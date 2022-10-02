This home is at 4862 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. The home is priced at $484,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated on the championship Deer Run golf course of Sun ‘N Lake, with a gorgeous pond and golf course view, this beautiful and meticulously maintained three-bedroom plus office, two-bath, pool home is ready for your family.
From the moment you pull into the pavered circular driveway, you will notice the lovely landscaped yard, side load garage with brand new garage door, separate golf cart door and path, covered entry, and new roof (September 2022).
As you enter this lovely executive home through its custom beveled glass front door with sidelights and arched transom above, you will notice the dramatic step ceilings with crown molding throughout, columns with arched openings, abundant 20-inch porcelain tile and plantation shutters. This home has a formal living and dining room, as well as a family room/den making this the perfect home for entertaining. Sliding glass doors from both the living and the family room open to the pool and lanai, allowing the living space to extend to the outdoors.
The spacious kitchen comes with maple cabinets, silestone counters, tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances, center island, breakfast bar and large walk-in pantry. There is a breakfast area with a corner-to-corner aquarium mitered glass window, keeping the kitchen bright and cheery while offering fantastic views of the pool and outdoor space.
This home is made for outdoor living with its large, covered patio area and the beautiful 20-by-22-foot heated, salt-water pool and spa. It is accessible from the owner’s suite, living room and family room, and has an awesome view overlooking the golf course and pond area. A pavered patio off the lanai is perfect for grilling.
The large owner’s suite at 18-by-14 feet has two walk-in closets, tray ceiling, custom window treatments, and sliding glass doors to the lanai. The spa-like bath offers dual vanities, private water closet, garden tub and corner shower. A window with plantation shutters keeps the bathroom light and airy without sacrificing privacy.
On the other side of the home, you’ll find two nice size bedrooms and a bath for your family or guests. A laundry room with extensive cabinetry acts as a mud room coming in from the garage.
Built in 2008, this home has 2,313 square feet of living area with 3,590 total square feet. It is situated on over 1/3 of an acre.