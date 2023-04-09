Visiting a friend recently, she urged me to turn and quickly look out her expansive windows. Strolling through her yard was a pair of sandhill cranes with their colt. Growing rapidly, it had already begun losing the fluffy stuffed chicken look of a hatchling and was beginning to don its regal plumage. Delighted to enjoy their visit, we watched them as they moved on through the neighborhood, dipping their long bills into the sod for insects.
In Florida, our breeding pairs are members of the Florida sandhill crane, a group of non-migratory birds numbering somewhere around 5,000, which remain in our state year-round. Each winter season our resident birds are joined by snowbirds of their own kind – the greater sandhill crane. This subspecies breeds much farther north in the Great Lakes region but migrates into Florida for the mild winter weather.
Guess it’s true that birds of feather flock together?
With over a 6-foot wingspan, long black legs and a large stature, the Florida sandhill crane is impossible to miss. From its fluffy rear to its long, elegant neck, sooty gray plumage covers all but whitish facial areas and the top of this bird’s red head. The bold crimson cap of skin capping the bird makes positively identifying it extremely easy.
Aging to nearly 20 years in the wild, it is not uncommon to enjoy seeing a pair nest year after year.
Nests are built of grasses and wetland plants and are about two feet in diameter. Creating a mounded island in shallow ponds or water bodies, two eggs are laid within. Having a nest within shallow waters helps protect the young from predators.
Chicks are referred to as colts and begin following the parents within 24 hours of hatching. Rapidly growing, they will eat seeds, roots, insects, invertebrates, amphibians and even small mammals.
If you have nesting cranes nearby your home, consider taking a break from spraying your turf for pests during the spring as young cranes can die from pesticide poisoning. Enjoy watching them grow, but leave them wild and avoid “taming” or supplementally feeding these important members of our Florida wildlife as this is detrimental to their overall health and can also cause them to become a nuisance to others.