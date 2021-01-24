Blessed to spend some of the recent holidays in northern Florida, I was amazed while driving how quickly the forested surroundings morphed into to pretty fall colors. Almost as though a line had been drawn, within the span of a few miles I left the greenery of southern Florida for a more Appalachian appearance all around.
We are fortunate in Highlands County to have very temperate weather. Aside from a few times where our tropical beauties must be covered to protect them from frost, we pretty much escape the dipping of the mercury below the freeze point. Even on the coldest days, our afternoons moderate upwards to nearly 60 degrees. While I enjoyed the Gainesville region over Christmas, I was shocked to have several days where it remained in the mid-40s all day long. Far too cold for this sun-loving nature girl, that chill equates to some incredibly beautiful fall-like foliage.
Leaves serve the purpose of creating food for the trees on which they grow. Chlorophyll, the chemical that gives leaves their green coloration, uses the energy from sunlight to make the starches and sugars serving as plant food. Changing hours of daylight cue the leaves to end this food production process and soon the green colors begin dissipating.
This is when the other pigments in the leaves, the carotenes and xanthophyll of yellow and orange begin to appear. As these colors are fading and appearing, additional chemical changes within the leaf make some develop red hues. This anthocyanin is why some leaves boast those bright, deep crimson colors. Trees like pignut hickory seen locally fade to a bold sunny yellow, easily picked out within a hardwood forested area.
My personal favorites though are the sweetgum leaves. With the five-pointed star shaped leaf, the colors vary dramatically from red to bright yellows in a mix that resembles bold art, rather than the fading of a natural process. Truly the frosty mornings bring the brightest, colorful displays, but here further south you can still enjoy the colorful reminders of our subtle seasonal change by getting out into the natural areas of our parks and preserve lands.
Sun N Lakes Preserve offers moderate hiking opportunities and peaceful surroundings. More of a pineland area, the fall colors won’t be as abundant, but you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy the red maple and Virginia creepers changing hue. Highlands Hammock State Park is a great place to walk, hike or even just take a leisurely drive to enjoy a glorious evening and boasts loads of colorful leaves. As a bonus, wildlife is abundant and easily seen just prior to sundown too.
Most planned communities don’t provide a fall foliage experience as landscaping is chosen to provide a healthy, green appearance year-round and falling leaves are messy. While a manicured appearance can be enjoyable, why not consider adding a few native plantings this spring so next winter you’ll be able to enjoy the show in your yard?