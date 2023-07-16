This home is at 2405 Davis Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $224,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.

Welcome to 2405 Davis Circle. Located in the adult community of Edgewater Village right of Lakeview Drive in the heart of Sebring. This property boasts 1,455 living square feet (under air condition) and 1,810 total square feet under roof. When you pull into the community you will notice the oak tree-lined roadway that graces the community circular road. There is only one entrance and exit. There is a full clubhouse that has a kitchen, large game room, library, solar heated pool, and shuffleboard courts. You can be as active as you like with your neighbors.

Recommended for you