This home is at 4862 Myrtle Beach Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. The home is priced at $484,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Situated on the championship Deer Run golf course of Sun ‘N Lake, with a gorgeous pond and golf course view, this beautiful and meticulously maintained three-bedroom plus office, two-bath, pool home is ready for your family.

