This home is at 3012 Creekside Court in Sebring. The home is priced at $699,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this custom five-bedroom, four full bath home is the perfect home for the discerning buyer.
As you pull in the brick paver circular driveway, you’ll be welcomed by the gorgeous landscaping surrounded by stone edging, the Mediterranean inspired exterior features and the covered tiled front entry.
Enter the grand foyer of this executive home through the 8-foot double mahogany doors to find a spacious foyer with hardwood flooring, large enough for a second dining room. Upscale features, tall ceilings, and exquisite crown moldings run throughout the home.
Centered in the middle of the home, overlooking the entire living/dining areas, is a chef’s dream of a kitchen with tile flooring inlayed with wood. There’s a center island with cooktop, staggered wood cabinets with granite counters, tiled backsplash, wet bar with wine rack and cooler, and breakfast area for those casual meals.
A formal dining room features a stacked stone corner gas fireplace and opens to the private patio and pool area; walled for complete privacy, making it the perfect entertaining area.
The living room with its built-in shelving and wood flooring opens to the pool/patio allowing the living space to extend to the outdoors.
There are two owner suites; each has a luxurious spa-inspired bathroom with jetted tub, walk-in shower, water closet, double vanities and extra built-in cabinetry. The main owner’s suite is the larger of the two and is located in the rear of the home. It opens to the pool and patio area – the perfect place to finish out the day.
The three additional bedrooms are sure to please your family and guests. Two share a Jack and Jill bath and the other features a private bath with walk-in shower, two separate vanity areas and walk-in closets.
The lovely patio/pool area has both a covered area and space around the pool for sunbathing. Tiled floor and columns give the pool a very classic look. The entire area is enclosed by a privacy wall with decorative fountains.
Other features of this home include a newer metal roof (2019), two new A/C systems, a new refrigerator, wine fridge, new washer and dryer, and a two-car- plus-golf cart garage. Amenities within The Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, lakes, restaurant, and tennis courts.
Built in 2005, this home has 3,840 square feet of living area with 6,171 total square footage. It is situated on over a half-acre corner lot.