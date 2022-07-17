This home is located at 951 W. Lake Damon Drive in Avon Park. It is priced to sell at $565,000 and is listed with Suzette Rhoades with RE/MAX Realty Plus.
Once you enter into this lakefront home in Avon Park, Florida, you will believe that you have stepped into an exquisitely adorned French Provincial showpiece. This four-bedroom, two-bath home is so beautifully maintained and equipped for leisure living and entertaining that you will never want to leave the premises.
The formal living and dining areas are just the perfect size for family get-togethers and lavish parties for several guests. The kitchen is offset with a gorgeous little breakfast area that gives one spectacular views of Lake Damon while sipping your morning coffee. While preparing dinner, the chef of the dwelling can enjoy their family and friends with the beautifully appointed island bar and family room directly adjoining the kitchen.
The master bedroom is separate from the three remaining bedrooms. The master suite is simply a stunning retreat in itself with a master bath that is a lovely paradise.
The owners have spared no expense with the magnificent custom wall painting throughout the home.
The three remaining bedrooms are of ample space and again, delightfully adorned with grand wall colorings.
The outside of the home is sure to please as well. The front entrance of the home has an area for setting that is perfect for a morning respite. The back porch overlooks such an appealing garden and Koi pond that your evenings will be filled with long, relaxing conversations and memory-making experiences. The small courtyard just off from the back porch leads you to a fantastic chickee hut overlooking the serene Lake Damon. There will definitely be fun-filled summer days enjoying lake life with this backyard.
If the home and its beauty were not enough ... location, location, location. This home is situated within River Greens Golf Course, one of the finest public golf courses in Highlands County hosting 18 holes. This amazing home is a must have!
This home is listed with Suzette Rhoades with RE/MAX Realty Plus in Sebring. For more information, or to schedule a private viewing, contact her at 863-381-4544 or email suzetterhoades@gmail.com.
MLS# 288138