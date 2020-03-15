Feb. 24
Diocese Of Venice In Florida Inc to James Dale Good, $31,000, Unit 201 Golf Villas At Placid Lakes Communities
James E Ogg to Ogg Construction Inc, $9,000, L2 Blk A Spring Lake Village Iv
Glenn Keuthan to Clyde R Carter Sr, $180,000, Pt L82/83 Blk 4 Erin Park
J Frank Stone to Beverly A Longdon, $225,000, L5 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Vii-a Sec 1
Richard Baumann to Ronald J Mcdaniel, $128,000, L3a Cormorant Point Sub
Kdjr Properties to Ted O Edgar, $145,000, Pt L18 Edgewater Point Sub
Roger Asquith to Michael Bevis, $26,000, L25 Holiday Acres
Frederic G Ransom to Simpson Tamara Lynn Sawyer, $320,000, L64/65 Istokpoga Shores Unit 4
Freedom Land Solutions to Stanley Jean, $3,497, L8 Blk 191 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 18
Highlands County to Michael Johnson, $1,920, L83/84 Blk 23 Sebring Lakes Unit 2c
Duc Thi Tran to 813floridays, $24,000, Unit 105 Golf Villas At Lake Placid Lakes Communities
William R Coffey to Prats Dennise Marie Franco, $116,500, Pt L14/15 Blk 269 Lake Sebring
Michael Friedman to David A Collins, $27,000, L24/25 Blk 7 Orange Blossom Est Unit 5
Franklin F Lantz to Thomas Phillip Luell, $143,000, L36a Vantage Point
Thomothy J Ball to Jerry D Thomas, $150,000, L19 Tomoka Heights Sec 2-5 Replat
Mark H Fink to Alvaro M Sandino, $3,000, L19/20 Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec E
Osarenren Ogbeide to Steve Bedasie, $2,800, L5 Blk 126 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Osarenren Ogbeide to Carlos E Surita, $3,000, L24 Blk 111 Leisure Lakes Sec 6
S L Compton to Gmfc Realty Trust, $162,000, L20 Hudeck’s Unrec
Dora Constanza Faber to Eliany Maura Cabrera Fuentes, $219,000, L20 Blk 10 Harder Hall Country Club II
Charles D Petill to Alan D Wright, $11,000, L7844/7845 Avon Park Lakes Unit 24
Nancy L Jenks to Rebecca Sue Williams, $149,000, L30 Blk 10 Sylvan Shores Est Sec C
Feb. 25
Cody Buenerkemper to Anthony Scott Darrow, $190,000, L3 Blk E Avon Lakes
Darlene R Logan to Robert Wayne Draper, $185,000, L37 Blk 1 Venetian Village Revised
Gary M Brousell to Gustavo Martinez, $620,000, Tract A Blk 44 Leisure Lakes Sec 11/Others
Joseph Manteiga to Seth M Alper, $454,000, L8 South Bear Pointe/Easement
Kathleen Melia to Wayne F Mccormick, $131,500, L11 Blk 12 Venetian Village Revised
Roger B Mcneely to Clarence L Clem, $263,000, L2 Blk A Meadowlake Sub
Dennis D Roush to Niles G Ashley, $136,000, L36 Paradise Cove Sec 2
Clara Hilda Bianchi De Jansa to David R Holden, $7,000, L15 Blk 256 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Jorge Adam to Alan W B Young, $155,000, L192 West Sebring Est Sec B
Reef Properties to Brent L Bowers, $305,000, L1 Blk A Lake Shore/Other
Nationwide Land Advisors to Oswald Vassell, $4,250, L12625-12627 Avon Park Lakes Unit 40
Luis Medina to Maria D Sostre, $3,000, L12204/12205 Pt L12206 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38
Christopher Chillemi Sr to Christopher C Chillemi Jr, $160,300, L28 Blk 37 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Thomas Mock to Rigoberto Ramos, $15,500, L95/96 Sebring Oaks
Gatorsmiles to Eightgatorbait, $625,000, Pt L11/12 Blk C Lake Jackson Boulevard Sub
Deborah Mcginn Tytler to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $79,200, Tr 538-545 Sebring Lake Acres Unit 3
Roger E Sudbury to James E Riter, $238,000, L3 Eagle’s Nest Est/Other/Easement
Andrew J Capodiferro to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $23,400, L14 Blk 355 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 26/Others
Feb. 26
Jerome J Stinson to Daniel S Parsons, $40,000, L241 Fairmount Mobile Est
Alliance Rentals to Guy Hendricks, $160,000, L2 Pt L1 Blk 147 Kenilworth Heights
Kaylynn King to Kevin Godwin, $182,200, L6833/6834 Pt L6835 Avon Park Lakes Unit 21
T E James Custom Homes Inc to Cynthia C Green, $273,763, L21 Blk F Tomoka Heights Sec Ix
Uplant Applications Of Diamond Crest Group to Robert Phillips, $6,500, L5 Blk Gg Spring Lake Village Vi
Rikki J King to Vista Landscape & Revisions, $75,000, L11041-11043 Avon Park Lakes Unit 34
Carroll L Downen to Roger Laverne Sewell, $180,000, L46 Harder Hall Country Club Iii
Rj Elwell Rental Investments Inc to Davin Alan Pasterczyk, $200,000, L35 Blk 53 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Harry Porter to Robert L Ellis, $89,500, Cluster 2 Unit F Country Club Villas I Spring Lake/Other
Sharon M Mcdaniel to Dennis Wayne Simmons, $55,000, L16 Blk 22 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Hosmer L Compton to Gustavo Zuloaga, $119,000, L20 Blk 10 Sylvan Shores Est Sec A
James P Fane to Michael Perry Kelham, $240,000, L193 Golf Hammock Unit Iii
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk County Inc, $50,000, L16/18 Twin Lakes Sub
Claude E Morris Sr to Robert H Ulmer, $60,000, L14 Valencia Acres Sub
Lake Sebring Property toWilliam Partykula, $295,000, L10 Lake Sebring Est
Ramon E Mcmillen to Wayne C Rickert, $36,000, Pt Sec 30-36-30/Easement
Richard G Garriggues to John A Harrison, $35,000, L32 Blk 744 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 15r1
Willis H Michaelson to Christopher Goodwin Williams, $3,500, L7 Blk 322 Leisure Lakes Sec 10
Feb. 27
Ted Overby to Bemory Lee Pearce Jr, $8,000, L9-12 Blk 23 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit B/Others
Ruby Bell Hughen to Douglas K Pearson, $199,900, L16 Blk 11 Oak Beach Colony
Kathy Sue Prindle to Oliver B Denson, $80,000, L21 Blk 2 Sebring Villas 1st Add
Bank Of America to David Pinto, $250,000, L24 Lake Josephine Sub #2
Judy Dean to Eric Anthony Rodriguez, $25,000, L4 Blk 88c Kenilworth Park
Betty Jackson to Thomas A Mosher, $132,500, L46b Vantage Pointe
Sharon K Williams to Ambriz Holdings, $110,000, L7 Blk 7 Temple Terrace
Harvey Schonbrun to Dannia Sanchez, $39,500, Pt L22-24 Blk 30 In Sec 22-33-28
Vanessa D Jennings to Cruz Adrian Juarez Garcia, $135,000, L231/232 Sebring Ridge Sec B
Marilyn Baylor Jayne to Russel E Garrett, $240,000, L15 Blk 1 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V
Roger Feick to Robert B Poe, $98,000, L4-6 Pt L3 Blk 6 Istokpoga Park
Marcel P Joyal to Sarah J Klingensmith, $14,500, L13 Blk 3 Hammock Terrace Sub
Amy Marie Lavely to Charles A Wright, $30,000, L8 Blk 11 Lake Letta Est
James G Smyth to Donna L Cassidy, $38,000, L9 Blk 2 Lake Josephine Heights 2nd Add
Tom F Hawkins to Kaarlo Sarrio, $125,000, L9 Blk 12 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Frank Desmond to Winston George Harvey, $11,000, L7700-7703 Avon Park Lakes Unit 24
Douglas W Bennett to Timothy Scott Hutten, $119,000, L1/2 Blk 2 Paxtons Add To Town Of Lake Stearns
Katie M Butler to Robert Evans, $115,000, L3/4 Blk 193 Placid Lakes Sec 18
Barbara S Mcclernan to Edgar E Stokes, $20,000, L4/5 Blk 2 Sunset Shores Sec B
Nila Goodwin to David Charles Brinkley, $27,500, L233 Fairmount Mobile Est
Cheeley P A M to Kenneth Taggart, $24,000, Tract A Orange Blossom Est Unit 4
American Properties to Licet Collado, $90,000, Pt L5 Blk 256 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Lindsey Rae Smith to Jorge Santos, $113,000, L28 Blk 24 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
David L Riddle to Nik Nat Properties 3, $80,000, Pt L1/2 Blk 207 Altamont Place Add
Dawn M Roebuck to Marc J Fuoco, $15,500, L19 East Grove Community
Ronald Schlicher to William Howard Lancaster, $78,000, L3 Knoll Sub
James Fetzer to Shoffner Mara Drake, $2,400, L1 Blk 13 Highlands Park Est Sec F
Jesus Villegas to Manuel Lugo, $15,000, Pt L6 Blk A Sub Of Blk 16 In Sec 15-33-28
Feb. 28
Goordayal Hira to Quantum Flock, $160,000, L4/5/22/23 Blk 14 Highlands Park Est Sec F
Bobby Lee Green to Darrell Beller, $290,000, L8/9 Blk 253 Sun’n Lake Est Sec 20
John K Munson to Charles Preston Sparkman, $300,000, Pt Sec 28-36-29/Easement
Zephyr Homes to Gary Lee Byers, $136,900, L432/433 Orange Blossom Est Unit 2
E O Koch Construction Co Inc to Terry Bauer, $147,900, L9 Blk 51 Placid Lakes Sec 19
David L Walker to Manci Hildago, $189,000, L1 Blk 2 Forest Hill
Chris Westerfield to Thomas L Lane, $165,000, Pt L6 Blk 3 Town Of Avon Park/Other
Shane Stoddart to Sonya Canova, $37,000, L6 Blk D Silver Fox Ranch
Leigh S Eures to Lala Ram Corp, $22,500, Unit 203 Golf Villas At Placid Lakes Comm
Leigh S Eures to Lala Ram Corp, $22,500, Unit 202 Golf Villas At Placid Lakes Communities
Frederick A Bowen to Wilson Rocha, $165,000, L24 Blk 80 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Resub
Terri H Collins to Walter M Ferguson, $4,500, L1 Blk 106 Placid Lakes Sec 15
Kenneth Wayne Kinney to Nancy S Lucier, $95,000, L3-6 Blk 1 Istokpoga Park
Jonathan Jason Mcclellan to Irvin Riffle, $5,797, Pt L10 Mcclellan Homesites
Frederick G Krawczyk to Marvin W Thomas, $67,000, Unit D-24 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase 2
John Andel to Bryan Thomas Biddiscombe, $165,000, L12 Blk A Clearview Terrace
Highlands County to T E James Custom Homes Inc, $23,200, L42 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to T E James Custom Homes Inc, $24,200, L48 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to T E James Custom Homes Inc, $22,200, L31 Blk 342 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Louis W Mielke Jr to Garry R Shelley, $149,000, L11 Blk 2 Sebring Villas 1st Add
Melba Estrada to Kelly Lynn Columbie, $210,000, L26 Blk Q Spring Lake Village Iii
Marian Leigh Turner to Legacy Diversified Business Services, $160,000, L7 Prairie Oaks Village
Mireille P Thornton to Susan L Compton, $595,000, L10 Loyds Landing
Charles D Wantuck to Jason Knapek, $60,000, L24 Blk 27 Highlands Park Est Sec P
John T Farry to Ernest Green, $20,000, Unit 307 Golf Villas At Placid Lakes Communities
Loresa Lewis Collins to Felix Gomez, $26,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk B Morningside
Cynthia Loraine Ritenour to Paul Gill, $65,000, L11-12 Blk C Pine Hill
T E James Custom Homes Inc to Thurman D Anderson, $254,090, Unit 29 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Viii Unrec
Carolyn Weaver to Paul Vass, $73,000, Unit 7 Pinehurst Townhomes Condo