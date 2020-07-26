June 3
Alfredo Cisneros to Christina Gamez, $2,500, L21-24 Blk 64 Avon Park Lakes Red Hill Farms Add Unit A
Highlands County to Pine & Palm Land, $7,888, L5 Blk 14 Orange Blossom Est Unit 3
Dustin Kline to Juan Sierra, $4,000, L13-16 Blk 48 Apl Red Hill Farms Unit J
Mark Andrew Schroeder to Margie K Romans, $85,000, Cluster 23 Unit B Pt Country Club Villas I Phase Iii Of Spring Lake
Ronald Simeon to Donald Simeon, $8,000, L10 Blk Y Spring Lake Village V
Sebring Mobile Home Park to Mbh Rents, $415,000, Pt L1/2 Blk 26 Original Town Of Sebring 1st Add
Timothy Manuel Leonard to Restituto L Morales, $172,000, L16 Pt L15 Blk 299 Lake Sebring
Karl R Janetzko to Paul E Lussier, $239,900, L26 Blk 268 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Hector L Cortes to Charles A Barton Jr, $82,000, L18 Blk 15 Sebring Country Est Sec 1
Kris A Will to William Rowland, $169,900, L281 Golf Hammock Unit Iv
Dfc Loan Funding Co to Renata Popek, $12,850, L5 Blk 635 Sun ‘n Lake Est Seb Unit 10
Steve L Service to Irving Enrique Perez Guzman, $325,000, L37 Blk 266 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Durward Mefford to Jennifer Markham, $207,000, L51 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Diane E Panetta to Alan Fornella, $1,000, L10 Blk 11 Holiday Lake Est Replat
Vista Landscape & Revisions to Jose Luis Arreguin Aguliar, $155,000, L11041-11043 Avon Park Lakes Unit 34
Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc to Christopher Sanchez, $208,200, L10 Twin Lakes Sub
James O Howe to Florida Scenic Realty Inc, $4,000, L14 Blk 209 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 18
William Patrick Markham to Randall L Harris, $189,000, Pt Sec 7-36-29
John P Mccreery to Robert Andrew Kossman, $8,250, L8 Blk 2 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
June 4
Michael Zielewski to Kelly L Bailey, $8,000, L905-909 Avon Park Lakes Unit 3
Maxwell Grove Holdings Inc to Maria Mayela Delara, $290,000, Pt L5 Blk 1 Town Of Avon Park
Bart D Culpepper to David Mcconnell, $150,000, L5 Blk Q Spring Lake Village Iii
Edward G Palmer to Brian Yacoboni, $26,000, L20/21 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec D
William Ellison to William L Blagg, $124,000, Unit C-21 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase Ii
William L Blagg to Lawrence J Oppici, $66,900, Unit P-22 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase Ii
Anastasia Durham to Leonardo Romero Palacios, $120,000, L5694-5695 Pt L5693 Avon Park Lakes Unit 18
Douglas Bazzel to Paul Broberg, $5,500, L30 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Janelly Escobar Rivera to Jose L Colon, $5,000, L6 Blk 24 Sebring Hills South Unit 2
E O Koch Construction Co to Jeremy Pinkham, $180,000, L17 Blk 378 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 18
Robert W Lewis to Lee Roy Hatfield, $143,500, L21/22 Cloisters
Randell D Andrews to Clifton Bowling, $39,000, L137 Grayce’s Moble Est Unit 2
Bisram Properties Inc to Deyanira A Castillo Tejeda, $168,000, L31 Blk 3 Fairmount Village
Avon Park Estates Corp to Jorge Moreno Lopez, $26,000, L19 Blk 1 Avon Park Est Unit Ii
Lake Placid Development Corp Inc to Vishwanauth Boywah, $29,500, L1 Blk 16 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Randy Lee Wright to Joshua Kenneth Myers, $200,000, L2 Blk 19 Pine Crest Lakes 1st Resub
Donald J Clarke to Delaney Fenco Co Inc, $49,000, L2/3 Blk 18 Highlands Park Est Sec B