Rudbeckia fulgida

The seed heads of many perennials, including rudbeckias, attract seed-eating songbirds like finches, sparrow, chickadees, juncos, and jays to the winter garden.

 COURTESY/MELINDA MYERS

As you transition your gardens from fall to winter, you may be contemplating a bit of garden clean up. Before reaching for the pruners and rakes, consider all the benefits and beauty of leaving healthy perennials stand for winter.

