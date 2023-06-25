This home is at 2630 Gresham Street in Sebring. The home is priced at $289,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Just a short stroll to Lake Josephine, you’ll enjoy country living in this well-maintained three-bedroom, two-bath home that’s ready to welcome its new owners.
This home is situated on an oversized deep lot with a fenced backyard for your pets, toys, storage shed, and maybe even room for a pool or garden.
Come in through the front screened porch entry into this open floor plan home. The great room has a cathedral ceiling and wood laminate flooring. It is open to the spacious kitchen, making this home great for entertaining family and friends.
The kitchen is sure to please the chef in the family with its abundance of cabinets, newer stainless-steel appliances and a unique L-shaped island separating the kitchen from the living area. Sliding glass doors lead to the large screened back porch with tile flooring, overlooking the spacious fenced back yard.
This home has a split floor plan design giving both owner and guests privacy. The owner’s suite has been newly painted in a soothing color and has new carpeting. The bath has a large vanity with double sinks and a step-in shower. There is another full bath and two bedrooms on the other side of the house, each freshly painted and new carpeting.
There’s also a convenient inside laundry room with newer washer and dryer, and plenty of cabinets for storage.
This home comes with a whole house generator and buried 250-gallon propane tank, storm shutters, a new well pump, new interior and exterior paint, new roof and air conditioning in 2021, a two-car garage and much more. It’s located in a nice neighborhood with no HOA. You must see it to appreciate all it has to offer.
Built in 2004, this like-new home has 1,390 square feet of living area with 1,869 total square footage. It is located on an over third-acre lot.