This home is at 3524 Monza Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $359,900 and is listed by Dawn Dell with Paradise Real Estate International.
Calling all golfers! This entertainers delight will be your new favorite 19th hole. This property features over 2,300 living square feet under air-conditioned space and over 3,000 total square feet under roof.
From the moment you pull in the driveway you see this home is perfect! The driveway and garage were recently painted for that extra curb appeal. There is concrete curbing around the landscaping for that extra pop of manicured lawn. The garage also has two garage doors with screen doors additional and a side entry golf cart garage. There is a sink and work bench in the garage too. The exterior of the home was just recently painted and shows wonderfully.
Leading to the front grand entrance foyer, you will notice the nice front elevation appeal with a large, covered entry way. Once you enter the front door you will see the wide open great room space and formal dining room. The great room is spacious and has pocketing sliding glass doors that open to the rear family room.
The kitchen has a ton of counter space and bar space that overlooks the entire great room and dining room combo. This kitchen is perfect for all your family gatherings.
The floor plan of this home leads itself to a primary suite on one side and guest suites on the other side of the home. The primary suite is nicely situated with lots of room and sliding glass doors leading the rear family room that has a jacuzzi jet tub. The primary bathroom suite has a nice soaker tub, separate walk-in shower and large walk-in closet. The guest bedrooms are also nicely sized and the bathroom lends itself to the rear lanai area.
The laundry room is also on the guest bedroom side of the home in its own room with great space. The rear family room has a new mini split air conditioner and also a jacuzzi jet tub. There is an exterior patio area, perfect for barbecuing and entertaining too.
Sun n Lake Country Club of Manor Hill is an active community with lots of activities to join in on the fun. From golfing at one of two 18-hole championship golf courses, to the ever growing popular sport of pickleball, community pool, gym and more. Come enjoy the good life in your own slice of paradise and see why we say we live, work and play in paradise.
This property is exclusively listed with Paradise Real Estate International with Dawn Dell, Broker Associate. You can reach Dawn at 863-381-0400 or view the many professional photos with floor plan at www.dawndell.com. This home is listed at $359,900.