Electric panel

Individuals can take certain precautions to ensure electrical safety at home and at work.

Electricity helps run the world, including our homes and businesses. Without electricity, we’d have no access to lighting, our interior spaces may not be heated or cooled effectively, and the computers and other devices we rely on so heavily would not run.

Even though electricity is designed to make people’s lives more convenient, it’s easy to take it for granted and become complacent about the safety needed to use it effectively. The Electrical Safety Foundation International says each year electrical malfunctions account for 35,000 home fires causing more than 1,130 injuries, 500 deaths and $1.4 billion in property damage. Since the average American home was built in 1977, many existing homes of this age and older simply cannot handle modern demand for electricity without modification.

