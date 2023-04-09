Visiting a friend recently, she urged me to turn and quickly look out her expansive windows. Strolling through her yard was a pair of sandhill cranes with their colt. Growing rapidly, it had already begun losing the fluffy stuffed chicken look of a hatchling and was beginning to don its regal plumage. Delighted to enjoy their visit, we watched them as they moved on through the neighborhood, dipping their long bills into the sod for insects.

In Florida, our breeding pairs are members of the Florida sandhill crane, a group of non-migratory birds numbering somewhere around 5,000, which remain in our state year-round. Each winter season our resident birds are joined by snowbirds of their own kind – the greater sandhill crane. This subspecies breeds much farther north in the Great Lakes region but migrates into Florida for the mild winter weather.

The Florida sandhill crane is a state-designated threatened species as the subspecies is considered imperiled.