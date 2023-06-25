ST. PETERSBURG — Less than a month into the 2023 hurricane season, Duke Energy Florida is reminding customers of the work underway to install stronger utility poles in vulnerable areas across the state to better withstand high winds.
Hardening efforts include installing larger, stronger poles that are less susceptible to damage from wind and flying debris during extreme weather events such as hurricanes.
“This work is incredibly important and is part of a multi-layered grid improvement strategy to strengthen the grid against severe weather and other impacts and help improve reliability and resiliency,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “Three-hundred sixty-five days a year we are working to improve our system and strengthen the state’s energy grid, making it more resilient and secure for our customers and communities.”
The company uses previous performance history, asset data, vegetation coverage and predicted weather impact to determine which areas would be ideal for hardening efforts. Since 2021, the company has hardened more than 12,000 poles on its distribution system and 4,000 on its transmission system.
Pole upgrades are just some of the many Duke Energy Florida projects underway to strengthen the electric system, reduce outage frequency and duration and enhance overall reliability for customers.
Throughout the year, the company installs stronger poles and upgrades wires, places outage-prone lines underground, trims vegetation near power lines and installs self-healing technology that can automatically detect power outages and reroute power to other lines to restore power faster.