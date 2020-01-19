Dec. 30
Amy Nicole Coston to Leah M Delahoussaye, $118,000, L21 Blk 147 Lakewood Terraces
Hapah Inc to Sallyricks, $220,000, Pt L2 Blk 25 Town Of Sebring
Margery M Wasicek to Suzanne M Dean, $79,000, Cluster 22 Unit 1 Country Club Villas I Phase Iii Spring Lake
Daniel Garcia to Cedric J Singha, $152,000, L9535-9537 Avon Park Lakes Unit 29
Investments & Acquisitions to Rhino Homes, $170,000, L167 Golf Hammock Unit Iii
Suzanne M Dean to Flora Daniel Guy Della, $84,900, Cluster 14 Unit C Country Club Villas I Phase Ii Spring Lake
Tammie K Dallmeyer to Jennifer A Wolf, $525,000, Pt Sec 33-35-31/Others
Robert Piller to Courtney Lenhart, $10,000, L5 Blk 5 West Sebring Est Sec A
Twin Lakes Points Inc to Southern Homes Of Polk Co Inc, $50,000, L15/17 Twin Lakes Sub
James Ray to Harold Ray Stutzenberger, $59, 900, L162 Fairmount Mobile Est
William Stoner to G Weir Elvie, $95,500, Unit 312 Lakeview Towers Condo
F Horton Paul to John F Smoak III, $229,000, L2 Fish Hawk Reserve
Susie Hart to Adventure From Home Inc, $70,000, Pt L12/13 Blk R Spring Lake Village Ii
Karen F Ottewell 401 K Plan to Rafael Chacon, $20,000, Unit 638 Las Palmas Resort
Rick Raymond Harris Sr to Investidime R And L Investments, $15,500, Pt Sec 5-35-29
Orbie Mccourt to Michael I Raskin, $46,000, Pt L14 Blk 278 Sun N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Kay F Korbly to Eric Wiborg, $450,000, L30 The Grove On Lake Francis
Brian Barnhart to Danny Rasmussen, $4,500, L11 Blk 1 Highlands Park Est Sec K
Marcus S Lambert to Dewey M Leblanc, $795,000, Pt Sec 31-35-30/Others
Industrial Consultants And Management Co to Heartland Construction Inc, $1,100,000, Pt Of Sec 12-35-28/Others
Rafael Orellanes Bocanegra to State Of Florida Internal Improvement Trust Fund, $13,500, L15 Blk 350 Sun N Lakes Est Sec 26
Glenda S Jordan to Daniel G Clark Sr, $6,000, L12 Blk 3 Sec G Highlands Park Est
Linda Kent to Paul M Leialoha, $142,000, L19 Blk A Lake Jackson Heights
Worldwide Investment Group Inc to Patricia Gornto, $3,000, Tract 84 Sebring Highlands Sec 1
Dec. 31
Diana L Gaetz to Justine Goll, $190,000, L13 Pt L12 Heirings Sub
William S Faris Jr to James O Howe, $14,000, Pt Tract 47 Hillside Lake Est
Federal National Mortgage Assn to Miriam Rodriguez De Texeira, $120,000, L105 Sylvan Shores Est Sec D
Clinto W Schwingel to Joshua Claypool, $190,000, L42 Blk 4 Erin Park
Regina P Blackman to J Ned Hancock, $180,000, Pt Sec 30-33-29/Other
Lisa A Foster to Lake Boyz, $465,000, L10 Blk L Lake Jackson Blvd Sub
Ronald Centers to Joe M Hayes, $248,000, L7/8 Istokpoga Manors Sub
Thomas Carbone to Jorge I Zeledon, $55,000, L71 Highland Lakes Reserve
Nancy Jean Terris to Philip Mead, $70,000, L1/2 Blk 4 Map Of Oakland Sub
Gerald D Nelson to Property Mlm, $135,000, L10024-10028 Avon Park Lakes Unit 31
Zephyr Homes to Thomas P Jones, $200,000, L1 Blk F Spring Lake Village Vi
Investidime R And L Investments to New American Builders Inc, $20,000, Pt Sec 5-35-29
Stanley Shuler to G R C Construction Services Inc, $4,000, L12 Blk 119 Sun’n Lake Est Sec 14
Kevin M Cornine to Carlos Taramona, $153,000, L5 Blk Nn Spring Lake Village V
Rosemere Baum to Frederick E Maibach Jr, $80,000, L1b Blk L Tomoka Heights Sec 4
Glenn Tupica to Christopher R Hawkins, $78,000, L49 Blk E Hillside Lake Est
Faithlyn N Butu to Lake Placid Development Corp Inc, $4,000, L17 Blk 79 Placid Lakes Sec 7 Replat
Kevin L Kleisner to Richard W Mccallar, $25,000, L4 Blk 247 Sun N Lakes Est Sec 20
Lora Helen Reh to Daniel L Hall, $29,000, L1-4 Blk 87 Town Of Harding Sec 2
George Alfred Cavender to Daniel L Hall, $29,000, L1-4 Blk 87 Town Of Harding Sec 2
Zephyr Homes to Reinaldo Cordero, $2,500, L81 Blk 163 Leisure Lakes Sec 4
Zephyr Homes to Reinaldo Cordero, $3,000, L15 Blk 120 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Zephyr Homes to Reinaldo Cordero, $3,000, L16 Blk 120 Leisure Lakes Sec 11
Shari I Kercsi Mckee to Rachael Ann Riley, $123,500, L2 Blk 21 Sylvan Shores Sec A Replat
Zephyr Homes to Robert G Minton, $217,800, L2 Blk A Spring Lake Village Vi
Deanna Baucom to Gabrielle F Morris, $240,500, L8 Blk 30 Lake Haven Est Sec 2
Alba Rodriguez to Herbert Dooley, $78,714, L6/7 Pt L8 Blk 204 Altamont Place Add
Ramon Diaz to Peaceland Corporation, $47,000, L11/12 Blk 4 Highlands Park Est Sec B
Sebastian Cruz to Robert Bennear, $85,000, L13 Wallace Stevens Sub
Sharon S R Hays to Hays Robertson Paul, $220,000, Pt Sec 24-37-30
Sharon S R Hays to Hays Robertson Paul, $30,000, Pt Sec 24-37-30
Willie Dean Pough to Willie Dean Pough, $1,200, L14 Blk D Tulane Sub
Gloria Ziegler to Renewland, $75,000, Unit 3 The Fairways Ii
Gustavo Ibanez to Doroteo Rodriguez Jr, $182,000, L4 Blk 64 Sebring Country Est Sec 3
Stephen Parks to Manuel Barajas, $107,000, L204 Sebring Hills
Scott W Waldon to Frank Wood, $2,500, L9 Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec K
Tanya Selene Butler to Barbara Strickengloss, $80,000, L75b Las Villas At Kenilworth
John W Davis to Tracy A Hardman, $235,000, L18-20 Blk 74 Placid Lakes Sec 7
S Y Hartt Son Incorporated to Hartt Lineage Ranch, $846,000, Pt Sec 11-34-29/Others
Wilbert E Thrasher to Berkshire Business Investments, $56,000, Unit 304 Lakeview Towers Condo
Centerstate Bank to Guadalupe Casares, $4,500, L828 Pt L827 Sebring Ridge
Robert Miles to Timothy R Moxam, $46,000, L65 Century Hill Sub
Karen Eileen Reynolds to Lonnie Dee Harris, $150,000, L68 Golf Hammock Unit 2
Dionne Marie Kramer to Raisa A Ramos Arroyo, $245,000, L14 Blk 261 Sun N Lake Est Seb Unit 13
Jan. 2
Angela J Hill to Daniel Garcia, $97,000, L3745/3746 Avon Park Lakes Unit 12
Highlands County to Debra M Latimer, $11,600, L2/8/9/12 Blk M Spring Lake Village Iv
Properties Usa to Roberto Valderrama, $140,000, L14 Blk 1 Erin Park/Other
Washington Investment to Shann Reed, $90,000, Pt L1/2 Blk 120 Lakeview Place Sub
Jerry Hickson to Barbara Oneill, $235,000, L9 Blk 743 Sun’n Lake Est Seb Unit 15 R1
James F Becker to Susan S Watts, $122,500, Unit B-26 Bluffs Of Sebring Phase 1
Wauchula State Bank to Jean M Deuth, $125,000, L5 Blk 8 Town Of Lake Stearns Mcaulays Add Resub/Other
James True to Debra Deatherage, $90,000, L2 Rolfes Sunset Bay Sub/Other
New Life Holiness Church Inc to Palmetto Lake Placid Washington Blvd, $295,000, Pt L1a Blk 2 Highlands Park Est Sec B Replat
United States Of America to Lotsource Inc, $53,500, L22 Pt L21/23 Blk B Morningside Sub
Dale Allen Youngman to Adventure From Home Inc, $148,000, L58-60 Blk 2 Martha Est
Eddie M Colbert to Donald Richard Roberts, $600,000, Pt L1-13 Blk D Mahan Syndicate/Other
Jan. 3
Deutsche Bank National Trust Co to Joseph W Stocks, $66,560, L3632/3633 Avon Park Lakes Unit 12
Larry D Boyd to Clark Elmore, $83,000, Unit 13 Villa Del Sol Condo Phase Iii
Tile Time Inc to Tom Plante Construction Inc, $8,500, Unit 18-c The Manors
Rosan Group Inc to Jimmie C Garner Butts, $76,630, Unit 502 Verona Villas Condo
David Haridin to Michael John Johnson, $67,500, L33/34 Blk 26 Sebring Lakes Unit 2a
Patrick Persaud to Michael John Johnson, $67,500, L33/34 Blk 26 Sebring Lakes Unit 2a
Frederick David Elkins to Klaus Hardison, $75,000, L7 Wilson’s Lake Josephine Sub
Richard E Houle to Murray R Williamson, $66,000, L294 Fairmount Mobile Est
Ernest Brunson to Emmett R Beasley, $103,900, L12 Blk 16 Sebring Hills South
Melba Christian to David G Agosto Perez, $175,000, L5368-5372 Avon Park Lakes Unit 17
Michael S Ringo to Sharon Palmer, $172,000, Unit 1210 The Fountainhead/Other
Sherry L Sharp to Vicente Garcia Hernandez, $15,000, L24 Blk 7 Sebring Acres
Torres Eric Trinidad to Kenneth E Massey, $34,000, L36 Highlands Lakes Reserve
Lake Placid Land Holding Ix to John J Varrati, $47,000, Pt Sec 4-39-30
Henry Garcia to Brian Sullivan Contractor Inc, $44,900, L3 Venus Est
Patrick J Markland II to Tom I Barrett, $2,000, L3 Blk12 Orange Blossom Est Unit 12
James Virgil Mcinvale to Futch Ventures Inc, $1,200,000, L3/4/7/8 Pt L6 Blk 17 Town Of Avon Park