This home is at 2205 Key West Court in Sebring. This home is offered at $188,500 and is listed with Teresa Bock and Kevin Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus – Sebring.

Location, location! This two-bedroom, two-bath, newly listed villa is the perfect place to call home and is within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and banking. This villa has been well maintained, and has neutral colors throughout with high cathedral ceiling in the living and kitchen. It offers 1,395 square feet of living space and 1,693 total square feet under roof. It was built in 2007 and will be available for occupancy by May 31, 2023.

