This home is at 2205 Key West Court in Sebring. This home is offered at $188,500 and is listed with Teresa Bock and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.
Location, location! This two-bedroom, two-bath, newly listed villa is the perfect place to call home and is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and banking. This villa has been well maintained, and has neutral colors throughout with high cathedral ceiling in the living and kitchen. It offers 1,395 square feet of living space and 1,693 total square feet under roof. It was built in 2007 and will be available for occupancy by May 31, 2023.
The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet and counter space and includes stainless steel appliances.
The guest bedroom is to the front of the home as well as the guest bath. The guest bath is a great size and includes a tub/shower combination and raised vanity. The large master suite includes vaulted ceiling, double closets and adjoining bath that has double sink vanity, corner tile shower and large soaking tub.
The enclosed porch is currently being used as the dining area and is air conditioned and heated.
The layout of this home appears larger and is an open concept floor plan.
The laundry area is located just off the kitchen in an enclosed space.
These villas are in great condition and have metal roofs and recently painted exteriors. Come and see why this property won’t last long on the market.
This gated community, which includes a heated pool and community center with full kitchen, gives you security in knowing you will not be bothered with any solicitors. The HOA covers all exterior maintenance, yard work, basic cable, roof, pool, community center, gates and insurance on the common areas.
Why rent when you can buy and start enjoying the carefree lifestyle that this area has to offer. Call today to arrange for your appointment to preview this property with Teresa or Kevin Bock, with Re/Max Realty Plus – 863-381-9063. Check out the virtual tour at www.teresabock.com