L30/31 Blk 198 Placid Lakes Industrial Park
Highlands County to Ste Ro, $1,600, L20 Blk 111 Sun’n Lakes Est Seb Unit 8
Highlands County to Ste Ro, $1,600, L19 Blk 111 Sun’n Lakes Est Seb Unit 8
Edward T Maguire Jr to Todd William Rosebrough, $279,900, L9 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Highlands County to Ste Ro, $1,600, L18 Blk 111 Sun’n Lakes Est Seb Unit 8
Highlands County to Ste Ro, $1,600, L17 Blk 111 Sun’n Lakes Est Seb Unit 8
Highlands County to Pierre Kimberly Jean, $1,600, L1 Blk 162 Sun’n Lakes Est Seb Unit 10
Highlands County to Pierre Josette Jean, $1,440, L8-10 Blk 54 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 6
Highlands County to Pierre Josette Jean, $2,534.40, L8321-8324 Avon Park Lakes Unit 26
Highlands County to Pierre Josette Jean, $1,440, L16/17 Blk 91 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 7
Hansel Cruz Vasallo to Leonardo Garcia Guitierrez, $6,000, L172 Lake Sebring Est
Melinni L Roca to Reinoso Gino Enrique Mejias, $25,000, L12 Blk 1 Palm Haven
Vincent Renzoni to Dor Real Estate, $5,000, L14 Blk 47 Placid Lakes Sec 5
Horizon Trust to William David Lott, $2,000, L7 Blk 334 Leisure Lakes Sec 9
Mary L Ferguson to Michael Glenn Ferguson, $100,000, L3 Blk 11 Fransvilla
Feller Family Lllp to Derek Walker, $340,000, L12 Pt L13 Blk 1 Lakeview Sub
Vera C Spiller to Jay Robidoux, $134,900, L13/14 Federal Park
J And N Homes Inc to Richard L Rush, $287,500, L12 Golf Hammock Unit 1
Kevin L Robinson to James Carpenter, $235,000, L6 Prairie Oaks Village
July 22
Lucille Thomas to Christen M Barnett, $145,000, L19/20 Blk 35 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
Avon Park Estates Corp to David G Lemay, $9,000, Pt L4 Blk 19 Avon Park Est Unit Ii
Avon Park Estates Corp to David G Lemay, $9,000, Pt L2 Blk 19 Avon Park Est Unit Ii
Laddy R Hlavacek to Kenneth Cook, $10,000, L10208-10211 Avon Park Lakes Unit 31
Cheryl F Larobardiere to Thi Yen Nhi Le, $177,000, L6 Blk A Avon Lakes Addition
Yabel Concepcion to Sergio Virto, $179,000, L20 Blk 259 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 20
Earl Gray to Peter Jerome Graham, $55,000, L140 Fairmount Mobile Est
Denroy Jones to Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc, $5,000, L11 Blk 3 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Benjamin Nazzaro to Bryan Alexander, $125,000, L1 Blk 22 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Judith A Holloway to John Patrick Mcguire, $89,000, L36 Hickory Ridge Sub Unit Ii
L Don Combs to David M Mcjunkin, $80,000, L19 Lake Josephine Sub No 2
Clinton W Gill Jr to Melanie Santiago, $115,000, Pt L15/16 Blk R Spring Lake Village Iii
Howard E Cooke to April L Cooke, $160,000, L483 Sebring Hills
Jeffrey N Nottebaum to Ricky Lee Corbin, $105,000, L5 Blk 9 Placid Lakes
Aida Ramos Morales to James Thomas Watson, $117,500, L88/89 Sebring Hills
July 23
Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to J And N Homes Inc, $80,000, L170 Golf Hammock Unit Iii
Highlands County to Icare Housing Authority, $1,440, Parcel # 104 Highlands Homes Sub
William E Stockman to Michael B Linder, $229,500, L12 Lake June Oaks
Christopher G Crouch to Stephen H Carlson, $152,000, L98 Pt L99 Sylvan Shores Est Sec E
Red Hook Properties to Douglas Howard, $276,900, L38 Blk 3 Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 6 Nature’s Walk
Brian J Pottorff to Jonathan C Brown, $189,000, L106-b Pt L107-a Vantage Pointe Phase Ii
Wanda Gail Huscusson to Mark J Buchanan, $1,000, L7 Blk F Spring Lake Sec 1
Cynthia D Marler to Benjamin Bourke, $3,000, L7 Blk 13 Highlands Park Sec D
Wanda Gail Huscusson to Mark J Buchanan, $227,000, L8 Blk F Spring Lake Sec 1
Donald D Koger to Daniel Joseph Cross, $17,000, L4 Blk 57 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Hradyendra Om Sharma to Edward C Mielke, $5,000, L28 Blk 157 Placid Lakes Sec 13
David J Mcknight to Bryan Race, $130,000, L5 Blk Oo Spring Lake Village V
Jacob L Cowart to Marlene Maurice, $285,000, L17 Blk 54 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Barbara A Bennett Dipol to Wayne D Riggle, $176,500, L11/12 Istokpoga Shores Unit 1
Us Bank Trust to Somon Ottewell, $60,000, L9 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12 Replat
L And J Beckford Family Trust Inc to Tracy L Moore, $92,500, Pt Sec 12-35-30/Other
Concepcion Cora to Guzman & Barrera Harvesting Inc, $55,000, Pt Sec 17-39-30/Easement
Richard D Williams to Eager J Miller, $310,000, L4 Blk 1 Sunset Point