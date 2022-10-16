This home is located at 3317 Sunrise Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. The home is priced at $399,500 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Located on a quiet street of attractive, well-maintained homes in Manor Hill, a sub-division within Sun ‘N Lake, this lovely home welcomes you with its curb appeal. A three-car garage, a trio of palm trees and a newer roof above an attractive covered front entrance invites you in.

