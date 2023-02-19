With four subspecies of the white-tailed deer found in our state, this large mammal is well dispersed throughout most of the United States. In Florida, white-tailed deer are quite a bit smaller than those found in northern regions and typically average about 120-190 pounds. The Key Deer, found only in the Big Pine Key region of our Florida Keys, is quite tiny. A dwarf species, it is the smallest of all the white-tailed deer, averaging from two to three feet tall and just 65-80 pounds overall.

White-tailed deer have furry brown bodies with white bellies and a white lined undertail. Large, luminous eyes are feathered with long lashes and their black snout gives them a comical appearance. Large, erect ears are always in motion, turning this way and that to capture the first murmur of danger. Once alerted, that white lined tail is raised and flagged about to warn others in the herd. Deer may also “huff” or whistle and march in place, stomping their feet if disturbed or agitated. Once startled, the group will bolt at speeds approaching 35 miles per hour as they flee to safety, zig zagging as they scatter to further confuse predators.

