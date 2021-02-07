Nov. 30
Ciara Meyer to Raymundo Armenta Flores, $12,000, Pt L1 Blk C Crosby’s Sub
Raymond Leon Tubbs to Luis A Luna, $129,000, L473 Sebring Hills
Daniel Danley to Paul Czumak, $7,000, L11 Blk Orange Blossom Est Unit 8
Charles S Burke to Julie M Grantham, $171,900, L10 Blk 36 Sebring Country Est Sec 2
Steven F Goyette Sr to Mk Harvesting Inc, $90,000, L3-6 Blk F Silver Fox Ranch
Wilson Edwin Kolva to Robert M Griffin, $1,800, L10 Blk 159 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 16
Bobby Eggert to Mark A Ashby, $68,500, Tract 15 In Sec 16/17-35-30
Lloyd G Dalley to Peter Arrate, $33,900, L6/9 Blk 12 Avon Park Est Unit III
Jason Sterr to 813floridays, $30,000, Unit 214 Golf Villas Placid Lakes Communities
Kevin Cleary to Vincent Dolce, $5,000, L284 Blue Heron Golf & Country Club
Roberto P Coquis to Kenneth Privett, $225,000, Pt L2 Loyd’s Landing
Uplant Applications Of Diamond Crest Group to Michael Elkins, $2,500, L11 Blk 709 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 4
E O Koch Construction Co to Donna Matchim, $190,900, L16 Blk 368 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 18
Total Biz to Felix J Pagan Flores, $10,000, L66/67 Blk 81 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 8
Investments For Five to John H Svoboda II, $31,000, L7 Blk 258 Sun’n Lake Est Sec 20
Bwt to Raymar Rodriguez, $45,000, L19 Pt L20 Jacaranda Sub
Garret W Henderson to Kendall Mcintyre, $219,000, L8 Blk 53 Lake Haven Est Sec 3
J & N Homes Inc to Paul E Bogus, $168,000, L170 Golf Hammock Unit Iii
Robert S Swaine to Zandra Stubbs, $75,000, L17-20 Lake Anoka Beach Sub/Other
Preiner Development & Enterprises Inc to Richard Bassoff, $55,000, L29 Blk 74 Placid Lakes Sec 7
Gerald L Lathrop to Thomas J Marks, $225,000, L167 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 4a