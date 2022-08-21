This home is located at 4300 Singer Street in Sebring Country Estates. It is priced at $275,000 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.

If you are looking for trending styles and quality updates, this charming home with modern farmhouse vibes will be calling your name. The inviting curb appeal is welcoming you with the manicured front yard and white railed front porch. The home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an extra deep garage. Open the front door and step into the spacious living room with grey pallet walls and white batten board accent wall. The floor plan flows nicely to the dining area and kitchen for a open feel. The tiled flooring is throughout.

