April 2
Enrique Cuervo to James F Pyle, $75,000, Pt Sec 11-39-29
Anthony Gajadhar to Raquel Guzman Castellon, $4,000, L1 Blk D Tulane Sub
Parbattie Bernard to Raquel Guzman Castellon, $4,000, L18 Blk D Tulane Sub
Timothy L Pierre to Jeremy Tremaine, $185,500, L1 Anderson Est
Michael Loren Farver to Thomas Ferlazzo, $117,000, Unit 4b Golf Patio Villa Sub
Rebecca Crivello to Sold Now Development, $200,000, L7 Herman Heights
Yannucci Rental Properties to Angel Lazo Lara, $55,000, L1 Pt L2 Blk 153 Sebring Highlands/Others
Pine Key Preservation Group to Juan F Torres, $60,000, Unit 11a Villas At Pine Key/Others
Teresa K Campbell to Brenda L Gray, $168,000, L69 Istokpoga Shores Unit 4/Other
David L Riddle to Alan W B Young, $10,000, L193 West Sebring Est Sec B
Janet Christine Schuffert to Waide Blackwell, $247,000, L15 Blk 345 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Robert Jones to Togbah Lamadine, $89,000, L17 Pt L16 Blk 169 Sebring Highlands Sub
Jimmy A Hughes to Janet Christine Schuffert, $145,000, L441 Sebring Hills
Frank Salvatori to William L Blagg, $58,000, Unit P-22 Bluffs Of Sebring Condo Phase Ii
Wubit Investments, to Roxana Sustaita, $84k000, L20 Pt L21 Blk 168 Sebring Highlands
Arthur H Miller Jr to Robin G Iehl, $130,000, L16 Blk 17 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Jeannine Feiler to Carl D Edwards, $170,000, L17a Cormorant Point Sub Replat
Richard Staten to Magdalena Escamilla, $12,000, Pt L36 Blk 60 Town Of Harding Sec 2
Juan Antonio Rodriguez to Chelsea Davis, $140,000, L3319-3321/3357/3358 Avon Park Lakes Unit 11
April 3
Ronnie Stamper to Scott Paul Volkers, $325,000, L14 Quail Cove Sub
Lotsource Inc to Andrea Saadatmandi, $109,900, L1 Blk K Spring Lake Village Vi
Louis N Broyles to Christina Campbell, $2,900, L51 Blk 352 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Victoria E Pannell to Phillip R Depuy, $123,000, L35a Thunderbird Hill Village Ii
J Lee Winberry to Tomas Duchek, $304,000, L31 Blk 3 Country Club Of Sebring Phase 2 Sec 6 Natures Walk
Minnie Sue Mullis to Francesco Boccia, $32,000, L6 Pt L5 Blk 5 Lake Letta Est
Lewis E Thornton to Merle J Davidson, $20,000, L7 Blk 3 Sand Beach Sub
Stephen Craig Pyle to Christina Dohmann, $169,900, L2 Blk 28 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Ronald K Smith to Michael K Mcleod, $212,000, Unit 403 Majestic Cove
Alton R Dillard to Gokce Capital, $1,987, L223 Sebring Ranchettes Sec A 1st Replat
William Anthony Santiago Garcia to Gregory Ortiz Aquino, $133,000, L8963-8965 Avon Park Lakes Unit 27
Charles C Watson to Christina Campbell, $2,500, L6 Blk 138 Leisure Lakes Sec 6
Joel Heath Boykin to Jose Rojas, $9,500, L6450-6453 Avon Park Lakes Unit 20
Cathy Farfara to Rollin E Huff, $82,900, L67 Knoll Sub
Robert G Mathews to Lee W Shaffer, $56,500, Pt L7/8 Blk 22 River Ridge Ranches Unrec
April 6
Marty Gahler to Horizon Investment, $52,500, L283 Fairmount Mobile Est
Gary R Baker to Michael Herko, $30,000, Pt L1-4 Blk 4 In Sec 16-36-31/Others
Ronald W Stivers Jr to Glenn Tupica, $38,000, L5 Blk 10 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11
Emmanuel Acevedo Peralta to Brandon Peragine, $204,900, L26 Blk 273 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Tony Coley to Desmond Williams, $5,500, L19/20 Blk 363 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
Ariel Madden Reed to Alfred G V Davis, $95,000, L6 Mason’s Ridge
Ra Lake Placid Retail Inc to Sierra L Ayers, $128,900, L19 Blk 53 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Donste Properties Of Fl to Balathevan Balasingham, $4,100, L14 Blk 509 Leisure Lakes Sec 18
Steven G Witter to Nasser A Barakat, $3,000, L17 Blk 280 Leisure Lakes Sec 13
April 7
Donald R Snapp Jr to Anthony W Stone, $269,900, L26 Blk 69 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Jane R Hollenback to Mark H Opfer, $66,500, L42 Fairmount Mobile Est
Arden Straw Jr to Dennis E Huston, $218,000, L38 Willow Gate
Kent W Geartz to Steve Jackson, $17,500, Pt L48 Country Club Lake Est/Other
Kent W Geartz to Nina L Wright, $17,500, Pt L48 Country Club Est/Other
David S Falta to Frank Montagnino, $195,000, L15 Blk A Lake Sebring Acres
Catherine M Robbins to Bruce Macrae, $152,500, L89 Pt L90 Blk 143 Pt Placid Lakes Sec 11 Revised
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $26,000, L23 Twin Lakes Sub
Highlands County to Hornick Homes Inc, $9,500, L35 Blk 351 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to Hornick Homes Inc, $15,060, L2 Blk 737 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 25 Revised
Highlands County to Hornick Homes Inc, $12,400, L3 Blk 352 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Highlands County to Hornick Homes Inc, $9,500, L37 Blk 351 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Leon Watson to Martha Beckham, $17,500, L11-12 Verona Heights Sub
Herbert Philip Hiller to Penny V Brown, $188,750, L3 Blk 1 Country Walk
Highlands County Habitat For Humanity Inc to Monica Oneill, $2,000, L4958-4961 Avon Park Lakes Unit 16
Donald J Gemmell to Fred W Jerome, $93,600, Unit 207 Pine Ridge Villas Condo
Marzene T Bolton to Frank R Tomlinson, $5,000, L7294-7296 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23
Marzene T Bolton to Frank R Tomlinson, $150,000, L7258/7259 Avon Park Lakes Unit 23
Ron Hart to Michael E Cymbola, $56,000, L67 Grayce’s Mobile Est Unit 2
Abs Reo Trust Ii to Edd Allen, $424,000, L30 Tract A Hawk’s Landing Sub Replat
Karl Erikson to Alton Fiddler, $125,000, L16 Blk 48 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
David R Mcnutt to David J Bukis, $40,000, L9 Blk G Tomoka Heights Sec Ix