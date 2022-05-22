This home is located at 4300 Bunker Drive in Sebring. It is priced at $699,000 and listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Custom and spacious is what this executive five bedrooms, four-and-one-half bathrooms pool home is all about and is ready to meet the wishes of any family. Located on the 11th tee and 10th green of Golf Hammock Golf Course, the home is situated on approximately ¾ acres with 150 feet of golf course frontage. The two-story home has 3,344 living square feet under air condition and 6,829 total square feet under roof including porches, a 35-by-22-foot three-car garage and with an air-conditioned room for climate controlled storage.
Storybook charm greets you with a castle like appearance of the home. You will appreciate the circular driveway with a walkway to the front entrance. This custom home was built in 1988 and includes updates over the years.
As you enter the home into the large round foyer through the front door with beveled glass, you will immediately notice the view through the living room of the lanai, pool and golf course. From the living room, a wall with two sets of French doors opens to the large lanai and pool expanding the living and entertaining area. One wall in the living room has a fireplace, plant shelf and built-ins. Soaring ceilings gives a spacious feel. Flowing to the left of the living room is the large eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has white cabinets, updated granite countertops along with an island for food prep and serving. More French doors open to the lanai.
Also located on the first floor is the large 20-by-14-foot owner’s suite with a bay window, two walk-in closets – one with custom built-ins. The spa-like bathroom has a huge walk-in shower with four showerheads, large soak tub and granite vanity counters.
Now moving upstairs from the foyer on the winding staircase, half way up the staircase is access to attic storage. At the top landing, you will overlook the living room and foyer. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms and two bathrooms. The second bedroom is a large on-suite with a private updated bathroom. The third bedroom has a private entrance into the hall bathroom. The fourth bedroom is also very spacious bedroom. The fifth bedroom, if not needed as a bedroom, will make an ideal study space/media area for kids.
You will enjoy entertaining family and friends outdoors and around the pool. The 38-by-15-foot covered lanai creates great extended living space and has a TV hookup. There is a full pool bath with shower, toilet and vanity. The lanai and pool area overlook the golf course. The beautiful trees beyond the pool cage have lights for a starry night effect. The 35-by-16-foot inground pool is salt water and heated. The pool screens have been recently replaced.
The roof was replaced in 2019. There are three AC units and upstairs is zoned by a separate unit. The house is wired for a portable generator. There is a large laundry room with lots of storage on the first floor with an entrance into the garage.
Golf Hammock is a golfing community with a championship golf course, clubhouse, restaurant and pro-shop.
If you are looking for a large, spacious home in one of Highlands County’s much desired neighborhoods, this may be your new home!
