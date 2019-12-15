Dec. 2
Susan Webber to Rolf Wagner, $75,000, Unit 4-A Oakwood Villas
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Sylvia Barajas, $37,440, L8 Blk 12 Sun N Lakes Est Acres Sec 34
Maria Y Arroyo to Gerald Michael Desrosiers, $129,900, L17 Blk 27 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Donna Lichi, $269,120, L16 Blk F Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 3
Bret Hinkle to David Torres, $165,000, L13/14 Blk 54 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Robert J Mack to James Hoover Foster, $149,000, Unit 8-C Casa Del Lago Condo
Binh Quoc Nguyen to Jorge Luis Melhem, $14,000, L16/17 Blk 93 Lakewood Terraces
Jerry Durbeej to Zephyr Homes, $7,000, L33 Blk 29 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Mercedes Hernandez to Michael Lavo, $8,750, L1/2 Blk 183 Woodlawn Terrace Sub
Carlos R Vina to Luis E Sierra, $120,000, L83 Blk 19 Sun ‘n Lake Est Of Seb Unit 2
Sharon Grimes to Scott Teaster, $155,000, L197 Sebring Hills
Sumaforces Corporation to Luis Eduardo Marin Valencia, $15,000, L26 Blk 212 Leisure Lakes Sec 14/Corrective
Carlos A Gutierrez to Carlos R Mora, $26,000, L40 Blk 283 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Ismael Velez to Karen King, $6,500, L19 Blk 45 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Waltco Residential Properties to Ernest W Ailor, $112,500, L21 Blk 17 Highlands Park Est Sec J
Southeast Property Acquisitions to Rachel Snow, $150,000, L5486/5487 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17
Dec. 3
Elizabeth Silva DA to Charounson Saintilus, $1,450, L18 Blk 94 Sun ‘n Lakes Est Sec 8
Ricardo A Nieves to Juan J De La Nuez, $130,000, L8 Blk L Spring Lake Village III
Susan Stephens to Tammy R Emberton, $134,900, L211 West Sebring Est Sec B
Stephen K Mccullar to Timothy O Toth Jr, $120,000, L8096/8097 Avon Park Lakes Unit 25
James A Bannister to Steven Smutnick, $225,000, L17 Blk 4 Lake & Ranch Club 2nd Add
Myron Jeffrey Vanwy to Felipe Gomez, $100,000, L113 Lake Sebring Est
Joanne Rohrbacher to Bonnie Plyler, $282,500, L3 Blk C Meadowlake Sub
Donna Lewis to Shirley May Boyd, $260,000, L6 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V1-B
Grace Limoncelli to Thomas E Pospisil, $200,000, L27 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase VI-B
Harry J Woerner to Dwight Alexander Canada, $71,200, Unit 402 Lakeshore Tower 2
Donald Carpenter to Cornerstone Homebuyers Inc, $25,000, L10 Pt L11 Blk 183 Woodlawn Terrace
Highlands County Commissioners to Mandy Lower, $3,100, L16/17 Blk 41 Sebring Lakes Unit 3
Brian Barnhart to Pranati Samal, $3,000, L16 Blk 28 Highlands Park Est Sec R
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Vinter Jakov, $5,000, L35 Blk Highlands Park Est Sec L
Ashton Investments to Richard Vanarsdale, $27,000, L12/13 Blk C Morningside
Brian Yacoboni to Carl G Canevari, $15,000, L5 Blk1 Highlands Park Est Sec D
Wayne M Wynn Jr to Joseph Cervino, $38,000, L25 Blk 3 Sirena Shores East
Reid R Thayer to Ernest D Tarver, $211,000, Pt Blk 428 Sebring Summit Sub
Jeffrey D Carlson to Christopher Richard Keith Benson, $258,000, L25 Prospect Ridge Sub
Dec. 4
William I Hill Sr to Shiela Soler, $140,000, L20/21 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec G
Joan E Krueger to Arthur Hultman, $68,000, Unit H-23 Bluffs Of Sebring Phase 7
Dennis P Motz to Philip J Candela, $98,000, L41 Sebring Falls
Jerri Lynn Mize to Tello Celerina Montoya, $15,000, L12 Riverside Sub/Other
LP Leisure Resorts Inc to Michael Esposito, $30,000, L37 Blk B Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Louis F Kitchner to Milton Brandt, $104,000, L1 Blk 10 Sun ‘n Lakes Est Sec 3
Michael A Wells to Byford E Treanor III, $310,000, L121 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase VIII-C Sec 1
Paul A Warner to Thomas Marks, $545,000, L62 Pt L61 Blk A Lake Shore
Dec. 5
Alberta L Dest to Johnnie Bryant, $159,900, L45 Sunset Lake Est
Frank J Clark to Robin C Geier, $85,000, L47 Sebring Falls
Karen Young to James M Gonte, $5,000, L515 Sebring Hills
James F D Love Jr to Robert Fox, $286,000, Pt Sec 35-34-28
Karen Young to James M Gonte, $125,000, L514 Sebring Hills
Lois Callicoat to Keith Gambino, $153,000, L6/7 Blk 12 Orange Blossom Est Unit 7
Highlands County to Armand P Perez, $5,932.8, L61/62 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1
Highlands County to Armand P Perez, $5,760, L169/170 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1
Karen Sebastiani to Tommy L Thompson, $273,000, L21 Blk A Woodlawn
Gloria Minor to Porfirio Salinas, $69,000, L2 Pt L1/3 Blk 122 La Paloma Sub
Richard E Dutton Jr to Gq Investors Group, $160,000, Pt L4/5 Blk 84 Town Of Sebring 4th Add
Bruce E Vogel to Joseph C Mullis, $35,000, Tract 9 Florida Highlands 1st Add
Doreen Wadkin to Dale M Smith, $121,000, L10 Blk 18 Leisure Lakes Sec 1 Replat
Elvin Torres to Galdina Flores Miranda, $44,000, L3/4 Blk 472 Buena Vista Manor
Allison N Mangum to Krystal Lee Dombroski, $150,000, L14 Blk 3 West Sebring Est Sec A
Kay L Kirouac to Carl Eli Baldwin, $30,000, L44 Harder Hall Country Club III
Lynn Zadek Connolly to Anthony Matos, $109,000, L7 Blk 14 Hoffmans Grove 2nd Resub
Edward L Schilling to Tahseen Khalaf, $101,000, Cluster 18 Unit A Country Club Villas I Phase II Spring Lake
Kenneth Evers to Grace Limoncelli, $81,500, Unit 306 Fountainhead/Other
Edward J Slotabec to Rick D Kramer, $140,000, L4 Tomoka Heights Sec 4
Chester M Webb Jr to Jose F Bonilla, $70,000, Pt Sec 35-37-33
Betty Joyce Suit to Christopher Valente, $21,000, L8 Blk 3 Lake Grassy Homesites
William D Stegall to Jennifer Lynn Munro, $335,000, L63 Blk 260 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Robyn J Droll to William D Stegall, $400,000, L20 Blk A Lake Sebring Acres
>>>>>
Dec. 6
Moises Perez to Francisco Pellon, $120,000, L34/35 Avon Park Lakes Unit 1
Lan Investments to Nancy Bernard, $3,175, L7 Blk 3a Placid Ridge Est 1st Add
Brian Yacoboni to Joseph Morrison Jr, $15,000, L21 Blk 18 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Brian Yacoboni to Rykiel Lisa Packard, $4,500, L23 Blk 8 Highlands Park Est Sec D
David J Measday to Ukaint Home Corp, $16,000, L13-16 Blk 35 Placid Lakes Sec 19
Highlands County to Kane Sodrel, $66,100, L305/306 Sebring Ridge Sec A
Sandhill Enterprises Inc to Ronald Keith Mcdaniel, $150,000, L12028/12029 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38
Gloria M Vignau to Kist Oranges, $115,000, Parcel 21 In Sec 1-33-29
Vance F Waggener to John E Terrell, $179,900, Pt L21/22 Blk 247 Placid Lakes Sec 20
Linda S Bruton to Joyce A Sirois, $122,800, L844 Pt L845 Sebring Hills
Floyd H Beers to Ralph Lopez, $216,000, L18 Blk 156 Placid Lakes Sec 12
Curt J Matthews to Jorge Lima Berdayes, $260,000, L1/2 Blk B Placid Park Land 1st Add
Freedom Land Solutions to Ricardo Lopez, $4,597, L1 Blk 328 Leisure Lakes Sub Sec 10
Wayne Eugene Cline to Elizabeth Paige, $229,000, 0 Blk 72 Resub Placid Lakes Sec 7
Mary E Akin to John Paternell, $119,900, L1b Blk J Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort
Omer Equities to Deborah Harrison, $159,000, L8 Blk 14 Placid Lakes Sec 2
Judith E Scott to David L Scott, $240,000, Pt Sec 5-33-29/Other
Sangetta Porbanderwala to Upland Homes Inc, $7,900, L8 Blk 41 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Pan I Frost to Jack R Swain, $50,000, L12 Blk 1015 Tia Juana Villa Sub
Dorman E Starcherh to Vance C Pope, $123,000, L11 Blk 17 Highlands Park Est Sec P
Patrick Halpin to Michael A Hines, $42,500, Pt Sec 11-36-28/Other
John Halpin to MIchael A Hines, $127,500, Pt Sec 11-36-28/Other
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Floyd H Beers, $203,000, L4 Twin Lakes Sub
Robert B Holland to Anthony M Farinacci, $291,250, L5 Blk Qq Spring Lake Village V
Robert Prelaz to Wayne E Cline, $335,000, L25 Grove On Lake Francis
Raymond C Mckenzie to Scott Scheetz, $355,000, L21 Blk F Spring Lake Village VIIIIOther