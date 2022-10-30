This home is at 5047 Strafford Oaks Drive in Sebring. It is open to the public for viewing today from 1–3 p.m. It is priced at $439,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Situated in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this furnished three-bedroom plus office, two-bath, two-car plus golf cart garage home offers a gorgeous view of the golf course.

Recommended for you