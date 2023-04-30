This home is located at 3016 Creekside Court in Sebring. The home is priced at $679,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
Situated in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this Lee Winberry built custom home has three bedrooms, plus an office, two-and-a-half baths and is the perfect home for the discerning buyer.
As you pull in to the oversized pavered driveway, you’ll be welcomed by the gorgeous landscaping and pavered walk leading you to the covered front porch. There’s plenty of room for a bistro set on one side and a chaise on the other.
Enter the foyer of this executive home and you’ll immediately spot many of the upscale and architectural features that run throughout, including 10-foot and 12-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, crown moldings, accent and rounded corner walls, upscale fixtures, and more.
In the middle of the home is the spacious living room, which has hardwood flooring, 12-foot ceilings, and a wood-burning fireplace with mantle and flanked by cabinets. Double French doors with sidelights open the room to the lanai and pool area, allowing you to extend the living space to the outside. An arched pass-thru with granite counter and bar sink separates the living room and kitchen.
The chef in the family is sure to enjoy cooking in this spacious kitchen with beautiful, glazed wood cabinets with custom pull out shelves, granite and tile backsplash, and a center island with bar seating and cook-top. New stainless-steel appliances are being installed shortly. Adjacent to the kitchen is a breakfast area with a window wall overlooking the lanai.
A breakfast bar separates the family room from the kitchen. A wall of windows along the back of the family room provides light and a fabulous view of the lanai and pool. French doors open to the lanai.
This home’s outdoor space was designed for entertaining. There’s a large area of the lanai that is covered in shade as well as plenty of deck space around the pool for sunning. An outdoor kitchen sits along one side, and the entire caged area is surrounded by a privacy wall. The oversized pool is heated and has a new pool pump and water filter. This is truly the definition of outdoor living.
The owner’s suite is the perfect place to relax at the end of the day. There is plenty of space for a sitting area to relax or open the French doors and head out to the pool for a midnight swim. The walk-thru closet with custom closet system is sure to please and there’s additional closet and shelving space as well.
The spa-inspired owner’s bath has extensive cherry cabinetry with double sinks and granite top, and a separate vanity with make-up area. A spacious tiled shower has a glass block window to let in the natural light without sacrificing privacy.
An office with 12-foot ceilings and hardwood floor will make working at home a pleasure. It has a large window overlooking the front yard letting in lots of natural light. Wainscotting accent the walls and it can be closed with French doors for privacy.
As a split floor plan, the guest suite can be closed off from the rest of the home by a pocket door. In the guest wing, there are two bedrooms each with a walk-in closet. They share a full bath with a jetted tub. A powder room with custom sink and fixtures is also in that wing.
The garage in this home is perfect for the handyman in the family. It is oversized with a golf cart area, has a rubber floor, a jut-out for a work area and most likely enough room for a small boat. And on top of that, it is air-conditioned.
Other features of this home include a whole house generator, a new pool pump and filter, well for irrigation and two sump pumps. Amenities within The Country Club of Sebring include a large swimming pool with kiddie pool, golf course, playground, lakes, restaurant, pickleball and tennis courts.
Built in 2006, this home has 2,870 square feet of living area with over 6,400 total square footage. It is located on a private cul-de-sac.