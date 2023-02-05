This home is at 3012 Creekside Court in Sebring. The home is priced at $699,900 and is listed with Helen Ferry and Kim Reed of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Situated in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this custom five-bedroom, four full bath home is the perfect home for the discerning buyer.

Recommended for you