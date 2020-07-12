May 27
Barbara R Alexander to Joseph F Polvino, $195,000, L409 Villages Of Highlands Ridge Phase Iv
Ralph Flores to Betty C Wert, $93,000, L1 Blk 85 Town Of Sebring 8th Add
Heritage Investments Of Polk II to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $19,000, L3 Blk 350 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 16
Twin Lakes Pointe Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $51,000, L2/21 Twin Lakes Sub
Karl Daniel Drews to Scott A Ogborn, $314,900, L91 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Brenda Elise Gonzalez to J Miles Ashton, $22,500, L18 Blk C Silver Fox Ranch
June M Medina to Jarbien Pol Bocala Gulfan, $130,000, L3 Blk B Hillcrest
Jan Durrua to Kristine M Harris, $228,000, L10 Blk V Spring Lake Village V
Robert O Therrien to Landview, $23,500, L19 Fairmount Mobile Est
Ezequiel Labiosa to Hollywood Beach Vacation Rentals, $46,000, Pt Spring Lake Sec 1
Ev Epeterson to Gjk Palm Beach Properties Revocable Trust 1, $11,520, L15 Blk S Sun’n Lake Est Sec 3/Other
Anna Mae Westergom to Susan Kay White, $137,000, L18 Blk 3 Lake Haven Est Sec 1
Investment Real Estate Cs to Jason Charles Biance, $98,000, L726 Sebring Ridge Sec E
May 28
Pnc Bank to Valerie Laurence, $4,500, L1-3 Blk 196 Placid Lakes Sec 18
Tamera K Snyder to Jose A Zapata, $75,000, L379 Fairmount Mobile Est
Land Eagle to Gladys F Gonzalez Cedeno, $2,000, L8 Blk 198 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 18
Trufort Inc to Askar Baiseitov, $1,726, L12 Blk 59 Orange Blossom Ctry Club Comm Unit 16
Clifford G Quast to Ringo Johny, $171,000, L5 Blk 53 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Mark Mahaffey to Lars Homes, $95,000, L2 Blk 2 Sebring Shores Development Sec 1
Christine Sheltra to Karen Nealis, $120,000, Unit 303 Lake Damon South Condo
Ammara Danish to Janet B Alsabrook, $154,000, L3 Blk 5 Grand Prix Heights
Jorge Ambriz to Bonate Shelley Heaps, $13,000, L24 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Jorge Ambriz to Bonate Shelley Heaps, $13,000, L23 Blk 3 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Ridge Lawyer to Jennifer J Powell Pa, $175,000, Pt L1/2 Blk 79 Town Of Sebring 2nd Add
William John Snell to Brandon King, $122,000, L10 Blk B Lake Jackson Heights
Jason Dickman to Monica Wahl, $65,000, Unit # 702 Lakeshore Tower One
William L Murphy to Max Garrett Duke, $150,000, Pt Sec 14-33-28
David L Damask to Charles Hatch, $207,500, L17 Pt L18 Blk A Sebring Park
Heliosland to Elsa Etnalovy Lora Valerio, $4,173, L12 Blk 24 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
Nicholas Keller to John W Taylor, $225,000, Pt L2 Blk S Map Of Surburban Tracts & Farms Of Desoto City
Ofelia M Nunez to Sarlia M Contreras, $8,000, L22/23 Blk 175 Leisure Lakes Sec 3
Realty Connexion Discount Real Estate Corp to Rebel James Larney, $12,985, L13 Blk 6 Orange Blossom Est Unit 11/Others
James V Federico to Audrey Deanna Cassels, $179,000, L22 Blk 327 Leisure Lakes Sec 10
Leonide J Cormier to Gilles Leonide Joseph Cormier, $1,800, L33 Blk 319 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 24
J & N Homes Inc to Justo F Rivero, $149,700, L11 Pt L12 Blk 290 Lake Sebring
David Lee Carothers to Harris Land & Timber Co, $2,000, L10 Blk 236 Sun’n Lakes Est Sec 18
Realty Connexion Discount Real Estate Corp to Judy Ewing, $5,450, L10900/10901 Avon Park Lakes Unit 34
John W Maginnis to Herbert Philip Hiller, $135,000, L3/4 Blk 16 Sylvan Shores Est Sec B
Thomas M Chaundy to Christian D Houmiller, $72,000, Unit 122 Bldg 6 Golf Village Condo
Marvin H Waldron to Austin Siegle, $6,000, L20/21 Blk 378 Leisure Lakes Sec 17
May 29
Anna T Ortiz to Donald John Weideman, $125,000, L31 Blk 27 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 2
Connie Marie Weatherby to Francesco Boccia, $75,800, Pt L8-9 Blk 8 Town Of Avon Park
Kenneth J Priddy to Kimberly A Ichimura, $331,500, L22 Blk A Avon Lakes
Megan T Jones to Leah L Borre, $140,850, L33 Blk 54 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5
Patricia S Hollenberg to Ortiz Anna Ramirez, $206,000, L31 Blk 750 Sun’n Lakes Est Seb Unit 15 R1
Sold Now Development to Lisa M Prisbie, $110,000, L5 Pt L6 Blk 132 Northside Sub
A And C Properties Sebring Inc to Bibi S Baljit, $125,000, L698 Sebring Ridge Sec C
Carman Belviso to Peter Jerome Graham, $65,000, L50 Fairmount Mobile Home Est
Adan Hernandez Perez to Cleland D May II, $170,000, L7 Blk 12 Leisure Lakes Sec 1
Nonnie Ives to Marion C Stivers, $17,500, L11 Blk 2 Harder Hall Country Club Ii
James W Comerford to Christopher Adam Parrella, $320,000, L28 Blk 52 Placid Lakes Sec 6
Anthony Dennis to Michael A Lottier, $135,000, L3 Blk 10 Highlands Park Est Sec D
Douglas E Rice to Ronald Walther, $215,000, L19 Blk 71 Placid Lakes Sec 7
Karen L Joiner to George A Olson, $135,852, Pt Sec 16-39-29
Waldo H Hazen to Robert Shurmur, $142,900, L28-a Cormorant Point Sub Unit Ii
Kim C Ala to Juan F Colao, $10,500, Tract 36 Sebring Lakes Acres Unit 1 Unrec
Rick W Northcutt to Jlh Transport Properties, $36,000, L10 Blk M Pt Lake Placid Camp Florida Resort Replat
Candice Marie Toothman to Camilo P Morillo, $55,000, L3 Blk K Spring Lake Sec 1
Martha Jane Flynn to Robert Mischler, $154,900, L30 Blk 155 Placid Lakes Sec 12
Robert E Rhodes Jr to Lawrence Syrowski, $61,500, L457 Sebring Hills
Kaitlyn Marie Randall to Rudy O Sierra, $135,000, L125 Sebring Hills
Ng5 Enterprises Corp to Jonathan Thelamont, $2,500, L14 Blk 13 Highlands Park Est Sec H
Lisa Dawn Kissane to Richard Lane, $375,000, L28 Blk A Meadowlake Sub
John K Tiger to Michael J Bright, $155,000, L8 Blk 60 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 5