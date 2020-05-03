Chances are you’ve been home more than ever in these COVID-19 days and may be getting bored enough to venture out to do yard work. While manicured yards offer awesome curb appeal, did you ever think how landscape choices affect the creatures around us? Before you remove every bit of fallen debris, keep in mind the large number of insects that rely on dead wood to survive.
Beetles, one of my favorite groups of insects, include many species that need decaying timber for food or shelter. One of the most diverse groups in all of nature, it is estimated that one out of every four living things is a beetle. In fact, there are over 24,000 known beetles in North America. That means we are still discovering new insects and many bugs you know are beetles, but you might not think of them as such.
An example would be the delightful firefly or lightning bug. Larvae of the firefly resemble a flattened caterpillar and can sometimes be found in rotting logs or debris piles. Remove the piles of timber and you lose the unique creatures relying on this shelter and food source.
Longhorn beetles are another amazing insect species making good use of fallen trees. There are over 200 species of longhorn beetles in Florida and many are remarkable due to their long, “horned” antennae. If you ever see one, you won’t quickly forget it.
The longhorn beetle’s extended antennae are used to pick up scents of a mate or host plant. Host plants are as diverse as the beetles themselves with many specific to a certain type of tree or plant. While a few introduced species are detrimental, most are beneficial as they recycle fallen trees into soil.
When cutting trees or stacking wood, examine the timber for squiggly tunnels or hair-like masses of “frass” — the woody excrement of the larvae. With an average life cycle lasting 3-4 years, larvae mine about under the bark or in the center of decaying trees as white, worm-like grubs. After pupating, adults emerge in the summer months and many may be found around artificial lights at night.
As you clean up your yard, keep an eye out for these amazing insects or look around porch lights after dark. If you need help identifying these abundant insects, try https://bugguide.net/.