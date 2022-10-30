Fire safety at the holidays

When decorating this holiday season, celebrants are urged to do everything they can to reduce the risk of fire in their homes.

 METRO CREATIVE

Decorating the interior and exterior of a home is a beloved holiday season tradition in millions of households. Such decor makes it easy to dive into the festive nature of the season.

Many people could not imagine a holiday season without decorating their homes, and it’s vital that celebrants do so safely. Fire safety is especially important during a time of year when string lights and potentially dried out trees feature so prominently. These fire safety tips can ensure this holiday season is safe.

Recommended for you