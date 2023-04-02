TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed into law a $711 million plan to make housing more affordable for working Floridians. A priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, the “Live Local Act,” will more than double funding for housing and rental programs, provide incentives for investment in affordable housing and encourage mixed-use developments in struggling areas.

“As demand is high to move to a place like Florida, it makes it more challenging for folks to be able to afford,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing event in Naples. “I think this is the biggest effort that’s ever been done in the history of Florida.”

