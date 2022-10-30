This home is at 5047 Strafford Oaks Drive in Sebring. It is open to the public for viewing today from 1–3 p.m. It is priced at $439,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this furnished three-bedroom plus office, two-bath, two-car plus golf cart garage home offers a gorgeous view of the golf course.
From the moment you pull into the driveway, the beautiful curb appeal is evident in the palm trees, concrete curbing, rock landscaping and inviting covered front porch.
As you enter this lovely executive home through its double front doors, you will find cathedral ceilings, plantation shutters, upscale lighting, and neutral tile throughout. The open living room has tinted windows and the sliding glass pocketing doors open to the lanai allowing the living space to extend to the outdoors.
The 20-by-12-foot screened lanai has a tile floor and overlooks hole #10 of the golf course. A small black aluminum fenced area off the lanai will keep your pet safe and secure.
The chef’s kitchen boasts new dual color cabinet doors and drawer fronts, higher-end granite counter tops and backsplash, center island, cook-top, wall oven, and wrap-around counter-height seating. There is a breakfast area with three large windows, keeping the kitchen bright and cheery while offering fantastic views of the outdoor space. A dining room is also available for those more formal dinners.
The large owner’s suite has a walk-in closet, plantation shutters and a door to the lanai. The spa-like bath offers a new double sink vanity with granite counter, garden tub & enormous walk-in shower. A glass block window with custom shade keeps the bathroom light and airy without sacrificing privacy.
On the other side of the home, you’ll find two nice size bedrooms and a renovated bath for your family or guests. An office with pocketing doors makes a great workspace, exercise, or craft room. A laundry room with extensive cabinetry, counter space and sink acts as a mud room coming in from the garage.
Other features of this home include newer roof and ridge vents, newer gutters and downspouts, Generac whole house generator, newly painted interior, accent landscape lighting, beautiful furniture and more. Amenities within the Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, lakes, restaurant, and tennis courts.
Built in 1999, this home has 2,374 square feet of living area with 3,388 total square feet.