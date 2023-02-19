With four subspecies of the white-tailed deer found in our state, this large mammal is well dispersed throughout most of the United States. In Florida, white-tailed deer are quite a bit smaller than those found in northern regions and typically average about 120-190 pounds. The Key Deer, found only in the Big Pine Key region of our Florida Keys, is quite tiny. A dwarf species, it is the smallest of all the white-tailed deer, averaging from two to three feet tall and just 65-80 pounds overall.
White-tailed deer have furry brown bodies with white bellies and a white lined undertail. Large, luminous eyes are feathered with long lashes and their black snout gives them a comical appearance. Large, erect ears are always in motion, turning this way and that to capture the first murmur of danger. Once alerted, that white lined tail is raised and flagged about to warn others in the herd. Deer may also “huff” or whistle and march in place, stomping their feet if disturbed or agitated. Once startled, the group will bolt at speeds approaching 35 miles per hour as they flee to safety, zig zagging as they scatter to further confuse predators.
Males sprout antlers in the early spring months. The bony growths are covered by a soft, velvet-like membrane which provides nourishing blood flow as the antlers continue growing through the summer months. If injury occurs during this time, the antlers will sometimes be deformed or stunted. Deer rub their antlers as the velvet dies off and begins to shed and later to mark their territory. These “buck rubs”- small saplings or tree limbs chosen by the males as they mark territory- can clue you in to how tall or large a deer has passed through. Antlers are later shed and can sometimes be found as you walk through the woods. If you find one, look it over and you will likely see the chew marks from small rodents who are gaining nutrients from the discarded horn.
Fawns are typically born in the spring months so start watching for those around mid-April. Also brown and white, young have white spots which serve as amazing camouflage if they are bedded down in leaf litter as the spots resemble the dappling of sunlight through the trees above. Scentless for their first few weeks, does often leave fawns in hiding, limiting their time with the young to maintain this important predatory defense.
When the fawns are able to follow the herd, you will see them with the does when they are out feeding. Young will nurse from the mother and follow her lead, learning how to browse and stay clear of danger. Sometimes there will be a set of twins, but typically there is one fawn born. Sometimes deer will have color variations as a mutation, presenting as dark or melanistic or a piebald or patching of brown and white in spots, blocks or large patches.