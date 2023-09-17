Decor trends

A recently released study, The Top 2023 Home Décor Trends, According to Etsy, reveals the top home décor trends so far this year.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

The best-kept secret for interior designers isn’t so secret anymore. Every year, Etsy sells millions of handmade, one-of-a-kind, and vintage items created by independent sellers around the world.

Popular for design experts, DIYers, and anyone interested in buying unique items from an online global marketplace, Etsy has a huge fan base. In fact, every 15 seconds, someone searches Etsy online for vintage or handmade furniture.

