This home is at 2405 Davis Circle in Sebring. It is priced at $224,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
Welcome to 2405 Davis Circle. Located in the adult community of Edgewater Village right of Lakeview Drive in the heart of Sebring. This property boasts 1,455 living square feet (under air condition) and 1,810 total square feet under roof. When you pull into the community you will notice the oak tree-lined roadway that graces the community circular road. There is only one entrance and exit. There is a full clubhouse that has a kitchen, large game room, library, solar heated pool, and shuffleboard courts. You can be as active as you like with your neighbors.
The location is the key to this villa. You are centrally located to just about everything Sebring has to offer, yet just tucked off Lakeview Drive traffic. This is a little hidden gem indeed.
The home features two bedrooms, both on opposite sides of the home, and there are two full bathrooms. The primary suite has a walk-in shower and the guest bathroom has the combination tub/shower.
The flooring throughout the home is a neutral tile for easy clean up and keeps it nice and comfortable.
The floor plan has a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, family room and additional bonus room off the family room and primary suite with the addition of two split bedrooms and one-car garage. The kitchen has a useful passthrough to the family room.
The bonus sunroom is fully enclosed and could have many uses (currently used as a dining nook). The back porch is open and has a sunshade that comes out over it for covered space. The laundry is in the house. The one-car garage is large enough for a car and side storage.
Edgewater Village has a homeowner’s association of $165 per month that covers the exterior painting of the villas, pressure washing the driveways, mowing, edging and trimming, and the clubhouse with pool. This is carefree living at its best. Come check it out for yourself today.
Offered by Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate, 863-381-0400. To schedule your private showing, contact Dawn directly or view the professional photos at www.dawndell.com.