This home is at 2961 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $3,499,900 and is listed by Tania Bobe, broker/owner of MB&A Realty.
Stunning estate on over 250 feet on the shores of prestigious Lake Jackson, Sebring. No expense was spared in this one-of-a-kind home ... over 14,000 square feet surrounded by lush Italian gardens.
Walk into a grand living room with 30 feet floor to ceiling windows, a grand limestone fireplace with a 12-foot mantle, and a formal dining area with seating for 10.
The gourmet kitchen has stainless steel high-end appliances with two islands and a custom breakfast table.
This home boasts five ensuite bedrooms, a home theater with 4K projector, a 10-car garage under air, his/hers offices with stunning new wood floors, climate-controlled wine room, a master suite that spans the entire west wing of the home and includes a sitting area, his/hers master closet with laundry, exercise room/morning bar, and his/her master bath areas with oversized sunken tub.
An elevator makes easy access to the second floor where you can enjoy your coffee in your own coffee bar overlooking Lake Jackson.
Enjoy entertaining with plenty of large guests rooms and a detached Cabana with stunning views of the lake. Owners recently expanded the two-story boat house (under air) with a new dock/boat lift. Enjoy gorgeous Florida weather in your new outdoor kitchen (in process), travertine paver pool deck, newly built firepit with paver walkways or sit under the gazebo and enjoy a glass of wine. This home was made for entertaining.
For more information, call Tania C. Bobe at 863-270-8484.