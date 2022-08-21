This home is located at 4300 Singer Street in Sebring Country Estates. It is priced at $275,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
If you are looking for trending styles and quality updates, this charming home with modern farmhouse vibes will be calling your name. The inviting curb appeal is welcoming you with the manicured front yard and white railed front porch. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an extra deep garage. Open the front door and step into the spacious living room with grey pallet walls and white batten board accent wall. The floor plan flows nicely to the dining area and kitchen for a open feel. The tiled flooring is throughout.
The kitchen features dark grey wood cabinet, granite counter tops with a white subway tile. A window overlooks the backyard. The appliances are black and the refrigerator is new. You will have plenty of storage in the pantry closet. The dining area has glass sliders opening to the pergola-style back porch, which is great for extending the indoors out.
The split floor plan has a generous-sized owner’s suite, which is a true retreat. There is an oversized walk-in closet. The private bathroom has a dual sink vanity, linen closet, toilet closet for privacy and a tub/shower combination. The secondary bedrooms are perfect for family, guests or make one bedroom a home office.
The covered backyard pergola is 20-by-10 feet and is a good space for entertaining, gathering with friends or grilling a good meal. The backyard is fenced. To the left of the garage, inside the double gates is a dedicated area to park your RV or boat. The home is wired for a portable generator if needed. For convenience, the home has smart phone features with the A/C thermostat connect and controlled by WiFi. You can also control the sprinkler system with your phone. The home has a new metal roof. The siding on the home is concrete hardy board for easy maintenance.
Whether you are a first-time home buyer, empty nester, or a second home buyer looking for a winter retreat, this home is an affordable choice. The home is clean, neat and move-in ready and shows pride in ownership by the sellers. The Sebring Country Estate location is in a convenient location. Schedule an appointment and take a look today.
For more information or to schedule a tour call or text Maureen Cool at 863 873-7243 or visit TheCoolTeam.com.