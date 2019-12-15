Dec. 2

Susan Webber to Rolf Wagner, $75,000, Unit 4-A Oakwood Villas

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp to Sylvia Barajas, $37,440, L8 Blk 12 Sun N Lakes Est Acres Sec 34

Maria Y Arroyo to Gerald Michael Desrosiers, $129,900, L17 Blk 27 Lake Haven Est Sec 2

Secretary Of Housing & Urban Development to Donna Lichi, $269,120, L16 Blk F Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 3

Bret Hinkle to David Torres, $165,000, L13/14 Blk 54 Sebring Country Est Sec 3

Robert J Mack to James Hoover Foster, $149,000, Unit 8-C Casa Del Lago Condo

Binh Quoc Nguyen to Jorge Luis Melhem, $14,000, L16/17 Blk 93 Lakewood Terraces

Jerry Durbeej to Zephyr Homes, $7,000, L33 Blk 29 Lake Haven Est Sec 2

Mercedes Hernandez to Michael Lavo, $8,750, L1/2 Blk 183 Woodlawn Terrace Sub

Carlos R Vina to Luis E Sierra, $120,000, L83 Blk 19 Sun ‘n Lake Est Of Seb Unit 2

Sharon Grimes to Scott Teaster, $155,000, L197 Sebring Hills

Sumaforces Corporation to Luis Eduardo Marin Valencia, $15,000, L26 Blk 212 Leisure Lakes Sec 14/Corrective

Carlos A Gutierrez to Carlos R Mora, $26,000, L40 Blk 283 Placid Lakes Sec 20

Ismael Velez to Karen King, $6,500, L19 Blk 45 Sebring Country Est Sec 2

Waltco Residential Properties to Ernest W Ailor, $112,500, L21 Blk 17 Highlands Park Est Sec J

Southeast Property Acquisitions to Rachel Snow, $150,000, L5486/5487 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17

Dec. 3

Elizabeth Silva DA to Charounson Saintilus, $1,450, L18 Blk 94 Sun ‘n Lakes Est Sec 8

Ricardo A Nieves to Juan J De La Nuez, $130,000, L8 Blk L Spring Lake Village III

Susan Stephens to Tammy R Emberton, $134,900, L211 West Sebring Est Sec B

Stephen K Mccullar to Timothy O Toth Jr, $120,000, L8096/8097 Avon Park Lakes Unit 25

James A Bannister to Steven Smutnick, $225,000, L17 Blk 4 Lake & Ranch Club 2nd Add

Myron Jeffrey Vanwy to Felipe Gomez, $100,000, L113 Lake Sebring Est

Joanne Rohrbacher to Bonnie Plyler, $282,500, L3 Blk C Meadowlake Sub

Donna Lewis to Shirley May Boyd, $260,000, L6 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase V1-B

Grace Limoncelli to Thomas E Pospisil, $200,000, L27 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase VI-B

Harry J Woerner to Dwight Alexander Canada, $71,200, Unit 402 Lakeshore Tower 2

Donald Carpenter to Cornerstone Homebuyers Inc, $25,000, L10 Pt L11 Blk 183 Woodlawn Terrace

Highlands County Commissioners to Mandy Lower, $3,100, L16/17 Blk 41 Sebring Lakes Unit 3

Brian Barnhart to Pranati Samal, $3,000, L16 Blk 28 Highlands Park Est Sec R

Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Vinter Jakov, $5,000, L35 Blk Highlands Park Est Sec L

Ashton Investments to Richard Vanarsdale, $27,000, L12/13 Blk C Morningside

Brian Yacoboni to Carl G Canevari, $15,000, L5 Blk1 Highlands Park Est Sec D

Wayne M Wynn Jr to Joseph Cervino, $38,000, L25 Blk 3 Sirena Shores East

Reid R Thayer to Ernest D Tarver, $211,000, Pt Blk 428 Sebring Summit Sub

Jeffrey D Carlson to Christopher Richard Keith Benson, $258,000, L25 Prospect Ridge Sub

Dec. 4

William I Hill Sr to Shiela Soler, $140,000, L20/21 Blk 7 Highlands Park Est Sec G

Joan E Krueger to Arthur Hultman, $68,000, Unit H-23 Bluffs Of Sebring Phase 7

Dennis P Motz to Philip J Candela, $98,000, L41 Sebring Falls

Jerri Lynn Mize to Tello Celerina Montoya, $15,000, L12 Riverside Sub/Other

LP Leisure Resorts Inc to Michael Esposito, $30,000, L37 Blk B Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort

Louis F Kitchner to Milton Brandt, $104,000, L1 Blk 10 Sun ‘n Lakes Est Sec 3

Michael A Wells to Byford E Treanor III, $310,000, L121 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase VIII-C Sec 1

Paul A Warner to Thomas Marks, $545,000, L62 Pt L61 Blk A Lake Shore

Dec. 5

Alberta L Dest to Johnnie Bryant, $159,900, L45 Sunset Lake Est

Frank J Clark to Robin C Geier, $85,000, L47 Sebring Falls

Karen Young to James M Gonte, $5,000, L515 Sebring Hills

James F D Love Jr to Robert Fox, $286,000, Pt Sec 35-34-28

Karen Young to James M Gonte, $125,000, L514 Sebring Hills

Lois Callicoat to Keith Gambino, $153,000, L6/7 Blk 12 Orange Blossom Est Unit 7

Highlands County to Armand P Perez, $5,932.8, L61/62 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1

Highlands County to Armand P Perez, $5,760, L169/170 Orange Blossom Est Unit 1

Karen Sebastiani to Tommy L Thompson, $273,000, L21 Blk A Woodlawn

Gloria Minor to Porfirio Salinas, $69,000, L2 Pt L1/3 Blk 122 La Paloma Sub

Richard E Dutton Jr to Gq Investors Group, $160,000, Pt L4/5 Blk 84 Town Of Sebring 4th Add

Bruce E Vogel to Joseph C Mullis, $35,000, Tract 9 Florida Highlands 1st Add

Doreen Wadkin to Dale M Smith, $121,000, L10 Blk 18 Leisure Lakes Sec 1 Replat

Elvin Torres to Galdina Flores Miranda, $44,000, L3/4 Blk 472 Buena Vista Manor

Allison N Mangum to Krystal Lee Dombroski, $150,000, L14 Blk 3 West Sebring Est Sec A

Kay L Kirouac to Carl Eli Baldwin, $30,000, L44 Harder Hall Country Club III

Lynn Zadek Connolly to Anthony Matos, $109,000, L7 Blk 14 Hoffmans Grove 2nd Resub

Edward L Schilling to Tahseen Khalaf, $101,000, Cluster 18 Unit A Country Club Villas I Phase II Spring Lake

Kenneth Evers to Grace Limoncelli, $81,500, Unit 306 Fountainhead/Other

Edward J Slotabec to Rick D Kramer, $140,000, L4 Tomoka Heights Sec 4

Chester M Webb Jr to Jose F Bonilla, $70,000, Pt Sec 35-37-33

Betty Joyce Suit to Christopher Valente, $21,000, L8 Blk 3 Lake Grassy Homesites

William D Stegall to Jennifer Lynn Munro, $335,000, L63 Blk 260 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 13

Robyn J Droll to William D Stegall, $400,000, L20 Blk A Lake Sebring Acres

>>>>>

Dec. 6

Moises Perez to Francisco Pellon, $120,000, L34/35 Avon Park Lakes Unit 1

Lan Investments to Nancy Bernard, $3,175, L7 Blk 3a Placid Ridge Est 1st Add

Brian Yacoboni to Joseph Morrison Jr, $15,000, L21 Blk 18 Highlands Park Est Sec B

Brian Yacoboni to Rykiel Lisa Packard, $4,500, L23 Blk 8 Highlands Park Est Sec D

David J Measday to Ukaint Home Corp, $16,000, L13-16 Blk 35 Placid Lakes Sec 19

Highlands County to Kane Sodrel, $66,100, L305/306 Sebring Ridge Sec A

Sandhill Enterprises Inc to Ronald Keith Mcdaniel, $150,000, L12028/12029 Avon Park Lakes Unit 38

Gloria M Vignau to Kist Oranges, $115,000, Parcel 21 In Sec 1-33-29

Vance F Waggener to John E Terrell, $179,900, Pt L21/22 Blk 247 Placid Lakes Sec 20

Linda S Bruton to Joyce A Sirois, $122,800, L844 Pt L845 Sebring Hills

Floyd H Beers to Ralph Lopez, $216,000, L18 Blk 156 Placid Lakes Sec 12

Curt J Matthews to Jorge Lima Berdayes, $260,000, L1/2 Blk B Placid Park Land 1st Add

Freedom Land Solutions to Ricardo Lopez, $4,597, L1 Blk 328 Leisure Lakes Sub Sec 10

Wayne Eugene Cline to Elizabeth Paige, $229,000, 0 Blk 72 Resub Placid Lakes Sec 7

Mary E Akin to John Paternell, $119,900, L1b Blk J Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort

Omer Equities to Deborah Harrison, $159,000, L8 Blk 14 Placid Lakes Sec 2

Judith E Scott to David L Scott, $240,000, Pt Sec 5-33-29/Other

Sangetta Porbanderwala to Upland Homes Inc, $7,900, L8 Blk 41 Sebring Country Est Sec 2

Pan I Frost to Jack R Swain, $50,000, L12 Blk 1015 Tia Juana Villa Sub

Dorman E Starcherh to Vance C Pope, $123,000, L11 Blk 17 Highlands Park Est Sec P

Patrick Halpin to Michael A Hines, $42,500, Pt Sec 11-36-28/Other

John Halpin to MIchael A Hines, $127,500, Pt Sec 11-36-28/Other

Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Floyd H Beers, $203,000, L4 Twin Lakes Sub

Robert B Holland to Anthony M Farinacci, $291,250, L5 Blk Qq Spring Lake Village V

Robert Prelaz to Wayne E Cline, $335,000, L25 Grove On Lake Francis

Raymond C Mckenzie to Scott Scheetz, $355,000, L21 Blk F Spring Lake Village VIIIIOther