This home is located at 3016 Creekside Court in Sebring. The home is priced at $679,900 and is listed with Kim Reed and Helen Ferry of The Reed-Ferry Team with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

Situated in the sought-after community of The Country Club of Sebring, this Lee Winberry built custom home has three bedrooms, plus an office, two-and-a-half baths and is the perfect home for the discerning buyer.

