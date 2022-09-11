This home is at 5317 Lime Road in Sebring. It is priced at $385,000 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
Located in the heart of Orange Blossom Estates, this home is on a one-acre lot. The property features a new roof, new flooring and all inspections completed for peace of mind.
The home features over 2,100 living square feet and over 2,500 total square footage. The floor plan allows for a lot of flexibility due to the spaces provided.
When you walk in you are greeted by a formal foyer that overlooks a formal living room with a curved large picture window. Off of the living room is the dining room. This room has glass sliders that open to the rear screen enclosed lanai.
The kitchen is large and has a ton of solid surface counter space and real wood cabinets and overlook the family room. The family room also has a sliding glass door opening to the rear lanai.
The bedrooms are large and all have walk-in closets. The primary suite is off the dining room and separate from the two other guest rooms. It has a large closet, double vanity, walk-in shower and separate tub and water closet. The guest bathroom is oversized with storage space, too.
The laundry room in connected to the home and under air conditioning. The garage is 20-by-21 and has an extra storage space that is also under air conditioning.
This location is close to the YMCA, Highlands Hammock State Park, all shopping, medical and restaurants. The school district is also very desirable.
Come take a look at this peaceful setting and see why you can make this your dream home today.
